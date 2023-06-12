UNIVERSITY PARK — Ten current or former Penn State Wrestling stars and members of Penn State’s Olympic Regional Training Center competed at the 2023 Final X event Saturday in Newark, N.J., and six have earned a spot on the 2023 United State’s World Team. Five, fully half, of the U.S. Men’s Freestyle World Team trains in Happy Valley.

The best-of-three title match-ups determined who would represent the U.S. at the 2023 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 16. The event also featured a lengthy list of ‘true third’ matches, which determined the third member of the U.S. National Team at each weight class.

