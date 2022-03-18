Softball
Game 1, Medaille 5, Lycoming 2Game 2: Lycoming 6, Worcester State 2at North Myrtle Beach, S.C.Notes:
A pair of triples, one in the fourth from senior Kacee Reitz, a Milton High grad, and one in the fifth inning from sophomore Kylie Segraves, and a complete-game six hitter from sophomore Payton Whary, of Shamokin, helped Lycoming overpower Worcester State on Thursday at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. The Warriors fell in their first game of the day, 5-2, to Medaille. Whary (1-2) finished off a complete game, facing just 27 batters while allowing six hits, one earned run and a walk. She also struck out one in her first win of the year. After single runs from the Lancers (3-5) in the second and fourth innings, the Warriors (2-4) got on the board with a four-run fourth inning. Reitz started the inning with a one-out triple to right before scoring on a two-out wild pitch. Senior Morgan Klosko kept the inning alive with a single before sophomore Rachel DeWolfe singled, setting up a fly ball down the line by first-year Rachel Daub that a diving right fielder couldn’t corral, allowing the tying run to score. An error on the next play allowed both DeWolfe and Daub to also score. In game 1, the Warriors brought the winning run to the plate in the sixth inning, but three unearned runs in the first inning were the difference in a 5-2 win by Medaille (7-1) in the first game of the day.
Men’s lacrosseLycoming 5, McDaniel 4Notes:
A leaping goal with 86 seconds left from first-year Joey Hoover, a Selinsgrove High grad, and a great defensive effort that forced McDaniel into two turnovers in the final seconds helped lift the Lycoming to a 5-4 non-conference win Thursday at UPMC Field. Down 4-3 late in the fourth quarter, junior Zach Anderson tied the game with 4:15 left with a shot to the right corner, setting up the late heroics, where senior Dominick Massaro caused a turnover at midfield. Getting the ball back, Massaro found a streaking Hoover, who fired it in. Junior Andrew Dede led the Warriors (3-3) with a goal, three groundballs, and two caused turnovers against McDaniel (2-4).
BasketballMen’s Tournament ScoresNCAAFirst Round
Michigan 75, Colorado St. 63 Providence 66, S. Dakota St. 57 Memphis 64, Boise St. 53 Baylor 85, Norfolk St. 49 Tennessee 88, Longwood 56 Richmond 67, Iowa 63 Gonzaga 93, Georgia St. 72 North Carolina 95, Marquette 63 New Mexico St. 70, UConn 63 St. Peter’s 85, Kentucky 79, OT Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Indiana 53 Creighton 72, San Diego St. 59, OT
Women’s Tournament ScoresNCAAFirst Four
Longwood 74, Mount St. Mary’s 70
WNIT
Drexel 54, Norfolk St. 47 Seton Hall 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 45 Wake Forest 71, Akron 59 Houston 63, Louisiana Tech 52 Boston College 69, Maine 44 N. Iowa 75, Kansas City 58 Alabama 82, Troy 74 Tulane 80, Jacksonville St. 36 Vanderbilt 73, Murray St. 47 Tulsa 75, North Texas 62 Tennessee Tech 73, SMU 62 Air Force 64, San Francisco 60 S. Dakota St. 87, Ohio 57 Minnesota 73, Green Bay 65 Drake 83, Missouri 78, OT
National Basketball AssociationEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionW L Pct GB
Philadelphia 42 26 .618 — Boston 42 28 .600 1 Toronto 39 30 .565 3½ Brooklyn 36 34 .514 7 New York 29 40 .420 13½
Southeast DivisionW L Pct GB
Miami 46 24 .657 — Charlotte 35 35 .500 11 Atlanta 34 35 .493 11½ Washington 29 39 .426 16 Orlando 18 53 .254 28½
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 26 .629 — Chicago 41 28 .594 2½ Cleveland 39 30 .565 4½ Indiana 23 47 .329 21 Detroit 19 51 .271 25
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest DivisionW L Pct GB
Memphis 48 22 .686 — Dallas 43 26 .623 4½ New Orleans 28 41 .406 19½ San Antonio 27 43 .386 21 Houston 17 52 .246 30½
Northwest DivisionW L Pct GB
Utah 43 26 .623 — Denver 42 28 .600 1½ Minnesota 41 30 .577 3 Portland 26 42 .382 16½ Oklahoma City 20 49 .290 23
Pacific DivisionW L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 56 14 .800 — Golden State 47 23 .671 9 L.A. Clippers 36 36 .500 21 L.A. Lakers 29 40 .420 26½ Sacramento 25 46 .352 31½ x-clinched playoff spot ___
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 116, Atlanta 106 Denver 127, Washington 109 Philadelphia 118, Cleveland 114 New York 128, Portland 98 Dallas 113, Brooklyn 111 Phoenix 129, Houston 112 Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 104 San Antonio 122, Oklahoma City 120 Utah 125, Chicago 110 Boston 110, Golden State 88 Milwaukee 135, Sacramento 126 Toronto 103, L.A. Clippers 100
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 134, Orlando 120
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Miami, 8 p.m. New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m. Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 5 p.m. Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Washington, 8 p.m.
