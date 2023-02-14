WILLIAMSPORT — A pair of more double-doubles to expand his school record to 36 in his career has helped senior Dyson Harward earn his fourth career MAC Freedom Player of the Week award on Monday.

Harward averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds to help Warriors take a two-game lead on second in the MAC Freedom entering last week of the regular season. He posted 12 points and 14 rebounds in a 67-62 come-from-behind win over King’s, also adding two blocks, then posted 23 points and 13 rebounds in an 85-69 win over FDU-Florham. For the week, Harward shot 45 percent (9-of-20) from the field and 1.000 percent (12-of-12) from the free throw line.

