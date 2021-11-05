JERSEY SHORE — On a soft, muddy track at Thompson Street Stadium, Jersey Shore showed how it has become a District 4 Class 4A powerhouse, dominating play from the opening kick on.
Despite the sloppy conditions, the Bulldogs controlled the offensive and defensive lines, rushed for over 300 yards and forced the Green Dragons into five turnovers en route to a convincing 48-7 win in district semifinal action Friday.
Jersey Shore will host Selinsgrove in what should be a solid District 4 championship next week, back at Thompson Street Stadium. The Bulldogs edged the Seals, 9-7, at Selinsgrove earlier in the year. Jersey Shore will be seeking its fourth-straight District 4 crown.
Hayden Packer rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns, Brady Jordan rushed for 82 yards and two scores, Elijah Jordan scored a rushing touchdown and Cayden Hess returned an interception 24 yards for a score. Cooper Peacock also rushed for a touchdown for Jersey Shore (11-0).
Lewisburg never found its offensive footing. Jersey Shore's swarming defense caused the Green Dragons problems all night. The only bright spot for Lewisburg was freshman Jeremiah Davis' 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Lewisburg's first possession of the second half was indicative of the night the Dragons had. A low snap to quarterback Zander Walter scooted into the end zone, where running back Ethan Dominick pounced on it to avoid having oncoming Shore players recover for a touchdown.
Walter threw five picks on the night. Jersey Shore coughed the ball up twice, but Lewisburg was never able to capitalize.
Jersey Shore completed the last two regular seasons without a loss, and will attempt to get back into the PIAA field with a win over Selinsgrove next week. Shore's only loss last season was in the state final, a 21-14 setback to Thomas-Jefferson.
Lewisburg's season ends at 5-5.
District 4 Class 4A semifinal
at Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore 48, Lewisburg 7
Lewisburg 0 7 0 0 - 7
Jersey Shore 14 18 16 0 - 48
Scoring
1st quarter
JS - Hayden Packer 3 run, Breck Miller PAT, 7-0, 8:45
JS - Cayden Hess 34-yard INT, Miller PAT, 14-0, 7:46
2nd quarter
JS - Packer 5 run, PAT failed, 20-0, 11:53
JS - Elijah Jordan 4 run, 2-point failed, 26-0, 8:30
L - Jeremiah Davis 90 kick return, Cohen Hoover PAT, 26-7, 8:15
JS - Brady Jordan 27 run, two-point failed, 32-7, 6:20
3rd quarter
JS - Safety, 34-7, 11:05
JS - Jordan 1 run, Miller PAT, 41-7, 5:44
JS - Cooper Peacock 8 run, Miller PAT, 48-7, 2:22
TEAM STATISTICS
Lew JS
1st downs 5 21
Rushes-yds 18-20 61-315
Passing yds 90 129
Passing 10-20-5 9-13-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-2
Penalties-yds 6-75 4-27
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 15-26; Jeremiah Davis 1-2; Team 2(-8); JS: Hayden Packer 20-103 2TDs; Brady Jordan 8-82, 2TDs; Elijah Jordan 21-63, TD; Cooper Peacock 4-23 TD; Dathan Tyson 2-10; Gabe Andrus 7-26; Tate Sechrist 2-7; Nicholas Williams 2-1
Passing: Lewisburg: Zander Walter 10-20-5, 90 yards; JS: Jordan 8-12-0, 86 yards; Peacock 1-1-0, 43
Receiving: Lewisburg: Cam Michaels 4-41; Charles Landis 1-15; Quentin Michaels 2-17; Jack Blough 1-15; Owen Ordonez 1-5; JS: Peacock 1-3; Connor Griffin 1-23; Cayden Hess 6-105
INTs: Hess, Davis, Dyllion Ross
