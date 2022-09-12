High school
Girls tennisSelinsgrove 3, Milton 2Thursday at SelinsgroveSingles
1. Brooklyn Wade (M) def. Eden Miller, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. 2. Alaina Liesenfeld (S) def. Madelyn Nicholas, 6-4, 6-3. 3. Sievia Rodgers (S) def. Lydia Crawford, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Abby Kitchen-Kyleigh Snyder (M) def. Evelyn Hostetter-Alexa Joiner, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. 2. Eveline Straub-McKenna Ulery (S) def. Emily Seward-Aubree Carl, 6-4, 6-3.
Record:
Milton is 3-6.
Co-Ed GolfShikellamy 180, Milton 185Friday at Wynding Brook Golf ClubShikellamy: Christian Kisner, 42; Luke Fatool, 44; Ryan Williams, 47; Cam Lenner, 47. Other golfers:
Eben Kisner, 51; Keegan Bailey, 55.
Milton: Cade Wirnsberger, 41; Max Wirnsberger, 45; Kendall Fedder, 49; Isaiah Day, 50. Other golfers:
Logan Shrawder, 50; Brayden Gower, 54.
Montoursville 191, Warrior Run 205Friday at Williamsport C.C., par 36Montoursville:
Connar Imbro, 42; Aiden Evans, 46; Cael Frame, 47; Bryce Carey, 56. Other golfers: Dalton Doane, 65; Maddie Labatch, 72.
Warrior Run:
Dylan Laubach, 44; Hunter Saul, 51; Mason Sheesley, 52; Carter Sheesley, 58. Other golfers: Reagen Campbell, 63; Emily Trautman, 73.
CollegeWomen’s soccerBucknell 0, No. 17 West Virginia 0Notes:
Bucknell used a sensational all-around effort to make a little history on Sunday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Backed by six saves from goalkeeper Jenna Hall, the Bison kept a clean sheet against No. 17 West Virginia and finished in a scoreless draw, marking the team’s first-ever point against a nationally ranked opponent. The Bison are now 3-3-1 on the season with the start of Patriot League play coming up on Friday at Navy. West Virginia, which already had a win and a draw against ranked teams this season, fell to 3-2-3. “I’m so happy with the passion and heart that the whole team showed today,” said head coach Kelly Cook. “We executed the game plan and found a way to grind out a tough tie against an experienced, ranked team. Our defense was awesome from start to finish. Jenna Hall made some good saves and was very aggressive coming off her line to clean up some plays, and the two center backs Brooke Tracey and Olivia DeConinck had unreal games.” West Virginia finished with a 13-7 shot advantage, but the Bison were able to generate two of the game’s better scoring chances. This was the second year in a row that Bucknell turned in a strong effort against a ranked West Virginia side. Last season at Emmitt Field, Rylee Donaldson scored the game’s opening goal before the Mountaineers rallied for a 3-1 win.
Lycoming 5, SUNY Delhi 0SaturdayLycoming 4, Keuka 0Notes:
Sophomore Sydney Sellers scored twice to lead the Warriors in a 5-0 shutout of SUNY Delhi on Sunday at UPMC Field. The Warriors (5-0) improved on their best start in program history and have won five straight games for just the third time in program history, tying runs of five straight wins from 2021 and 2010. The Broncos fell to 1-2-2. Three of the team’s five goals were tallied off corner kicks, set up by first-year Natalie Bates, as Bates became the 12th Warrior to post three assists in one game. On Saturday, a career-best three goals for senior Bella Green lifted the Warriors to a 4-0 shutout of Keuka College at UPMC Field.
Men’s soccerRowan 1, Lycoming 0SaturdayLycoming 1, Haverford 0Notes:
A goal in the 10th minute from Rowan University was enough to send the Warriors to their first defeat of the season to wrap up the Jimmy Mills Tournament at Swan Field on Sunday. The Profs (3-2-1) scored on a long shot from Cole Hayman that was assisted by Chad Yates. The Warriors (2-1-2) had four shots and five corner kicks in the game. On Saturday, first-year Christian Woobay’s second-half goal helped lead Lycoming to a 1-0 shutout of Haverford on the first day of the Jimmy Mills Classic on Saturday.
