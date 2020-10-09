Editor’s note: This series of journal entries from Milton Cross Country Coach Jonathan Dick will touch on his navigation through the pandemic while still keeping his young student-athletes ready for competition.
Oct. 7
We are now into week six of school. Many folks have asked about how it is going, so it is time for an update. After we got through the first couple of weeks and run our first race, the season has felt fairly normal. Yes, we have missed the excitement of big invitationals, but we understood why the PHAC asked us not to go. Indeed — that decision has made more and more sense as our area has struggled (right now as I write this, if you scored the Pa. county rankings of coronavirus concentration as a cross country meet, of the 67 counties in Pa., our five-county area would make a heck of a team with Montour at second, Union in third, Snyder in fourth, Northumberland in sixth and Columbia in seventh — that combined 22 points wins any dual meet much less an invitational!).
In the past couple of weeks, our sense of normalcy has dissipated. First, the PIAA announced that it was unsafe to run 18 teams at the state championships and would only allow the 11 District Champions to race. Having said 18 were unsafe, it was odd that three days later the PIAA found a way to creatively allow 17 teams to compete on the state course at their sponsored invitational.
Trimming it down to only allow the district champions to advance to states is a tough pill to swallow for a district where, especially on the girls side, there are many highly ranked teams: Warrior Run (first), Lewisburg (second) and Selinsgrove (ninth) are all in the top 10. To add further intrigue and confusion to the beginning of the end of our season, the PHAC reversed course and decided to have both a high school and a middle school conference invitational after all. It would be an additional meet and not one that can be run in place of any of the nine dual meets we have to race to attain the district-qualifying minimum.
Through all these changing regulations, what we are doing is tracing and training, and importantly, maintaining traditions... After coming up short in some pretty good races at Warrior Run yesterday, I told the team with a twinkle in my eyes that it was time to get to know Milton better: “When we put on those uniforms with our town’s name across it, we have to remember that we race for more than just ourselves, more than just for our grade or our school — We represent an entire town. And if we are going to be bold enough to do that — to take the hopes and fears of our town into competition, then we ought to know that town. In. Out. East. West. North. South. We have to know that every step we take on the course represents every step that we take on our training runs — every house we pass, every business.”
In other words it was time for our annual Milton XC Scavenger Hunt. I sent the clues out yesterday and I wasn’t disappointed — the team arrived at practice with stratagems, face paint and excitement which led to a breathless hour canvassing our town — and that’s how it should be — corona or no corona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.