Football
NFL Glance
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 385 250
Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344
N.Y. Jets 7 7 0 .500 281 263
New England 7 7 0 .500 300 269
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 7 0 .500 255 293
Jacksonville 6 8 0 .429 334 328
Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337
e-Houston 1 12 1 .107 235 344
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 10 4 0 .714 369 288
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 304 263
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 313 326
Pittsburgh 6 8 0 .429 251 309
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 414 322
L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340
Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 338 337
e-Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 1 0 .929 411 268
x-Dallas 10 4 0 .714 394 269
N.Y. Giants 8 5 1 .607 287 312
Washington 7 6 1 .536 265 276
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 306 333
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 276 314
New Orleans 5 9 0 .357 286 315
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 351 349
Detroit 7 7 0 .500 369 364
Green Bay 6 8 0 .429 287 314
e-Chicago 3 11 0 .214 290 358
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210
Seattle 7 7 0 .500 355 355
e-Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372
L.A. Rams 4 10 0 .286 230 320
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Thursday's Games
San Francisco 21, Seattle 13
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 39, Indianapolis 36, OT
Cleveland 13, Baltimore 3
Buffalo 32, Miami 29
Sunday's Games
Detroit 20, N.Y. Jets 17
Jacksonville 40, Dallas 34, OT
Kansas City 30, Houston 24, OT
New Orleans 21, Atlanta 18
Philadelphia 25, Chicago 20
Pittsburgh 24, Carolina 16
Denver 24, Arizona 15
Las Vegas 30, New England 24
Cincinnati 34, Tampa Bay 23
L.A. Chargers 17, Tennessee 14
N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 12
Monday's Games
Green Bay 24, L.A. Rams 12
Thursday, Dec. 22
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 26
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 9 .710 —
Brooklyn 19 12 .613 3
Philadelphia 17 12 .586 4
New York 17 13 .567 4½
Toronto 13 18 .419 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 16 15 .516 —
Atlanta 16 15 .516 —
Washington 11 20 .355 5
Orlando 11 21 .344 5½
Charlotte 8 23 .258 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 8 .733 —
Cleveland 21 11 .656 2
Indiana 15 16 .484 7½
Chicago 11 18 .379 10½
Detroit 8 24 .250 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 10 .655 —
New Orleans 18 12 .600 1½
Dallas 15 16 .484 5
San Antonio 10 20 .333 9½
Houston 9 21 .300 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 18 11 .621 —
Portland 17 14 .548 2
Minnesota 16 15 .516 3
Utah 17 16 .515 3
Oklahoma City 13 18 .419 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 19 12 .613 —
L.A. Clippers 18 14 .563 1½
Sacramento 16 13 .552 2
Golden State 15 16 .484 4
L.A. Lakers 13 17 .433 5½
___
Sunday's Games
Orlando 95, Boston 92
New York 109, Indiana 106
Brooklyn 124, Detroit 121
Golden State 126, Toronto 110
Minnesota 150, Chicago 126
Denver 119, Charlotte 115
L.A. Lakers 119, Washington 117
Monday's Games
Cleveland 122, Utah 99
Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101, OT
Atlanta 126, Orlando 125
San Antonio 124, Houston 105
Minnesota 116, Dallas 106
Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121
Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119
Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104
Charlotte 125, Sacramento 119
Tuesday's Games
Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 31 25 4 2 52 123 69
Toronto 32 19 7 6 44 103 78
Tampa Bay 30 20 9 1 41 110 86
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109
Florida 33 15 14 4 34 111 111
Detroit 31 13 11 7 33 91 101
Montreal 32 15 15 2 32 92 112
Ottawa 31 14 15 2 30 97 98
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 31 21 8 2 44 107 77
Carolina 31 19 6 6 44 92 81
N.Y. Rangers 33 18 10 5 41 109 90
Pittsburgh 31 18 9 4 40 108 89
N.Y. Islanders 33 18 13 2 38 104 92
Washington 34 17 13 4 38 104 99
Philadelphia 32 10 15 7 27 77 106
Columbus 31 10 19 2 22 84 125
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 33 19 8 6 44 118 91
Winnipeg 31 20 10 1 41 103 80
Minnesota 31 18 11 2 38 100 89
Colorado 30 17 11 2 36 91 81
St. Louis 32 16 15 1 33 99 114
Nashville 30 13 13 4 30 76 93
Arizona 30 10 15 5 25 83 111
Chicago 30 7 19 4 18 68 116
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 34 22 11 1 45 112 94
Los Angeles 34 17 12 5 39 112 122
Seattle 30 17 10 3 37 103 96
Edmonton 33 17 14 2 36 118 114
Calgary 32 14 12 6 34 97 100
Vancouver 31 13 15 3 29 103 122
San Jose 33 10 17 6 26 100 120
Anaheim 32 9 20 3 21 79 135
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2
Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Rangers 7, Chicago 1
Seattle 3, Winnipeg 2
Calgary 5, San Jose 2
Monday's Games
Dallas 2, Columbus 1
Boston 7, Florida 3
Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT
Buffalo 3, Vegas 2
Nashville 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Colorado 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO
Montreal 3, Arizona 2, OT
St. Louis 5, Vancouver 1
Tuesday's Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
