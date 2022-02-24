MILTON – When four of the area’s girls basketball teams take to the courts for their District 4 playoff openers tonight, challenging uphill battles await each of the squads.
The respective teams from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton and Warrior Run all enter postseason play on the road as underdogs versus their higher-seeded opponents.
No. 6 Lewisburg at No. 3 Athens, 6 p.m.
After a rough start to the season, the Green Dragons (9-13) are excited to get the opportunity to play in the postseason against the Wildcats (16-5) in tonight’s Class 4A quarterfinal.
“It feels good to have the opportunity to play in the postseason,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “We got off to a rough start this season, but the girls persevered and worked really hard to improve throughout the season.”
Lewisburg will be tested by a tough, defensive-minded Athens team and a formidable inside presence of senior center Caydence Macik, not to mention having to handle that following a long bus ride to the Northern Tier.
“It’s always difficult making the long trip up 220 to the border and then playing a game! Athens is a solid team,” said Sample. “They have a strong post presence and have quick guards that can shoot the ball. They rotate in and out of multiple defenses which can make scoring difficult.
“The key to the game is to limit (Macik’s) touches in the post. Their offense runs through her. She is dangerous on the blocks, can shoot from range, and is really good at passing out of double teams,” Sample added.
The play of junior guard Sophie Kilbride will be key for the Green Dragons. She leads Lewisburg in scoring (7.6 ppg.), rebounding (133 total), steals (110) and assists (68).
“Offensively, we need to move the ball and find openings,” said Sample. “We have the mindset of controlling what we can control, and that is to play our game.”
No. 7 Mifflinburg at No. 2 Central Columbia, 6 p.m.
The Wildcats (6-15) are back in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs following a one-year absence, but their reward is a 16-6 Blue Jays team that took a 47-11 victory over Mifflinburg on Jan. 15.
“It feels great to have the opportunity. Obviously, we didn’t finish the season the way we wanted to, but we will make the best of the opportunity and use it as a growing tool for next year,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck.
“It will be a tough matchup for us. (Central) is quick, and they put a lot of pressure on you at all times. We just need to stay composed and work through our game plan.”
Junior guard/forward Ella Shuck is Mifflinburg’s go-to player. She leads the team and is ninth in District 4 in scoring at 16.8 ppg.
Taking care of the ball will be a big key for the Wildcats in tonight’s game, along with finding some good looks at the basket.
“We are going to have to take care of the ball, work through the offense and get some shots,” said coach Shuck. “Hopefully we will shoot well if we get some good looks, but we will have to do a better job in defensive transition.”
No. 5 Milton at No. 4 Jersey Shore, 6 p.m.
The Black Panthers (10-12) are making a return trip to the District 4 Class 4A playoffs, and coach Phil Davis, for one, is looking forward to seeing the fruits of his team’s labors.
“I think the players and coaches are really excited to be going back to the playoffs,” Davis said. “I think it is a result of the players and all of their hard work all season that they have created this opportunity for themselves.”
Milton didn’t face Jersey Shore (13-8) this season, but Davis knows the game will be a major test for his players.
“The matchup with Jersey Shore is going to be a really tough game. Jersey Shore is well-coached and they have a lot of really good players, and they are playing at home,” said Milton’s coach. “Traditionally, they get really good crowds and they play very well at home, so it will be a real challenge and test for us.”
Junior guard Morgan Reiner and senior guard Kiersten Stork leads the charge for Milton.
Reiner is tops on the team with a 10.3 ppg scoring average to go along with four rebounds a game, plus Stork averaged 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds a game for the Black Panthers as well.
And despite not playing the Bulldogs this season, the game plan remains the same for the Black Panthers.
“Our mind set is the same for this game as it has been all year for us. We have to take care of ourselves and do what we do well and compete on every possession. And if we can do that, then good things will happen for us,” said Davis.
“We have to have great transition defense. They will run the court every opportunity they have, and we have to limit their transition points. We have to protect the ball and limit our turnovers and we need to rebound the ball and limit their second chance points.”
No. 8 Warrior Run at No. 1 Bloomsburg, 5 p.m.
The Class 3A contest between the Defenders (6-16) and the Panthers (19-3) will be the third meeting between the two schools this season, with Bloomsburg taking both contests by an average of almost 30 points.
But, as coach Rachael Herb stated, it’s a brand new season and a brand new opportunity for Warrior Run.
“I always look at playoff season as a brand new season. Each time has another chance to make an impact and that’s exactly how we are preparing,” said Herb. “The ladies are happy to be given this opportunity to show their growth throughout the year in this tough league!
“It will be an extremely tough matchup, but again the playoffs are a whole new season and in my opinion, anyone’s game. I’m a firm believer that you don’t have to be the most skilled on that floor, you just need to be the most competitive and want it more.”
Senior forward/center Emily McKee leads Warrior Run going into the quarterfinal matchup, and she will be a big key for the team tonight.
McKee leads the team with a 15.1 ppg average to go along with 9.4 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game. McKee is also potent from the outside as she posted a 33 percent shooting clip from beyond the arc.
Rebounding, as well as limiting the turnovers are the things the Defenders must do in tonight’s game.
“Handling their front court pressure and finding the open player for easy buckets (are key),” said Herb. “Win or lose, my ladies have shown so much resilience playing in this league. I want them to be proud of where we started and the growth they have had physically, mentally and emotionally throughout this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.