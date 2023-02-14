WILLIAMSPORT — A pair of more double-doubles to expand his school record to 36 in his career has helped senior Dyson Harward earn his fourth career MAC Freedom Player of the Week award on Monday.
Harward averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds to help Warriors take a two-game lead on second in the MAC Freedom entering last week of the regular season. He posted 12 points and 14 rebounds in a 67-62 come-from-behind win over King’s, also adding two blocks, then posted 23 points and 13 rebounds in an 85-69 win over FDU-Florham. For the week, Harward shot 45 percent (9-of-20) from the field and 1.000 percent (12-of-12) from the free throw line.
Harward is seventh in the MAC Freedom, averaging 13.6 points per game, second in rebounding (10.0), sixth in free throw percentage (.808), fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (.386), third in 3-pointers per game (2.1) and second in blocked shots (1.8).
The 2020 MAC Commonwealth Rookie of the Year, Harward was named the league’s defensive player of the week four times in 2019-20. He was named the MAC Freedom Player of the Week on March 15 and Dec. 13, 2021, as well as Dec. 12, 2022.
The Warriors get back on the court on Tuesday, Feb. 14, when they host Misericordia in a MAC Freedom doubleheader. The men tip at 6 p.m. before the women play at 8 p.m.
Super Bowl averages 113 million, 3rd most-watched in history
Fox was hoping the matchup of two top teams in the Super Bowl and a close game would lead to a record night.
Even though Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles came down to a field goal with 8 seconds remaining, Fox fell just short of its goal.
The Chiefs’ rally to defeat the Eagles 38-35 is on pace to become the third most-watched television show in history, with an estimated 113 million people watching, according to preliminary numbers released Monday.
Fox said the audience estimate includes the broadcasts on Fox and Fox Deportes as well as streaming on Fox and the NFL’s digital sites. The figures are via Nielsen’s Fast National data and Adobe Analytics.
The 2015 game between New England and Seattle on NBC holds the record at 114,442,000 viewers (not including streaming), followed by Super Bowl 51 in 2017 on Fox between Atlanta and New England (113,668,000).
This was Fox’s 10th Super Bowl since it began airing NFL games in 1994 and the second most-watched program in Fox Sports history.
It would also be a slight increase over the 112.3 million average for last year’s Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was broadcast by NBC and Telemundo and streamed on Peacock and NFL digital sites.
According to Adobe Analytics, this year’s digital feed averaged a Super Bowl-record 7 million streams, an 18% increase over last year (6 million) and more than double Fox’s last Super Bowl in 2020 (3.4 million).
It was the third straight year the streaming average has surpassed 5 million. The first Super Bowl to be streamed, in 2012, averaged 346,000.
Final Nielsen data will be available on Tuesday, including the English-language television-only figures. After Super Bowls averaged over 100 million viewers from 2010-18, four of the five games before this year had fallen short of that number because of cord-cutting. That included 95.2 million for the 2021 Super Bowl between Tampa Bay and Kansas City, which was the game’s lowest TV-only average since 2007.
If Sunday’s number can better the 99.18 million from last year, it would mark the first time since 2015 there had been two straight years of increases.
Unsurprisingly, Kansas City and Philadelphia were the two highest-ranked markets. Kansas City led the way with a 52.0 rating and 87 share followed by Philadelphia’s 46.3/77.
The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in. The share refers to a percentage of the TV-watching audience viewing a particular program at the time.
Cincinnati, which lost to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game, and Minneapolis also recorded 77 shares.