National Hockey LeagueEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 60 41 13 6 88 248 175 Tampa Bay 60 39 15 6 84 204 172 Toronto 61 39 17 5 83 226 183 Boston 61 37 19 5 79 184 165 Detroit 60 24 29 7 55 175 228 Buffalo 61 20 33 8 48 163 218 Ottawa 60 21 34 5 47 158 198 Montreal 61 16 36 9 41 153 234
Metropolitan DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 60 41 14 5 87 200 142 Pittsburgh 62 37 16 9 83 201 166 N.Y. Rangers 61 38 18 5 81 185 159 Washington 62 34 18 10 78 208 174 Columbus 62 31 28 3 65 205 230 N.Y. Islanders 58 25 24 9 59 157 162 Philadelphia 60 19 30 11 49 153 210 New Jersey 61 22 34 5 49 185 220
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 61 43 13 5 91 236 170 St. Louis 60 34 17 9 77 213 168 Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195 Nashville 61 35 22 4 74 198 172 Dallas 59 33 23 3 69 174 176 Winnipeg 61 28 23 10 66 189 190 Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210 Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 60 37 16 7 81 210 146 Los Angeles 62 33 21 8 74 178 176 Edmonton 61 34 23 4 72 206 193 Vegas 62 32 26 4 68 195 190 Vancouver 61 30 24 7 67 179 177 Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201 San Jose 59 26 25 8 60 156 185 Seattle 62 18 38 6 42 160 224
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Columbus 4, Ottawa 1 Minnesota 4, Boston 2 Calgary 6, New Jersey 3 Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1 Toronto 3, Carolina 2 Washington 7, Columbus 2 Dallas 4, Montreal 3, OT Philadelphia 5, Nashville 4 Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, SO Edmonton 6, Buffalo 1 Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m. Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m. Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m. New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m. St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m. Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m. Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Chafin on a two-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed C Jose Godoy of waivers from San Francisco. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with 1B Anthony Rizzo on a two-year contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Signed INF/OF Brad Miller to a two-year contract. Re-signed INF Charlie Culberson to a minor league contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a one-year contract. Placed LHP Brad Wieck on the 60-day IL. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Colome on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Scott Oberg on the 60-day IL. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Nelson on a one-year contract. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Jankowski and LHP Chasen Shreve on minor league contracts. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Austin Brice and Chase De Jong on minor league contracts. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Joc Pederson on a one-year contract. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with DH Nelson Cruz on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Jhon Romero for assignment.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Justin Anderson to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LS Aaron Brewer to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with P Andy Lee on a one-year contract. Signed LB Dennis Gardeck and CB Jeff Gladney. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Casey Hayward to a two-year contract. Re-signed DT Anthony Rush and OL Colby Gossett. Signed OT Elijah Wilkinson and CB Teez Tabor. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with NT Michael Pierce on a three-year contract. Signed FS Marcus Williams and OT Morgan Moses. BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Cole Beasley. Signed DE Shaq Lawson to a one-year contract. Signed DT Jordan Phillips and DT Tim Settle. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Damien Wilson to a two-year contract. Signed WR Brandon Zylstra. CHICAGO BEARS — Released LS Beau Brinkley. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed WR Mike Thomas and QB Brandon Allen to one-year contracts. Signed C Ted Karras. Re-signed DT Josh Tupou. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released TE Austin Hooper with a post June 1 designation. Signed TE Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract. Signed WR Jakeem Grant and DT Taven Bryan. DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OT La’el Collins. DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed QB David Blough. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Pat O’Donnell. Re-signed LB De’Vondre Campbell. Promoted Jerry Montgomery to defensive line/running game coach and Ryan Downard to safeties coach. Named Ramsen Golpashin offensive quality control coach, Quinshon Odom coaching assistant and Michael Spurlock special teams quality control coach. HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed RB Royce Freeman to a one-year contract. Signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a two-year contract. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed CB Tre Herndon. Signed DT Foley Fatukasi, TE Evan Engram, G Brandon Scherff, WR Zay Jones, WR Christian Kirk and LB Foye Oluokun. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed DT Christian Covington. Signed CT Sebastian Joseph-Day. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Allen Robinson to a three-year contract. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year contract. Signed FB Alec Ingold, RBs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., CB Keion Crossen and OL Connor Williams. Re-signed LB Brennan Scarlett to a one-year contract. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Jordan Hicks and DT Harrison Phillips. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Ty Montgomery to a two-year contract. Acquired LB Mack Wilson from Cleveland in exchange for DL Chase Winovich. Traded G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Re-signed RB James White. NEW YORK GIANTS — Released S Logan Ryan. Re-signed OT Korey Cunningham. Signed QB Tyrod Taylor and G Mark Glowinski. NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Jacob Martin to a three-year contract. Signed RB Tevin Coleman, TE C.J. Uzomah, FS D.J. Reed, G Laken Tomlinson and FS Jordan Whitehead. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DT Fletcher Cox with a post June 1 designation. Signed OLB Haason Reddick. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB Joe Schobert. Re-signed CB Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year contract. Signed DB Levi Wallace, QB Mitchell Trubisky, C Mason Cole, G James Daniels and LB Myles Jack. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed ILB Oren Burks. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Bryan Mone, WR Penny Hart and CB John Reid to tendered contracts. Signed CB Sidney Jones. Re-signed S Quandre Diggs LB Uchenna Nwosu. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C Ryan Jensen, G Aaron Stinnie and CB Carlton Davis. TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Julio Jones with a post June 1 designation. Signed OL Jamarco Jones to a multi-year contract. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed Cs Tyler Larsen, Jon Toth, CB Troy Apke, LB Milo Eifler and DT Daniel Wise. Signed WR Cam Sims, G Andrew Norwell and CB Bobby McCain.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
