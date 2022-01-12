National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 25 14 .641 — Philadelphia 23 16 .590 2 Toronto 20 18 .526 4½ Boston 20 21 .488 6 New York 20 21 .488 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 25 15 .625 — Charlotte 22 19 .537 3½ Washington 21 20 .512 4½ Atlanta 17 22 .436 7½ Orlando 7 34 .171 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 27 11 .711 — Milwaukee 26 17 .605 3½ Cleveland 23 18 .561 5½ Indiana 15 26 .366 13½ Detroit 9 31 .225 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 29 14 .674 — Dallas 22 18 .550 5½ San Antonio 15 25 .375 12½ New Orleans 15 26 .366 13 Houston 11 31 .262 17½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 28 13 .683 — Denver 20 19 .513 7 Minnesota 20 21 .488 8 Portland 16 24 .400 11½ Oklahoma City 13 27 .325 14½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 31 9 .775 — Golden State 30 10 .750 1 L.A. Lakers 21 20 .512 10½ L.A. Clippers 21 21 .500 11 Sacramento 16 27 .372 16½
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 122, Oklahoma City 118 Phoenix 99, Toronto 95 Chicago 133, Detroit 87 Memphis 116, Golden State 108 New Orleans 128, Minnesota 125 L.A. Clippers 87, Denver 85
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m. Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at Chicago, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Denver, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m. Golden State at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Dallas at Memphis, 10 p.m. Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 36 24 7 5 53 142 108 Tampa Bay 38 24 9 5 53 128 110 Toronto 34 23 8 3 49 116 86 Boston 32 19 11 2 40 99 84 Detroit 37 16 16 5 37 101 125 Buffalo 35 10 19 6 26 92 125 Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 33 24 7 2 50 115 73 N.Y. Rangers 37 23 10 4 50 107 94 Washington 37 20 8 9 49 125 104 Pittsburgh 35 21 9 5 47 116 90 Columbus 34 16 17 1 33 108 122 Philadelphia 35 13 15 7 33 90 119 New Jersey 36 14 17 5 33 105 126 N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 37 24 11 2 50 117 99 Colorado 33 22 8 3 47 143 109 St. Louis 36 21 10 5 47 126 98 Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 122 102 Winnipeg 33 16 12 5 37 99 99 Dallas 32 17 13 2 36 92 94 Chicago 36 13 18 5 31 87 121 Arizona 33 7 23 3 17 72 128
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 39 23 14 2 48 138 117 Anaheim 39 19 13 7 45 117 110 Los Angeles 36 18 13 5 41 100 94 San Jose 37 20 16 1 41 105 114 Calgary 33 17 10 6 40 104 83 Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111 Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 91 100 Seattle 34 10 20 4 24 95 126 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago 4, Columbus 2 Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 1 Florida 5, Vancouver 2 Nashville 5, Colorado 4, OT Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 1 Toronto 4, Vegas 3, SO San Jose 3, Detroit 2, OT Carolina at Philadelphia, ppd N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd Toronto at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m. Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Montreal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vegas at Edmonton, ppd
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Adelphi 75, Stonehill 70 Alfred 67, Elmira 64 Bentley 80, New Haven 78 Canisius 79, Quinnipiac 67 Cazenovia 78, SUNY-Canton 76, OT Chestnut Hill 79, Georgian Court 78, OT Delaware 81, Drexel 77 Franklin & Marshall 85, Washington College (Md.) 66 Goldey-Beacom 75, Holy Family 61 Haverford 51, McDaniel 43 Iona 80, Fairfield 76 Oswego St. 109, Buffalo St. 72 Pace 83, Assumption 65 Penn St. 66, Rutgers 49 Penn St.-Harrisburg 103, Penn St.-Berks 64 Post (Conn.) 88, Caldwell 63 St. Anselm 72, American International 53 St. Bonaventure 80, La Salle 76, OT Swarthmore 78, Johns Hopkins 69 Syracuse 77, Pittsburgh 61 Towson 78, Hofstra 66 Trinity (Conn.) 86, Mitchell 72 Ursinus 94, Dickinson 79 Utica 74, Hartwick 53 Wells 66, SUNY-Morrisville 59 West Virginia 70, Oklahoma St. 60
SOUTH
Allen 75, Lane 64 Auburn 81, Alabama 77 Chowan 82, Francis Marion 79 Davidson 77, UMass 67 Florida St. 65, Miami 64 Jacksonville 57, Stetson 50 Jacksonville St. 88, Lipscomb 83 James Madison 89, Northeastern 66 Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 66 Lees-Mcrae 103, North Greenville 74 Liberty 71, North Florida 56 Mount Olive 85, Barton 71 New Orleans 93, Dillard 66 North Alabama 76, E. Kentucky 75 Randolph Macon 82, E. Mennonite 55 Tennessee 66, South Carolina 46 VCU 84, George Washington 57
MIDWEST
