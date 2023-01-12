JERSEY SHORE — Xzavier Minium fueled a good-scoring first half, and Jace Brandt did the same thing in the second half to help Milton close out a 61-50 Heartland-I victory at Jersey Shore on Wednesday.
Minium tallied 12 of hits game-high 17 points in the first half as Milton (5-5 overall) got out to a 27-25 lead.
In the second half, Brandt tallied 13 of his 15 points. He nailed three 3-pointers in the third quarter to break open a close game and give the Black Panthers a 47-31 lead.
Milton next plays at Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Milton 61, Jersey Shore 50
Jersey Shore 15 10 6 19 — 50
Xzavier Minium 8 1-1 17; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0; Ashton Krall 2 3-3 7; Izayah Minium 0 0-0 0; Isaiah Day 0 0-0 0; Chase Knarr 0 0-0 0; Will Fridia 2 0-0 4; Rylin Scott 3 0-0 9; Luke DeLong 1 0-0 3; Nijel Hunter 3 0-0 6; Jace Brandt 6 0-2 15. Totals: 25 4-7 61.
3-point goals: Scott 3, Brandt 3, DeLong.
Caden Jolin 0 1-2 1; Jager Woodring 2 0-0 6; Max Myers 0 0-0 0; Diesel Kipa 1 0-0 2; Hunter Fink 3 0-0 6; Eliah Freeman 1 0-0 2; Derrick High 1 0-0 3; Ben Dalton 2 0-1 5; Gage Moser 1 0-0 2; Jude Tencyck 1 0-1 2; Mason Miller 4 1-2 9; Spencer Brion 4 0-0 10; Kaimen West 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 2-6 50.
3-point goals: Woodring 2, Brion 2, High, Dalton.
ALMEDIA — A slow start doomed the Wildcats, who were outscored by 12 points in the first half to fall to the Blue Jays in the Heartland-II contest.
“We really struggled scoring in the first quartet and felt like we left lots of points on the board with missed layups,” said Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott. “We got in a little groove to end the half and it continued in second half, but we just couldn’t get over the hump at the end.
Mifflinburg (8-4 overall) was led by 17 points from Ethan Bomgardner and 12 from Tyler Reigel, who helped the Wildcats close the gap in the second half.
“I’m proud of the guys for battling back and the defense we played, but they know we need to start games better,” said Elliott. “We will learn from this. Credit to Central Columbia for executing their gameplan and playing hard. They are a solid basketball team!”
Mifflinburg next plays at Juniata tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia 46, Mifflinburg 44
Mifflinburg 5 10 15 14 – 44
Tyler Reigel 4 1-2 12; Chad Martin 0 0-0 0; Zack Wertman 0 2-2 2; Ethan Bomgardner 8 0-0 17; Jackson Griffith 1 2-4 4; Carter Breed 2 0-0 4; Aaron Bolick 2 0-0 5. Totals: 17 5-8 44.
3-point goals: Reigel 3, Bomgardner, Bolick.
Prezioso 2 0-0 5; Lanza 1 0-2 2; Gregory 1 0-0 2; Bowman 0 0-0 0; Kocher 1 0-0 3; Humphrey 0 0-0 0; Turner 3 4-5 10; Welkom 4 5-7 13; Beagle 3 0-1 7; Gump 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 9-15 46.
3-point goals: Presioso, Kocher.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
