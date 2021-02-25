National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 16 11 3 2 24 51 36 Washington 18 9 5 4 22 60 63 Philadelphia 16 9 4 3 21 55 54 Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 54 55 N.Y. Islanders 18 9 6 3 21 44 43 N.Y. Rangers 17 6 8 3 15 43 46 New Jersey 14 6 6 2 14 37 41 Buffalo 16 6 8 2 14 41 47
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 18 12 4 2 26 59 51 Tampa Bay 17 12 4 1 25 61 38 Carolina 18 12 5 1 25 64 50 Chicago 20 10 6 4 24 61 61 Columbus 20 8 7 5 21 60 70 Dallas 14 6 4 4 16 44 37 Nashville 18 8 10 0 16 42 57 Detroit 21 5 13 3 13 39 66
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34 St. Louis 20 10 8 2 22 60 61 Los Angeles 18 9 6 3 21 56 49 Arizona 19 9 7 3 21 52 55 Minnesota 16 10 6 0 20 50 40 Colorado 16 9 6 1 19 46 38 San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64 Anaheim 20 6 10 4 16 40 58
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 21 15 4 2 32 74 55 Edmonton 21 13 8 0 26 76 65 Winnipeg 18 11 6 1 23 61 49 Montreal 18 9 5 4 22 61 52 Calgary 20 9 9 2 20 51 56 Vancouver 23 8 13 2 18 68 82 Ottawa 21 6 14 1 13 52 84 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 0 Dallas 3, Florida 0 Toronto 2, Calgary 1, OT Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3 Minnesota 6, Colorado 2 Arizona 4, Anaheim 3, SO Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 1
Thursday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m. Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, ppd St. Louis at San Jose, ppd
National Basketball Association
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 21 11 .656 — Brooklyn 21 12 .636 ½ Toronto 16 17 .485 5½ New York 15 17 .469 6 Boston 15 17 .469 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 15 16 .484 — Miami 15 17 .469 ½ Atlanta 14 18 .438 1½ Orlando 13 19 .406 2½ Washington 11 18 .379 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 19 13 .594 — Indiana 15 15 .500 3 Chicago 15 16 .484 3½ Cleveland 12 21 .364 7½ Detroit 9 23 .281 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 16 12 .571 — Dallas 15 15 .500 2 Memphis 13 14 .481 2½ New Orleans 14 17 .452 3½ Houston 11 19 .367 6
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 26 6 .813 — Portland 18 13 .581 7½ Denver 17 14 .548 8½ Oklahoma City 13 19 .406 13 Minnesota 7 26 .212 19½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 23 10 .697 — L.A. Lakers 22 11 .667 1 Phoenix 20 11 .645 2 Golden State 18 15 .545 5 Sacramento 12 19 .387 10
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 112, Houston 96 Atlanta 127, Boston 112 Golden State 111, Indiana 107 Oklahoma City 102, San Antonio 99 New Orleans 128, Detroit 118 Chicago 133, Minnesota 126, OT Miami 116, Toronto 108 Charlotte 124, Phoenix 121 Utah 114, L.A. Lakers 89
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at New York, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. Washington at Denver, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Detroit, 8 p.m. Utah at Miami, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Concord 77, WV Wesleyan 66 Daemen 98, D’Youville 67 Holy Cross 86, Boston U. 75 La Salle 85, Duquesne 65 Loyola (Md.) 60, American 49 Providence 83, Xavier 68 Rutgers 74, Indiana 63 Saint Joseph’s 97, Dayton 84 West Liberty 126, Fairmont St. 96 SOUTH Alcorn St. 68, Alabama St. 59 Augusta 57, Francis Marion 41 Catawba 84, Wingate 78 Clemson 60, Wake Forest 39 Flagler 76, SC-Aiken 63 Florida St. 88, Miami 71 Furman 72, The Citadel 63 George Mason 63, George Washington 58 Hampton 74, Longwood 68 Marquette 83, North Carolina 70 McNeese St. 95, SE Louisiana 91 Memphis 61, Tulane 46 Mercer 81, Chattanooga 77, OT Mississippi St. 69, South Carolina 48 NC A&T 79, NC Central 63 NC State 68, Virginia 61 Newberry 69, Coker 50 Nicholls 83, Houston Baptist 68 Norfolk St. 86, Delaware St. 55 Radford 74, Mount Aloysius 51 Southern U. 73, Alabama A&M 57 St. Bonaventure 56, Davidson 53 Stephen F. Austin 83, Northwestern St. 57 Temple 65, South Florida 47 Tennessee 70, Vanderbilt 58 W. Carolina 81, UNC-Greensboro 80 W. Virginia St. 88, Davis & Elkins 80 MIDWEST Ball St. 90, Kent St. 71 Butler 61, Seton Hall 52 Creighton 77, DePaul 53 Findlay 65, Cedarville 61 Hillsdale 85, Tiffin 83 Notre Dame (Ohio) 84, Frostburg St. 76 Wheeling Jesuit 99, Alderson-Broaddus 98, OT SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 86, Sam Houston St. 72 Arkansas 81, Alabama 66 Cincinnati 70, Tulsa 69 Lamar 67, Incarnate Word 45 New Orleans 69, Texas A&M-CC 61 Rogers St. 87, Cent. Oklahoma 80 Texas-Tyler 61, Texas A&M Kingsville 60 FAR WEST Air Force 62, New Mexico 55 Fresno St. 67, UNLV 64 Hawaii Hilo 73, Hawaii Pacific 66 S. Utah 85, N. Arizona 80
Women’s college basketball
EAST American U. 65, Navy 59 Georgetown 62, St. John’s 58, OT Mount St. Mary’s 79, Merrimack 65 Penn St. 69, Ohio St. 67 South Florida 56, Temple 47 St. Francis (Pa.) 72, Sacred Heart 67, OT Villanova 63, Providence 58, OT Wagner 72, Bryant 64 SOUTH Alabama A&M 78, Southern U. 76 Alabama St. 81, Alcorn St. 70 Cincinnati 76, East Carolina 61 Houston Baptist 64, Nicholls 59 SE Louisiana 65, McNeese St. 49 Texas A&M-CC 66, New Orleans 53 MIDWEST Akron 84, Miami (Ohio) 63 Ball St. 82, N. Illinois 79 Drake 77, N. Iowa 56 Houston 77, Wichita St. 65 Indiana 77, Wisconsin 49 Indiana St. 85, Evansville 69 Iowa St. 85, West Virginia 68 Kansas St. 86, Texas Tech 79 Kent St. 65, Buffalo 62 Marquette 85, DePaul 71 Minnesota 73, Nebraska 63 Missouri St. 67, S. Illinois 55 Northwestern 67, Illinois 61 Rutgers 63, Michigan St. 53 Seton Hall 108, Xavier 65 Texas 61, Kansas 52 Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 67 Valparaiso 57, Loyola of Chicago 55 W. Michigan 66, E. Michigan 56 SOUTHWEST Baylor 70, Oklahoma St. 51 Lamar 59, Incarnate Word 55 Oklahoma 76, TCU 60 Sam Houston St. 75, Abilene Christian 55 Stephen F. Austin 114, Northwestern St. 58 FAR WEST Air Force 75, New Mexico 73 Nevada 63, Utah St. 40
Soccer
Champions League
