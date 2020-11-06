ALMEDIA — The rubber match between the top two field hockey teams in District 4 Class A on Thursday — Lewisburg and Bloomsburg — had all the drama you’d expect, and hope for, in a district championship game.
And with the season series split at a win apiece for each team, a lot was riding on the game especially since only the champion advances to the PIAA Tournament next week.
Unfortunately for No. 1-seeded Lewisburg, Bloomsburg will get that honor of representing District 4 at states after the No. 2-seeded Panthers scored twice in the fourth quarter to come away with a 2-0 victory at Central Columbia High School’s Blue Jays Stadium.
“It was a great game,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski, whose team fell to Bloomsburg in the season-opener, 3-1, before taking a 1-0 victory on Oct. 8. “Bloomsburg got the ball in the goal, and that’s the bottom line. It’s whoever gets the ball in the goal and they were the ones who did it this year.
“But, we’ll meet them again,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Neither squad had much to cheer about in the first half as both teams were held to just a single shot, although Bloomsburg (16-3) had the edge over Lewisburg (13-3) in penalty corners, 4-1.
Again, it was what you would expect to happen between two well-coached and evenly-matched teams in such a big game where just a single goal could mean the difference between a district title or an early start to the offseason.
“It was an even game. The first quarter Bloomsburg was probably up on us and they had more corners than we did,” said Zaleski. “But overall, the second quarter I think was ours for sure, and the third quarter was the same and it was pretty even, and then they got the one in.”
On its first penalty corner of the fourth quarter, Bloomsburg connected.
An entry pass from Erica Yodock found its way to Bella Luxardo, who then directed a pass to Aydan McFarland near the left post for a tip in past Dragons’ keeper Kerstin Koons for a 1-0 lead with 11:54 remaining in regulation.
“Fourth quarter and 12 minutes left, that’s when I wish we still had timeouts,” said Zaleski. “You got to (keep going), and the girls needed to pull it together to make it work the rest of the (game).”
It didn’t turn out that way because almost five minutes later the Panthers got another goal in off a penalty corner as Andi Gutshall scored off a McFarland assist to make the score 2-0 with 7:07 left.
And although the Green Dragons failed to reach states for the first time in three years, Zaleski was proud of her players for making it back to the district final after the loss of seven seniors from last year’s championship team.
“(We) played an awesome game, and I am so proud of these girls. I never expected them to gel and get to where we got to this season,” said Zaleski. “We lost a lot of players (from last year’s team) that we had to (replace), and they are an amazing team.
“They did a great job, but it just wasn’t our day,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
For players such as senior forward and co-captain Kara Koch, who has appeared in three straight district finals and four district tournaments overall, the loss stung hard.
“Well, it means a lot that we’re even here, but it sucks (we’re not going to states). I think we gave it our all, and (losing) happens,” said Koch. “We lose spots, but we have people that step up and fill them and I think, yeah, we (may) lose a couple of people but we’re always going to have people that are going to want to step up and fill those spots just because that’s kind of how Lewisburg is.
“We just always want to keep going and keep up our reputation. We never want to give up,” Koch added. “All the younger girls are doing amazing and they are going to kill it next year — I know it.”
Zaleski, as well, thinks her team has what it takes to make a return trip into the finals next year. Though not advancing to states hurts (due to the field being shortened due to COVID-19).”
“Kara has been to districts four years in a row. I mean, we’ve been here the past five years, not in the finals that’s only been the last three years, but you just kind of assume that we would get ourselves here and we should be doing the same thing next year,” said Zaleski. “I’m just so proud of them, they are an amazing group of girls and they play with poise.
“Yeah, (not making states) is pretty upsetting. Obviously, this is the year to get into states,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “But, hey, both teams played a great game and both teams are very compatible and at the same level, but Bloomsburg was the champion today.”
District 4 Class A Championshipat Central Columbia High SchoolNo. 2 Bloomsburg 2, No. 1 Lewisburg 0Fourth quarter
Bloom-Aydan McFarland, assist Bella Luxardo, 11:54. Bloom-Andi Gutshall, assist McFarland, 7:07.
Shots: Bloomsburg, 5-3; Penalty corners: Bloomsburg, 9-3; Saves: Bloomsburg, Nadja Hartmann, 2; Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.