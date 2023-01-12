JERSEY SHORE — Xzavier Minium fueled a good-scoring first half, and Jace Brandt did the same thing in the second half to help Milton close out a 61-50 Heartland-I victory at Jersey Shore on Wednesday.

Minium tallied 12 of hits game-high 17 points in the first half as Milton (5-5 overall) got out to a 27-25 lead.

