DANVILLE — Mifflinburg scored all six of its runs in the second inning to go on for a 6-0 Heartland-I victory over Danville on Thursday.
A two-run double by Tanner Zimmerman and an RBI single from Lucas Whittaker keyed the second inning for Mifflinburg (10-4 overall).
A passed ball and a pair of errors helped the Wildcats plate the other three runs in the second against Danville (5-7-1).
Zeb Hufnagle got the win for Mifflinburg. He struck out 12 and walked three in 6.1 innings of work before giving way to Whittaker.
Mifflinburg next hosts Jersey Shore today at 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg 6, Danville 0At Danville
Mifflinburg 060 000 0 – 6-5-1 Danville 000 000 0 – 0-3-3 Zeb Hufnagle, Lucas Whittaker (7) and Whittaker, Zach Kerstetter (7). Garrett Hoffman, Daniel Walker (6) and Mason Raup. WP: Hufnagle. LP: Hoffman.
Top Mifflinburg hitters:
Hufnagle, 1-for-3, walk; Troy Dressler, walk, run scored; Whittaker, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Luke Rokavec, 1-for-2, 2 walks, run; Kaiden Kmett, walk, run; Jarrett Miller, 1-for-3, walk, run; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI, run.
Top Danville hitters:
Raup, 1-for-2, walk; Reese McCarthy, walk; Lincoln Diehl, 1-for-3; Wyatt Shultz, 1-for-3; Conner Geise, walk.
Softball
Mifflinburg 5,
Central Columbia 2 (8 inn.)
ALMEDIA — Thanks in large part to her two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning, Taylor Stewart pitched a complete game to lead the Wildcats past the Blue Jays in Heartland-II action.
Stewart drove the first pitch she saw over the center field fence to bring home Anna Pachucki, who singled to lead off the inning.
Then with two outs in the eighth, Lainey Martin reached on an error to allow Oliver Fetterman to score an extra insurance run.
Evelyn Osborne batted 2-for-5, plus Lily Martin had a hit and two RBI in the win for Mifflinburg (9-7 overall) against Central (11-4).
Mifflinburg next plays at Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 5, Central Columbia 2 (8 innings)at Central Columbia
Mifflinburg 000 000 23 — 5-8-2 Central Col. 002 000 00 — 2-8-4 Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Emma Yoder and Payton Crawford. WP: Stewart. LP: Yoder.
Top Mifflinburg hitters:
Osborne, 2-for-5; Anna Pachucki, 1-for-4, run scored; Madison Fohringer, walk; Stewart, 1-for-4, HR (8th, 1 on), 2 RBI, run; Olivia Fetterman, 1-for-4, run; Aubrey Fluman, 1-for-3; Chloe Showalter, 1-for-1, run; Lainey Miller, walk; Hope Swarey, run; Lily Martin, 1-for-4, 2 RBI.
Top Central Columbia hitters:
Alyx Flick, 2-for-4, RBI; Emmie Rowe, 1-for-3; Crawford, 1-for-3; Gabby Hashagan, 1-for-3, double; Ava Klingerman, 1-for-3, run scored; Yoder, 2-for-3, run.
Montoursville 2,
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — The Warriors scored twice in the fourth inning and that was all they needed to take a Heartland-II win over the Green Dragons.
Mahlon Yonkin tossed a complete-game three-hitter for Montoursville (10-5, 6-3 HAC-II), plus Jocelyn Jean hit an RBI single in the fourth.
Getting the three hits for Lewisburg (3-6) were Ryan Brouse, Carley Wagner and Gracie Murphy.
Lewisburg next plays at Loyalsock today at 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville 2, Lewisburg 0at Lewisburg
Montoursville 000 200 0 — 2-4-0 Lewisburg 000 000 0 — 0-3-1 Mahlon Yonkin and Brianna Trueman. Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky. WP: Yonkin. LP: Shannon.
Top Montoursville hitters:
Hannah Klotz, 1-for-3; Avery Cozzi, 2 walks; Navaeh Montoya, walk, run; Jocelyn Jean, 1-for-3, RBI; Jill Stone, 1-for-3.
Top Lewisburg hitters:
Ryan Brouse, 1-for-3; Carley Wagner, 1-for-3; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-2, walk; Shannon, walk.
Shamokin 12,
Milton 2 (5 innings)
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Indians got home runs from Emma Kurtz and Autumn Kehler to blow past the Black Panthers in the Heartland-I matchup.
Kurtz also threw a complete-game two-hitter for Shamokin (8-5) — allowing an RBI single to Kendall Fedder in the second inning.
Milton (0-12) next hosts Line Mountain today at 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin 12, Milton 2 (5 innings)
at Shamokin
Milton 020 00 — 2-2-0 Shamokin 104 25 — 12-11-1 Kendall Fedder and Autumn Wolfgang. Emma Kurtz and Ava Hughes. WP: Kurtz. LP: Fedder.
Top Milton hitters:
Fedder, 1-for-1, RBI.
Top Shamokin hitters: Kurtz, 2-for-3, HR, double, 3 RBI, run scored; Autumn Kehler, 2-for-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hughes, 2-for-3, double, 4 RBI; Kennedy Petrovich, 2-for-2, 4 runs, RBI; Kendra Taylor, 2-for-2, run; Ava Bonshock, 1-for-3, double, run, RBI.
