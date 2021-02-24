SUNBURY — A late-season swoon turned into a full-blown losing skid for Lewisburg’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.
No team wants to back its way into the postseason, but the Green Dragons now must do that after they fell to Shikellamy, 68-54, in the Heartland-I battle and their regular-season finale played at Phil Lockcuff Fieldhouse.
Lewisburg (10-8) has now lost its last four games by an average margin of almost 14 points.
Regardless, the Green Dragons can do no worse than finish fifth for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs that are set to get underway next week.
“There’s no denying (it’s been a tough stretch for the team), but when you assess the talent of the guys in our locker room and you look at the talent in (Shikellamy’s) locker room, in my opinion there’s not much of a difference,” said Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman.
“I think that Shikellamy is a talented group that we played tonight, but we missed a lot of little rotations defensively and we missed a lot of block-outs. I don’t know how many offensive rebounds Shikellamy had, but I guarantee it was in double digits. So when you give a team that can shoot extra chances, you just aren’t going to overcome it and I think that was a big difference in the game tonight.”
Shikellamy (5-10) held Lewisburg to a single field goal in the first quarter to jump out to a 16-3 lead.
And even though the Green Dragons got more into the game in the second period (Jake Hernandez made a couple of baskets to start the quarter and Cam Michaels followed with back-to-back buckets including a 3-pointer), Lewisburg still trailed 27-15 at the half.
“Us maybe not having a great offensive first half really set us back,” said Salsman.”It’s just the little things right now we’re not doing that we need to do if we want to be a successful team (in the playoffs).”
A layup early in the third period by Dante Sims got Lewisburg to within 10 (31-21) of Shikellamy, but an 11-1 run by the Braves to close out the quarter pushed their lead up to 20 (47-27) with eight minutes left to play.
Any hopes of cutting into that deficit faded down the stretch, especially when Shikellamy’s Brayden Long nailed three 3-pointers and Mason Deitrich nailed one of his own — all coming one after the other — to put the game out of reach.
While Long finished with 15 points and was one of three Shikellamy players to score in double figures, Lewisburg just had one — Jake Hernandez — who tallied 11 points and had seven rebounds, two steals and a block.
“In the second half our effort was very good. We knocked down some of our shots and we got some better shots against Shikellamy’s zone than we got in the first half,” said Salsman. “The truth of the matter is, you can’t fall behind against Shikellamy when they’re sitting in that zone and we’re having a tough time scoring against it.
“We just have to mentally buy in more. So until we’re fully bought in to mentally to being on-board all of the time, than these are probably the results we can expect,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Shikellamy 68, Lewisburg 54at ShikellamyScore by quarters
Lewisburg 3 12 12 27 — 54 Shikellamy 16 11 20 21 — 68
Lewisburg (10-8) 54
Dante Sims 3 0-0 6; Khashaun Akins 0 0-0 0; Jake Hernandez 5 1-2 11; Joey Martin 2 0-0 5; Cam Michaels 4 0-0 9; Kaden Wuerdeman 2 0-0 6; Kadyn Magyar 3 0-0 8; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Forrest Zelechoski 2 2-3 6; Sam Barrick 1 0-0 3.
Totals:
22 3-5 54.
3-point goals:
Wuerdeman 2, Magyar 2, Martin, Michaels, Barrick.
Shikellamy (5-10) 68
Ryan Williams 0 0-0 0; Cameron Lenner 0 0-0 0; Cael Amerman 0 0-0 0; Scott Miller 0 0-0 0; John Peifer 4 0-0 9; Brayden Long 6 0-0 15; Mason Deitrich 5 4-8 16; Jacaree James 0 0-0 0; Nate Luciano 3 1-3 8; Davis Marshall 7 3-6 18; Trey Wallace 1 0-0 2; Caleb Kashner 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26 8-17 68.
3-point goals:
Long 3, Deitrich 2, Peifer, Luciano, Marshall.
JV score: Shikellamy, 46-29.
