MILTON — It’s been a postseason like no other for Meadowbrook Christian’s girls basketball team.
And it’s only getting better.
Behind a monster game from junior guard Kailey Devlin, Meadowbrook claimed its first ever District 4 Class A championship Thursday as the Lions fended off Saint John Neumann, 57-47 in overtime, in The Jungle at Milton Area High School.
Devlin scored a game-high 34 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals to help propel Meadowbrook into the PIAA Tournament, also for the first time in school history.
“I think this season has been tough as far as setbacks that we’ve had outside of basketball, and kind of just God being faithful through that has been really cool,” said Devlin. “So, having the opportunity to be on this stage and to give it back it to him, is kind of the big thing.”
One such setback for the Lions was the accident last month involving coach Shane Devlin, who felt blessed to simply be on the sideline for Thursday’s championship game against the Golden Knights and witness his girls make a little history.
“I’m blessed to even be able to be here, to be honest with you, and to watch what the girls accomplished and to watch what our coaching staff has done, because I have not been present for most of our practices since the accident,” said coach Devlin. “They’ve prepared this team (well), and I’m so blessed with the people who surround this program.
“I thought we showed more poise today than any of our other Meadowbrook teams have ever shown,” added Meadowbrook’s coach.
When Meadowbrook fell behind Neumann 10-0 to start the game, it didn’t fluster the Lions. After all, they needed to overcome a slow start in the semifinals against North Penn-Liberty last weekend just to get to this point.
After a timeout, Kailey Devlin drove to the hoop for a layup off an assist from Audrey Millett to provide the spark that the Lions desperately needed.
Alyssa Canelo and Millett both followed with 3-pointers, and Meadowbrook rebounded with a 16-5 run to lead by one after the first quarter.
“The cool thing is last week North Penn-Liberty did the same thing — they pressed us and went up 7-0,” said coach Devlin. “You could see our girls after that timeout just settle back in and get back to playing the basketball we know how to play, and they battled right back into it before the first quarter was over.”
Neumann, however, retook the lead at the half (23-22) on a 3-pointer from Niyah Tutler when the fouls started adding up for Meadowbrook. Kailey Devlin picked up her third foul midway through the second period.
“We needed to stay composed. We know they’re long and athletic, so we’re going to have to work for this,” said Kailey Devlin. “These girls gutted it out. We were in foul trouble and we still pulled it out. So, I’m really proud of them.”
The Golden Knights’ lead grew to 37-29 after the third quarter, but a furious comeback keyed by Kailey Devlin changed all of that.
Kailey Devlin scored six points and Madalyn Fasnacht hit a jumper out of six trips down the floor to highlight an 8-2 spurt for the Lions.
And with the fourth quarter winding down Millett and Alayna Smith both got layups to tie the game at 43-all and send the contest into overtime.
“Those baskets, along with the rebounds the two of them were pulling down, I think really kept us in it when the game was tight there at the end,” said coach Devlin.
“I think all the games and practices we’ve had leading up to this, and even in past years, helped us just from working hard,” said Millett. “Last year we won our first district game in the quarters, and I think that game got us prepared for this. Playing (Neumann) last year got us prepared for this, and I think just our teammates working hard and pushing us in practice (got us prepared for this).”
In overtime, Kailey Devlin gave the Golden Knights a taste of their own medicine when she followed a trey with a three-point play to put the Lions up 49-43.
Moments later, a bucket from Kat Bennage and then four free throws from Kailey Devlin and two from Maddy Fasnacht clinched the monumental win for Meadowbrook.
“One of the things (that was key) was (us) coming out of overtime and asserting ourselves right away,” said coach Devlin. “Because we kind of figured whichever team took control of overtime initially would have a strong advantage, and that really played out that way for us.”
Fasnacht finished with eight points, while Millett and Canelo added six and five points, respectively, for the Lions.
Now, the trip into unchartered territory continues for Meadowbrook as the Lions get a week off to prepare for their first-round matchup versus the District 3 sixth-place team on March 11 at a site and time to be determined.
“This is something our girls have never accomplished. I’m proud of them, and I think that carries some confidence now for them in a way that they’ve never experienced before,” said coach Devlin. “The confidence and poise they showed today is going to serve us moving forward, because every experience has been a new experience to this point. But we have really worked on just showing up, doing our best and kind of, as a Christian school, letting God bless the effort and handle the result.”
District 4 Class A Championship
At Milton Area High School
No. 1 Meadowbrook Chr. 57, No. 3 Saint John Neumann 47 (OT)
SJ Neumann 15 8 14 6 4 – 47
Meadowbrook 16 6 7 14 14 – 57
Saint John Neumann (16-9) 47
Ella Ballard 1 0-0 2; Lily Reid 2 0-0 4; Sophie Reid 0 0-0 0; Lizzie Weller 2 0-0 4; Niyah Tutler 5 2-2 14; Gigi Parlante 6 4-9 16; Sheiana Tutler 3 1-12 7. Totals: 19 7-23 47.
3-point goals: N. Tutler 2.
Meadowbrook (25-2) 57
Alyssa Canelo 2 0-0 5; Kailey Devlin 10 12-14 34; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Kat Bennage 1 0-4 2; Maddy Fasnacht 3 2-5 8; Audrey Millett 2 1-3 6; Alayna Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 15-26 57.
3-point goals: Devlin 2, Canelo, Millett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.