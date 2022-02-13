Boys basketball
Southern Col. 56
Milton 54
MILTON — Brian Britton scored 15 points, including the game winner at the buzzer, to spoil Milton’s senior night Saturday.
Jace Brandt scored a team-best 14 for Milton (13-9) and Luke DeLong added 12. Xzavier Minium and Austin Gainer each had eight. The Black Panthers will now await seeding for the District 4 tournament.
Southern (12-8) also got 12 from Braeden Wisloski and 10 each from Tyler Arnold and Liam Klebon.
Southern Columbia 56, Milton 54Saturday at Milton
Southern Columbia 11 9 21 15 — 56 Milton 14 14 9 17 — 54
Southern Columbia (12-8) 56
Micheál Zsido 3 0-0 7; Liam Klebon 4 1-2 10; Isaac Carter 0 0-2 0; Jake Tocyzlousky 1 0-0 2; Brian Britton 6 2-2 15; Tyler Arnold 4 2-3 10; Braeden Wisloski 6 0-2 12; Matt Masala 0 0-0 0. Team totals: 24 5-11 56.
3-point goals:
Britton, Klebon, Zsido.
Milton (13-9) 54
Carter Lilley 1 1-1 3; Dale Mitchell 1 1-2 3; Austin Gainer 3 1-3 8; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 2 0-0 4; Jace Brandt 4 4-6 14; Xzavier Minium 3 0-0 8; Luke Delong 4 2-4 12; Ashton Knarr 1 0-0 2; Nevin Carrier 0 0-0 0. Team totals: 19 9-16 54.
3-point goals:
Brandt 2, Delong 2, Minium 2, Gainer.
Lewisburg 53
Mahanoy Area 34
MAHANOY CITY — Forrest Zelechoski and Henry Harrison each scored 10 points as Lewisburg rolled Saturday over Mahanoy Area.
The Dragons got eight from Jacob Hernandez and six each from Cam Michaels and Joey Martin.
Lewisburg is back in action Monday at home with Lourdes Regional.
Lewisburg 53, Mahanoy Area 34Saturday at Mahanoy Area
Lewisburg 10 14 18 11—53 Mahanoy Area 7 8 8 11 — 34
Lewisburg (16-4) 53
Cam Michaels 3 0-0 6; Khashaun Akins 2 0-0 5; Joey Martin 2 1-2 6; Forrest Zelechoski 5 0-0 10; Jacob Hernandez 2 4-4 8; Henry Harrison 4 0-0 10; Jack Blough 4 0-0 8; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Will Gronlund 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-6 53.
3-point goals:
Harrison 2, Akins, Martin.
Mahanoy Area 34
Jace Yedsena 5 0-6 11; Chris Cuff 1 0-0 3 Tanner Zawada 2 4-4 9; Ben Manley 0 2-2 2; Brady Alansky 1 1-2 3; Colm McGrocty 1 0-0 2; Noah Zilker 1 2-2 4; Kadin Styka 0 0-0 0; Ethan Manley 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-16 34.
3-point goals:
Cuff, Yedsena, Zawada.
Shikellamy 59
Mifflinburg 48
SUNBURY — Cameron Lenner scored a game-high 21 points as Shikellamy pulled away late to top Mifflinburg Saturday in Sunbury.
Tyler Reigel scored a team-best 14 for the Wildcats (11-8). Carter Breed added 11 and Cannon Griffith finished with nine.
Mifflinburg is back in action Monday at home with Shamokin.
Shikellamy 59, Mifflinburg 48Saturday at Shikellamy
Mifflinburg 12 13 14 9 — 44 Shikellamy 19 9 12 19 — 59
Mifflinburg (11-8) 48
Jarret Foster 3 0-0 9; Tyler Reigel 6 1-3 14; Eli Troutman 1 1-3 3; Cannon Griffith 4 1-3 9; Carter Breed 4 3-4 11; Ethan Bombgardner 1 0-0 2; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0. Team totals: 19 6-13 48.
3-point goals:
Foster 3, Reigel.
Shikellamy (14-7) 59
Ryan Williams 2 1-2 6; Cameron Lenner 4 3-4 21; John Peifer 6 0-1 12; Trey Wallace 1 3-5 5; Mason Deitrich 3 0-0 6; Kaden Hoffman 4 1-5 9; Scott Miller 0 0-0 0; Xavier Fashaw 0 0-0 0; Caleb Kashner 0 0-0 0. Team totals: 23 8-17 59.