Akron 84, Ball St. 74 Bellarmine 85, Cent. Arkansas 63 Buffalo 78, W. Michigan 64 Dayton 68, Saint Louis 63 E. Michigan 99, Cent. Michigan 68 Illinois 81, Nebraska 71 Kansas 62, Iowa St. 61 Marquette 87, DePaul 76 Martin Luther 79, Maranatha Baptist 59 N. Illinois 65, Kent St. 63 N. Iowa 80, Indiana St. 74, OT Ohio 85, Bowling Green 78 Toledo 75, Miami (Ohio) 72
SOUTHWEST
Missouri Southern 72, Northeastern St. 71 Oklahoma Christian 59, Ark.-Fort Smith 55 Schreiner 64, Texas Lutheran 60 Stephen F. Austin 86, Texas Rio Grande Valley 75 Texas 66, Oklahoma 52 Texas A&M 67, Mississippi 51 Texas Tech 65, Baylor 62
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 79, San Jose St. 59 Regis 66, Colorado Mines 64 Stanford 75, Southern Cal 69 UMKC 98, Baptist Bible 57 UNLV 85, New Mexico 56
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Georgia Tech 63, Pittsburgh 52
SOUTH
Campbell 69, Longwood 41 Northwestern St. 79, Tigers 67 UCF 62, Houston 59 MIDWEST Iowa St. 73, Kansas St. 70 Providence 54, Xavier 49
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M-CC 58, Incarnate Word 53 Tulsa 71, East Carolina 59 FAR WEST Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Loyola Marymount 63 UC Irvine 59, UC San Diego 44
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the promotions of Alec Zumwalt to senior director of player development/hitting performance, Paul Gibson to senior director of pitching, Mitch Maier to director of player development/field coordinator, Malcom Culver to assistant director of player development, Ryan Maid to senior director of behavioral sciences, Jack Monahan to director of baseball operations/scouting and player development, Nick Leto to director of Arizona operations/scouting assistant and Kristin Lock to manager of baseball administration. NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Rachel Balkovec manager of the Tampa Tarpons (Low-A East). Minor League Baseball Frontier League FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Andres Rios to a contract extension. Signed RHP Kevin Hahn. OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Greg Vaughn, Jr. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP Frank Moscatiello to the Long Island (AL). BASKETBALL National Basketball Association INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed F Mamadi Diakite to a 10-day contract. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Charlie Brown to a two-way contract. Waived F Aaron Henry. PHOENIX SUNS — Signed C Bismarck Biyombo to a rest-of-season contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived LB Joe Walker. Released DT Matt Dickerson and LB Tahir Whitehead from the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Austin Larkin and OL Austen Pleasants to reserve/future contracts. Reinstated DE Yetur Gross-Matos from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Auzoyah Alufohai, WRs Isaiah Coulter and Nsimba Webster, OLs Dieter Eiselen and Tyrone Wheatley Jr., CBs Michael Joseph and BoPete Keyes, DT LaCale London, OLBs Ledarius Mack and Charles Snowden and QB Ryan Willis to reserve/future contracts. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated WR Auden Tate to return from the reserve/injured list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Chris Blewitt, LB Willie Harvey Jr and T Elijah Nkansah to reserve/future contracts. Reinstated DT Malik Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DE Marquiss Spencer to a reserve/future contract. Reinstated OT Calvin Anderson and DB Nate Hairston from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Geronimo Allison, G Parker Ehinger, TEs Nick Eubanks and Ross Travis, OT Darrin Paulo and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman from the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated G/T Billy Turner from the reserve/COVID-19 mlist. Released T Adrian Ealy from the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Darius Anderson, WR Jalen Camp and Damon Hazelton, DLs Michael Dwumfour and Demone Harris, OLs Jake Eldrenkamp, Jordan Steckler and Sam Cooper, DB T.J. Green, FB Paul Quessenberry and LBs Connor Strachan and Josh Watson to reserve/future contracts. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Reinstated S Andrew Sendejo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Reinstated LBs K’Lavon Chaisson, Chapelle Russell, G Brandon Linder, OT Cam Robinson, P J.K. Scott and DB Andrew Wingard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated DE Joshua Kaindoh for return from injured reserve. Signed WRs Omar Bayless, Gary Jennings, Mathew Sexton, DTs Lorenzo Neal, Darius Stills, TE Jordan Franks and RB Brendon Knox to reserve/future contracts. