WYALUSING – Behind yet another dominant pitching performance from Taylor Stewart, Mifflinburg’s Major Softball All-Stars are now one step closer to their goal.
Stewart threw a complete-game no-hitter to lead Mifflinburg to an 8-0 victory over Clinton County to claim the PA Little League Section 3 championship Friday at Wyalusing Boro Park.
And for many of the girls on Mifflinburg’s team, this is the second time in three years they’ve raised the Section 3 championship banner after they claimed the 8-9-10 title in 2019.
“It feels amazing to win the championship, and it’s also nice to see the girls hitting their goals of getting to states,” said Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart. “All of the girls performed amazingly.”
With Taylor Stewart leading the way inside the circle, Mifflinburg’s bats blew the game open with seven runs in the third inning.
Lainey Miller, Natalie Edison and Anna Pachucki all hit RBI singles in the frame, plus Aubrey Fluman drew a bases-loaded walk and two more runs came home on an error.
That was more than enough for Stewart, who threw nine strikeouts but allowed three walks to pick up her second complete-game victory in three days.
“I think the highlights of the game were definitely Maggie Rubendall and Brooke Gessner starting up rallies with hits, and of course Taylor throwing a no-hitter was huge,” said Mifflinburg’s manager.
“Also, the defense was lights-out,” added Heath Stewart, whose team will begin playing for the state title next week.
The PA Little League Major Division State Tournament is July 13-18 in Thorndale, which is near Philadelphia, and hosted by District 28’s Caln Little League.
PA Section 3 Tournament
Major Softball
At Wyalusing Boro Park
Mifflinburg 8, Clinton County 0
Clinton;000;000 – 0-0-2
Mifflinburg;017;00x – 8-9-0
WP: Taylor Stewart.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Anna Pachucki, 2-for-4, RBI, run scored; Lainey Miller, 1-for-2, RBI; Stewart, 1-for-3, run; Chloe Showalter, 1-for-3, run; Brooke Gessner, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Aubrey Fluman, walk, run, RBI; Maggie Rubendall, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Amelia Fluman, 1-for-2; Teagan Richter, run; Natalie Edison, 1-for-2, 2 RBI.