3-point goals:
Lenner 4, Williams.
Central Col. 56
Warrior Run 37
ALMEDIA — Connor McKinnon scored 12 and Larson Kocher added 11 as Central Columbia handled Warrior Run Saturday.
Ryan Newton scored 12 for the Defenders (1-21) while Carter Marr finished with 10.
Central Columbia 56, Warrior Run 37Saturday at Central Columbia
Warrior Run 4 5 16 12 — 37 Central Columbia 18 14 10 14 — 56
Central Columbia (5-17) 56
Pete Lanza 1 1-2 3; Kemp Bowman 1 0-1 2; Larson Kocher 4 0-0 11; Cam Humphrey 0 0-2 0; Connor McKinnon 5 0-0 12; Jan Fiser 0 0-2 0; Ellis Turner 3 3-3 9; Logan Welkom 3 1-2 7; Andrew Beagle 1 0-0 2; Jackson Gump 0 1-2 1; Cameron Day 3 2-4 9; Dylan Gregory 0 0-0 0; Janson Sarisky 0 0-0 0; Parker Day 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-18 56.
3-point goals:
Kocher 3, McKinnon 2, Day.
Warrior Run (1-21) 37
Chase Beachel 2 0-0 4; Carter Marr 3 4-5 10; Cooper Wilkins 2 0-0 5; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 2; Gavin Gorton 2 0-2 4; Ryan Newton 6 0-2 12; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Jared Silvers 0 0-0 0; Camden Yoder 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-9 37.
3-point goals:
Wilkins.
Lourdes 33
Lewisburg 32
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg fell Saturday in a heartbreaker to Lourdes Regional at Lewisburg.
Anna Baker finished with nine and Sophie Kilbride eight for the Green Dragons (8-13).
Leah Kosmer led all scorers with 10 for Lourdes Regional.
Lourdes Regional 33, Lewisburg 32Saturday at Lewisburg
Lourdes Regional 9 9 7 8 — 33 Lewisburg 10 5 12 5 — 32
Lourdes Regional (12-9) 33
Masie Reed 4 0-2 8; Tori Lindemuth 1 0-0 2; Paityn Moyer 0 3-6 3; Leah Kosmer 1 8-12 10; Gabriella Coleman 12-2 4; Chloe Rishel 0 0-0 0; Anna Kreer 0 0-0 0; Kaiden Chikotes 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 13-24 33.
3-point goals:
None.
Lewisburg (8-13) 32
Sydney Bolinsky 3 0-2 6; Maddie Still 1 2-3 4; Sophie Kilbride 4 0-0 8; Anna Baker 2 5-8 9; Keely Baker 2 1-2 5; Adisyn Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 0 0-0 0; Maria Bozella 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-15 32.
3-point goals:
None.
Southern Columbia 57
Milton 25
CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia got off to a strong start and held the Panthers to just 10 first-half points en route to the victory Saturday in Catawissa.
Kiersten Stork led Milton (8-12) with eight points and Morgan Reiner added five.
Summer Tillett led all scorers with 18 for Southern while Loren Gehret added a dozen.
Milton is at Midd-West on Tuesday.
Southern Columbia 57, Milton 25Saturday at Southern Columbia
Milton 6 4 8 7 — 25 Southern Columbia 12 18 14 13 — 57
Southern Columbia (18-1) 57
Cassidy Savitski 1 3-3 5; Makenzie Palacz 1 1-4 3; Alii Griscavage 2 1-2 5; Summer Tillett 8 2-2 18; Loren Gehret 5 0-0 12; Ava Novak 2 0-0 6; Colby Bernhard 4 0-0 8; Brooke Charnosky 0 0-0 0; Tatum Klebon 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-11 57.
3-point goals:
Gehret 2, Novak 2.
Milton (8-12) 25
Kiersten Stork 2 4-4 8; Leah Walter 2 0-1 4; Morgan Reiner 2 1-2 5; Abbey Kitchen 2 0-0 4; Kyla Rovenolt 2 0-0 4; Amelia Gainer 0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-7 25.
3-point goals: None.