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DL Isaiah Buggs, TE Daniel Helm and LB Justin March-Lillard to the practice squad from Pittsburgh waivers. Reinstated LB Marquel Lee and DT Kendal Vickers from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Nicholas Morrow to return from injured reserve. Placed DT Darius Philon on injured reserve. Released LB Will Compton. Released WR Javon Wims and LB Asmar Bilal from the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WRs Michael Bandy, Maurice Ffrench, Jason Moore, DTs Andrew Brown, Forrest Merrill, LBs Cole Christiansen, Dmeke Egbule, DB Ben LeDuca, G Ryan Hunter, TE Hunter Kampmoyer and OT Forster Sarell to reserve/future contracts. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed C Drake Jackson to a reserve/future contract. Released K Ryan Santoso and S Carson Tinker from the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Cody Core, CB Javaris Danis, Ts Adam Pankey and Kion Smith to reserve/future contracts. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to the practice squad from Houston. Placed DB Jalen Mills on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated DB Myles Bryand from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Malcolm Perry to a reserve/future contract. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB Blake Bortles, WR Kevin White, C Coh Cabral, DT Malcolm Roach, DB Bryce Thompson and TE Ethan Wolf to reserve/future contracts. NEW YORK GIANTS — Fired head coach Joe Judge. Signed WR Alex Bachman to a reserve/future contract. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated RB Trey Sermon from injured reserve. Placed RB Josh Hokit and DB Luq Barcoo on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated DB Deommodore Lenoir from the reserve/COVID-19 list. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DTs Mles Adams, Jarrod Hewitt, Niles Scott, WRs Matt Cole, Aaron Fuller, Cade Johnson, Cody Thompson, LBs Aaron Donkor, Lakiem Williams, T Greg Eiland, DB Mike Jackson and G Pier-Olivier Lestage to reserve/future contracts. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated OLB Shaquil Barret and practice squad K Jose Borregales from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve. Signed WR John Hurst to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the practice squad. Placed RB Jordan Wilkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OLB Kobe Jones and DB Chris Williamson to reserve/future contracts. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed CB Corn Elder and RB Jonathan Williams to contract extensions. Signed FB Alex Armah and RB Reggie Bonnafon to reserve/future contracts.
Canadian Football
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Announced that Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette will serve as the head coach for the Atlantic Division All-Star Team. ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Vinni Lettieri and D Greg Pateryn from San Diego (AHL) loan. Claimed C Lucas Elvenes from Vegas waivers. ARIZONA COYOTES — Designated Ds Victor Soderstrom and Vladislav Kolyachonok and G Ivan Prosvetov from Tucson (AHL) for assignment on the taxi squad. Reassigned G David Tendeck to Tucson (AHL) from Rapid City (ECHL). BOSTON BRUINS — Returned RW Steven Fogarty, Ds Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore and G Troy Grosenick to Providence (AHL) from loan. Signed G Tuukka Rask to a one-year contract. Reassigned G Jeremy Swayman to Providence (AHL). BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled LW Brett Murray and RW Jack Quinn from the taxi squad. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Jakub Galvas from the taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Luke Witkowski to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad. EDMONTON OILERS — Returned D Markus Niemelainen to Bakersfield (AHL) from loan. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi from the taxi squad. MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with D Jon Merrill on a three-year contract extension. Waived RW Rem Pitlick. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Louie Belpedio from Laval (AHL) loan to the taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled C Tommy Novak and LW Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled RW Matt Luff from the taxi squad. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Tyler Wall, Ds Tarmo Reunanen and Nils Lundkvist to Hartford (AHL). Recalled D Braden Schneider from Hartford. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Springfield (AHL) loan to the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Remi Elie to Syracuse (AHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Released C Lucas Elvenes. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Returned G Zach Fucale to Hershey (AHL) from loan. WINNIPEG JETS — Returned Gs Mikhail Berdin and Arvid Holm to Manitoba (AHL) from loan.
