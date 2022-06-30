SELINSGROVE — The postseason debut for Warrior Run’s 8-10 All-Star softball team was a forgettable one.
Host Selinsgrove scored 12 runs in the first inning and never looked back in taking a 20-0, three-inning victory in District 13 tournament action at East Snyder Park.
“I think for us, we’re a young minor team, and just to see the level of competitive play the other teams are playing (will help us),” said Warrior Run manager Donna Arnold. “The girls held it together, but it was just (a matter) of (us committing) fielding errors. We’ll get there. We just have to practice more, and we’ll get it.
“I think we had some first-game jitters and some nervousness, and also too I think for a lot of the girls this was their first year of ever playing the game,” added Warrior Run’s manager. “So, this game was like an introduction, like this is what it’s going to be like if they keep playing, and this is what the level of game is going to be like.”
Walks also hurt Warrior Run, especially in the first inning. when Selinsgrove sent 17 batters to the plate.
Selinsgrove drew 12 free passes in the first, and the team also took advantage of an error and a hit to right by Teagan Hauck that was misplayed and resulted in two runs coming home.
“I think the girls were starting to get really shaken. Then you get the fielding errors and I think things compounded with the base stealing and the scoring,” said Arnold. “I think it was overwhelming for them, and I think if we were able to get their bats in, they would’ve composed some, but there’s next game.”
An eight-run second inning ended the game early for Selinsgrove, but luckily for Warrior Run the team has another game.
Warrior Run plays Mifflinburg in an elimination bracket game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Well, we got a lot of practice ahead of us the next two days, but we’re looking forward to keeping the glove on the ground and making sure the passed balls are covered by the people who are supposed to be behind them, making good throws and just really supporting their pitcher,” said Arnold. “The pitcher can get the ball to the opposing team to hit, and it’s the defense’s job to field.
“I don’t think the girls seemed very down about the loss. They understood what their mistakes were, and they are just ready to get going for the next game,” added Warrior Run’s manager.
District 13 Tournament
8-10 Softball
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove 20, Warrior Run 0 (3 innings)
Warrior Run 000 — 0-0-1
Selinsgrove (12)8x — 20-4-0
Malory Bryan, Lacy Betz and Emily Miller. Brileigh Phillips, Teagan Hauck (2) and Sawyer Kovaschetz.
WP: Phillips. LP: Bryan.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Maddy Maxwell, walk; Miller, walk.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Lilli Hoyles, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Lucia Jankowski, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Addalyn Kolak, walk, 2 runs; Chloe Heintzelman, 2 walks, 2 runs; Hauck, 1-for-2, double, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Kylee Herrold, walk, 2 runs; Lucy Bressler, 3 walks, 2 runs; Phillips, 2 walks, 2 RBI; Sawyer Kovaschetz, walk, RBI, run; Sage Badman, walk, RBI, run; Bailey Gingrich, 1-for-1, 2 walks, 3 runs, 2 RBI.
