LOCK HAVEN – Zack Skrabski placed 10th overall and he was one of five All-Conference finishers, which included Milton's Tanner Walter, as the Lock Haven University men's cross country team placed third overall in the team standings at the 2020-21 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships, held Saturday on Lock Haven's West Branch Cross Country Course at the Stern Athletic Complex.
Skrabski covered the 5K course in 15:43.0 and finished 10th out of 122 total runners. He was one of five LHU runners who finished among the top 20. To earn All-Conference honors, one must have finished in the top-30 (First Team; place 1-15). Freshman Gage Krall earned First Team All-Conference honors after placing 15th in a time of 15:54.9.
In addition, Aaron Pfeil, Walter and John Davern rounded out the Bald Eagles top-five finishers. All three joined Skrabski and Krall as All-Conference finishers. Pfeil was 17th (15:57.0), Walter – a freshman – was 18th (15:57.2) and Davern 20th (16:00.3).
Lock Haven's five All-Conference performances helped the Bald Eagles place third in the team standings with 79 points. Edinboro took home the team title (22) and Shippensburg was second (64).
Lycoming's Segraves, Whary sweep conference softball honors
WILLIAMSPORT – After one went 7-for-9 with her first career home run and the other tossed the fifth perfect game in the Lycoming College softball team’s history, freshman outfielder Kylie Segraves and sophomore pitcher Payton Whary, a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, have swept the MAC Freedom’s Player and Pitcher of the Week awards, the conference announced on Monday.
The pair are the first female athletes to earn the MAC Freedom’s weekly honors since the school rejoined the conference at the end of the 2019-20 academic year. Lycoming had previously been members of the MAC Commonwealth.
Segraves had a hit in all four games as Lycoming swept a four-game set from Delaware Valley. The right fielder hit .778 (7-for-9) with four runs and six RBI during the series. She went 2-for-3 with two runs and a double in a 10-2 win to open the series before going 1-for-1 with two sacrifices and two RBIs in a 6-0 win to cap off Saturday’s doubleheader at the Shangraw Athletic Complex. On Sunday, she was even better at Delaware Valley, going 3-for-4 with an RBI in a 9-5 win and 1-for-1 with two runs and a three-run homer in a 10-0 win to cap the series.
Whary tossed a perfect game in her second start of the week against Delaware Valley, the fifth in Lycoming softball history. Whary struck out four in the five-inning 10-0 win, inducing eight groundouts and three pop outs as well. She tossed six innings of shutout ball in a 6-0 win over Delaware Valley in the first start of the week. The sophomore struck out four and allowed four hits in that effort. For the week, she was 2-0 with a perfect 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11 innings against the Aggies.
The Warriors (4-2, 4-2 MAC Freedom) get back on the field on Saturday when they host FDU-Florham in a MAC Freedom doubleheader at 1 p.m.
Lycoming's Manuel named MAC Freedom Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – After earning the MAC Freedom Championship Game MVP award, sophomore DeAundre Manuel has earned his first career MAC Freedom Player of the Week award.
Manuel paced the Lycoming offense in the MAC Freedom Championship, posting 19 points, six rebounds and a steal in a 69-53 win over DeSales. Manuel hit 8-of-12 shots from the floor and drilled both his 3-point attempts, plus four of his six rebounds came on the offensive glass.
Manuel posted six points in the first half, then opened up the second half with a steal and hit a 3-pointer less than a minute later to give Lycoming a 23-point lead. His second 3-pointer came with eight minutes left and gave Lycoming a 25-point lead at 59-34. For good measure, he added a dunk with 5:29 left, completing the cycle of hitting a shot via dunk, layup, jumper and 3-pointer in the contest.
The Warriors finished the COVID-19-shortened season 5-2 under third-year head coach Mike McGarvey, winning the school’s second conference title in a row and fourth in six years.
Selinsgrove Speedway to host Sunday Special for 410 sprints and late models
SELINSGROVE - The next event on tap at Selinsgrove Speedway is coming up this Sunday afternoon at 2 pm when the 410 sprint cars and super late models take on the big half mile for March Madness.
The super sprint cars will race in a $4,000 to win, 25-lap main while the super lates compete in a $3,000 to win 25-lap feature.
Gates for the big afternoon show open at 11:30 a.m.
The big sprint car/late model doubleheader will be a live pay-per-view event, available on sprintcarunlimited.tv.
For the sprint cars, the race will be the first of eight shows within the 75th anniversary season of action at the Snyder County oval while the late models will kick off a 10-race tour.
April will offer a pair of big 75th anniversary season shows at Selinsgrove Speedway.
The track hosts the April Attack for ULMS super late models on Saturday, April 10 and the return of the 410 sprints for the Ray Tilley Classic on Sunday, April 25.
April 10 will also showcase the season debut of the PA 305 sprints and the roadrunner division with racing slated for 6 p.m.
The super late models will fill out the special Sunday card along with the Tilley Classic on April 25.
Keep up to date with all the latest speedway news, results, information and race status by visiting the website and by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.