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Loaned Cs Philippe Daoust to Saint John (QMJHL) and Mitchell Hoelscher to Atlanta (ECHL). CHICAGO WOLVES — Released D Marcus McIvor from his professional tryout contract (PTO). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Released G Tuukka Rask from his professional tryout contract (PTO). STOCKTON HEAT — Released LW Jay Dickman from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned G Daniil Chechelev to Kansas City (ECHL) from loan. TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed Fs Max Coatta and Logan Nelson and D Quinn Wichers to professional tryout contracts (PTO). East Coast Hockey League ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Recalled D Joe Masonius from Utica (AHL) loan. Signed Fs Filip Virgili and Connor Fries to the active roster. Loaned F Nick Rivera to Utica. ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed F Derek Nesbitt on the commissioners exempt list. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Returned D Wyatt Ege to Rochester (AHL). Activated D Johnny Coughlin from the commissioners exempt list and F Scott Kirton from the reserve list. Loaned Fs Matt McLeod and Patrick Polino to Rochester. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Chase Perry to the active roster. Placed F Robert Carpenter on the commissioners exempt list. Suspended D Trevor Daley. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Ryan Devine. Signed Ds Bryan Etter and Darien Kielb to the active roster. Placed Fs Matthew Barnaby and Kellen Jones on the reserve list. IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released F Nick DeVito. Signed D Sam Skinner to the active roster. INDY FUEL — Activated D Ryan Zuhlsdorf from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Pavel Vorobei on the reserve list. Loaned D Keoni Texeira to Manitoba (AHL). JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed D Jake Cass from Greenville. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Reid Perepeluk from the commissioners exempt list. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Matt Rupert from his standard player contract (SPC). RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired G Shawn Bock from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Signed G Bailey Brkin to the active roster. Activated Fs Colton Leiter and Garrett Klotz from the reserve list. Loaned F Max Coatta and Logan Nelson and D Quinn Wichers to Tucson (AHL). SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Suspended F Colin Markison. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned D Chris Markison to Manitoba (AHL). TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed D Dylan Labbe to the active roster. TULSA OILERS — Activated F Alecx Kromm from the reserve list. Placed F Jake Pappalardo on the reserve list. WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Matt Alfaro to Manitoba (AHL). WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Brady Fleurent. Returned G Evan Buitenhuis and D Alex Peters to Bakersfield (AHL). Returned F Jay Dickman to Stockton (AHL). Placed D Jacob Graves on the reserve list and D Nick Ninerva on injured reserve effective Jan 2. WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Jimmy Poreda from his standard player contract (SPC).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLSPA — Named Eric Harrington first internal general counsel. D.C. UNITED — Announced D Frederic Brillant named Loudoun United FC assistant coach following his retirement from professional soccer. FC CINCINNATI — Named Jeff Berding to Co-CEO/President of holdings, overseeing the entire sporting and development enterprise. INTER MIAMI CF — Signed G Clement Diop to a one-year contract. MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D Brent Kallman to a two-year contract. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Tega Ikoba as an MLS homegrown player through the 2024 season. SPORTING KC — Announced that F Alan Pulido will miss the 2022 MLS season with a knee injury. National Women’s Soccer League CHICAGO RED STARS — Acquired F Yuki Nagasato from Racing Louisville FC for a 2023 third-round pick, as well as a 2022 and 2023 international roster slot. NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed G Michelle Betos to a two-year contract from Racing Louisville FC waivers. ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired F Darian Jenkins from Kansas City in exchange for general allocation money and a second round draft pick for 2023.
USL Championship
USL — Named Missy Price vice president of women’s soccer.
COLLEGE
BIG EAST CONFERENCE — Named Pam Flenke associate commissioner/media relations and digital network services and Gen Santanelli head of executive administration and office/event Services.