Field hockeyTemple 5, Bucknell 1Notes:
Sophomore Lily Neilson scored her third and fourth goals of the weekend, but the Bison suffered a 5-2 loss to Temple at Graham Field on Sunday following a big second half by the Owls. Bucknell fell to 1-4 on the season with the defeat, and Temple improved to 5-1. The Bison made their way onto the scoreboard at the 44:07 mark when Punt fired a long pass from Bucknell’s end past several Temple defenders, and Neilson wound up all alone at midfield before running towards a 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper. She floated a shot over the keeper and into the net, making it a 4-1 game heading into the final frame.
Lycoming 4, Keuka College 3Notes:
Sophomore Halie Woodring put two in the net, including the winning shootout goal to lift the Warriors to their first win in 30 years, a 4-3 shootout victory over Keuka on Saturday. In a game that went to double-overtime and then a best-of-five shootout, the Warriors (1-3) put three on the board, their most of the season, in regulation. Woodring was the first to find the goal, tying the Wolves (0-4) In the fourth, the Wolves fought back with a pair of goals before first-year Julianna McGovern (Selinsgrove) tied the game at three with a minute remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.
Women’s volleyballWarriors sweep Lamade tri-matchNotes:
Hitting better than .250 and limiting their opponents to less than .030, Lycoming swept Keystone (25-19, 25-17, 25-15) and Marywood (25-16, 25-18, 25-23) in non-conference action at Lamade Gym on Saturday. The Warriors (6-1) hit .312 in the opening win over the Giants (1-3), adding 14 aces and four blocks in the win. Marywood falls to 3-3.
Men’s tennisThree Warriors reach quarterfinals at MAC ChampionshipsNotes:
Three members of Lycoming’s team reached the quarterfinals of the singles portion of the MAC Individual Championships and one doubles pairing reached the quarterfinals as well on Saturday at the Ralston Athletic Complex at Kirby Park. Junior Luke Leach notched a quick win at No. 2 singles match, defeating Albright’s Kobe Serpa, 6-1, 6-0, before falling in the quarterfinals to DeSales’ Phil Ritchie, 6-1, 6-1. Senior Jason Anderson finished off Eastern’s Jacob Craig in No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1. He fell in the quarterfinals to Phillip Szkudlarski of Stevens, 6-0, 6-0. First-year Domanick Young beat Irafan Hayiarwae of Hood, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 5 for his first career win before he was defeated in the quarterfinals by Lebanon Valley’s Michael Schuetz, 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles pairing for the Warriors, senior Nathan Redell and Leach, defeated Misericordia’s Hermond and Alexander, 8-2, but fell to DeSales’ Citrone and Ritchie, 8-1, in the quarterfinals.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 85 56 .603 _ Tampa Bay 78 60 .565 5½ Toronto 78 61 .561 6 Baltimore 73 67 .521 11½ Boston 69 72 .489 16
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 73 65 .529 _ Chicago 72 69 .511 2½ Minnesota 69 70 .496 4½ Kansas City 57 84 .404 17½ Detroit 54 86 .386 20
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 90 50 .643 _ Seattle 79 61 .564 11 Los Angeles 61 79 .436 29 Texas 60 79 .432 29½ Oakland 51 90 .362 39½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 89 52 .631 _ Atlanta 87 53 .621 1½ Philadelphia 78 62 .557 10½ Miami 57 82 .410 31 Washington 49 92 .348 40
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 83 58 .589 _ Milwaukee 75 66 .532 8 Chicago 58 81 .417 24 Cincinnati 56 82 .406 25½ Pittsburgh 51 88 .367 31
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 96 43 .691 _ San Diego 77 64 .546 20 Arizona 66 73 .475 30 San Francisco 66 73 .475 30 Colorado 61 80 .433 36 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 8, Kansas City 4, 8 innings Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 2 Boston 17, Baltimore 4 L.A. Angels 6, Houston 1 Cleveland 6, Minnesota 4 Toronto 11, Texas 7 Seattle 3, Atlanta 1
Sunday’s Games
Boston 1, Baltimore 0 Kansas City 4, Detroit 0 N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1 Houston 12, L.A. Angels 4 Texas 4, Toronto 1 Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 3 Seattle 8, Atlanta 7
Monday’s Games
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 6:10 p.m. Houston (Valdez 14-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4), 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 7:07 p.m. Texas (Gray 7-6) at Miami (Garrett 2-6), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2 Philadelphia 8, Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 3 Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1 St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5 Colorado 4, Arizona 1 L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 4 Seattle 3, Atlanta 1
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3 Philadelphia 7, Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3 Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6 Arizona 12, Colorado 6 L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2 Seattle 8, Atlanta 7 San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
