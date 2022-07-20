POTTSVILLE — If Mifflinburg’s Major Division baseball all-stars want to win the Section 3 Tournament, then they’ll have to do it out of the elimination bracket.
District 12 champ Keystone scored five runs in the fourth inning to pull away for a 12-2, five-inning victory over Mifflinburg at the Pottsville Rotary Little League Field on Tuesday.
Following Keystone’s outburst in the fourth, Mifflinburg scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth.
Keystone, however, answered with three more runs in the bottom of the frame to end the game early.
Mifflinburg was held to just two hits in the game — singles from Lukas Shaffer and Hudson Troup.
Shaffer also drew two walks and scored a run, plus Andrew Yerger had the lone RBI on the day and Brennen Snyder had a walk and a run scored for the Union County all-star team.
Mifflinburg next plays District 15 champ Wellsboro in tonight’s elimination game at 8 p.m.
