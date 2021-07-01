Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 41 35 .539 _ Washington 40 38 .513 2 Atlanta 38 41 .481 4½ Philadelphia 37 41 .474 5 Miami 34 45 .430 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 48 33 .593 _ Chicago 42 39 .519 6 St. Louis 40 41 .494 8 Cincinnati 39 40 .494 8 Pittsburgh 29 50 .367 18
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 50 29 .633 _ Los Angeles 49 31 .613 1½ San Diego 49 33 .598 2½ Colorado 34 47 .420 17 Arizona 22 60 .268 29½
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Arizona 4 Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7 Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2 Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6 San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5, 6 innings Atlanta 20, N.Y. Mets 2 Miami 11, Philadelphia 6
Thursday’s Games
Miami (López 4-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6), 6:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 5-6), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-4), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Weathers 3-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-4), 7:20 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m. San Francisco (Cueto 6-3) at Arizona (Kelly 4-7), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 50 31 .617 _ Tampa Bay 47 34 .580 3 Toronto 41 37 .526 7½ New York 41 39 .513 8½ Baltimore 27 54 .333 23
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 47 32 .595 _ Cleveland 42 35 .545 4 Detroit 36 45 .444 12 Minnesota 33 45 .423 13½ Kansas City 33 46 .418 14
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 48 33 .593 _ Oakland 48 34 .585 ½ Seattle 42 39 .519 6 Los Angeles 39 41 .488 8½ Texas 31 49 .388 16½
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 9, Cleveland 4, 7 innings, 1st game Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6 Boston 6, Kansas City 2 L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 8 Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3 Seattle 9, Toronto 7, 10 innings Baltimore 5, Houston 2 Oakland 3, Texas 1 Detroit 7, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 1:05 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 5-3) at Toronto (Ryu 7-4), 1:07 p.m. Kansas City (Bubic 2-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 8-4), 1:10 p.m. Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3), 2:10 p.m. Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Oakland (Manaea 6-4), 3:37 p.m. Houston (Valdez 4-1) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 32 17 .653 — Toledo (Detroit) 27 22 .551 5 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 26 23 .531 6 Columbus (Cleveland) 23 26 .469 9 St. Paul (Minnesota) 23 26 .469 9 Louisville (Cincinnati) 19 30 .388 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 18 29 .383 13
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 33 13 .717 — Buffalo (Toronto) 29 19 .604 5 Worcester (Boston) 29 20 .592 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 21 29 .420 14 Rochester (Washington) 20 29 .408 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 13 35 .271 21
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 32 17 .653 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 31 17 .646 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 27 21 .562 4½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 23 26 .469 9 Norfolk (Baltimore) 20 27 .426 11 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 20 28 .417 11½ Memphis (St. Louis) 19 31 .380 13½
Wednesday’s Games
Indianapolis 2, Iowa 1, 10 innings Scranton W/B at Worcester, susp. Rochester at Syracuse, ppd. Gwinnett 2, Durham 1 Buffalo 10, Lehigh Valley 9 Charlotte 7, Norfolk 4 Toledo 5, Columbus 2 St. Paul 7, Omaha 4 Louisville 2, Nashville 1, 10 innings Jacksonville 6, Memphis 4, 10 innings, game 1 Memphis 6, Jacksonville 3, game 2
Thursday’s Games
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 31 17 .646 — Portland (Boston) 26 22 .542 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 22 26 .458 9 Reading (Philadelphia) 19 31 .380 13 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 17 31 .354 14 Hartford (Colorado) 15 33 .312 16
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 30 18 .625 — Erie (Detroit) 31 19 .620 — Altoona (Pittsburgh) 27 20 .574 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 28 21 .571 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 26 24 .520 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 19 29 .396 11
Wednesday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, ppd. Binghamton 6, Richmond 2 Akron 2, Bowie 0 Portland at New Hampshire, ppd. Altoona at Hartford, susp. Erie 3, Reading 2
Thursday’s Games
Altoona at Hartford, 2, 5:05 p.m. Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 32 17 .653 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 27 22 .551 5 Wilmington (Washington) 22 26 .458 9½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 20 29 .408 12 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 17 31 .354 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 33 15 .688 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 28 22 .560 6 Rome (Atlanta) 26 22 .542 7 Greenville (Boston) 25 25 .500 9 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 23 27 .460 11 Asheville (Houston) 22 27 .449 11½ Hickory (Texas) 19 31 .380 15
Wednesday’s Games
Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 2 Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, game 1 Brooklyn 7, Aberdeen 6, game 2 Hickory 5, Asheville 3 Rome 13, Wilmington 3 Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 7, 10 innings Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 4
Thursday’s Games
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Low-A East
Central Division
W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 29 20 .592 ½ Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 21 .571 Fayetteville (Houston) 20 29 .408 10 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 15 34 .306 13½
North Division
W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 33 16 .673 Salem (Boston) 28 22 .560 5½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 25 24 .510 8 Fredericksburg (Washington) 14 36 .280 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 33 15 .688 Columbia (Kansas City) 25 21 .543 7 Augusta (Atlanta) 22 27 .449 11½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 21 28 .429 12½
Wednesday’s Games
Fayetteville 9, Carolina 3, game 1 Fayetteville 12, Carolina 9, game 2 Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 6, game 1 Delmarva 3, Lynchburg 0, game 2 Charleston 8, Kannapolis 5 Down East 2, Myrtle Beach 1 Salem 9, Fredericksburg 7 Augusta 1, Columbia 0
Thursday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 2
Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113 Friday, June 25: Milwaukee 125, Atlanta 91 Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee 113, Atlanta 102 Tuesday, June 29: Atlanta 110, Milwaukee 88 Thursday, July 1: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Phoenix 4, L.A. Clippers 2
Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114 Tuesday, June 22: Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103 Thursday, June 24: L.A. Clippers 106, Phoenix 92 Saturday, June 26: Phoenix 84, L.A. Clippers 80 Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 102 Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix 130, L.A. Clippers 103
National Hockey League
Playoffs
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 0
Monday, June 28: Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 30: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1 Friday, July 2: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 p.m. Monday, July 5: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, July 7: Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, July 9: Tampa Bay at Montreal, TBA x-Sunday, July 11: Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 11 5 .688 — Chicago 10 8 .556 2 New York 8 9 .471 3½ Washington 7 9 .438 4 Atlanta 6 9 .400 4½ Indiana 1 15 .063 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Las Vegas 12 4 .750 — Seattle 12 4 .750 — Minnesota 8 7 .533 3½ Dallas 8 9 .471 4½ Phoenix 7 8 .467 4½ Los Angeles 6 9 .400 5½
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 91, Dallas 81 Minnesota 82, Phoenix 76 Las Vegas 99, Los Angeles 75
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m. Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
