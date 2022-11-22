PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has a sprained left foot and will miss at least the next two games, joining teammates James Harden and Tyrese Maxey as Philadelphia 76ers stars sidelined by injuries.
The trio will miss the expected return of former Sixers guard Ben Simmons when Brooklyn plays tonight in Philadelphia. Embiid, the reigning NBA scoring champion, also will miss Wednesday’s game in Charlotte.
The Sixers said Monday that Embiid’s status beyond those absences will be evaluated “in the coming days.”
Embiid was injured late in Saturday’s loss to Minnesota when he tripped over fallen teammate Georges Niang and crumbled to the court. Embiid lay on his back as he was checked out by a trainer. He hobbled to the bench but stayed in the game.
Embiid limped through the rest of the game but had 32 points and nine rebounds and made 18 of 20 free throws.
The Sixers have scuffled this season amid all the absences and are just 8-8. Harden hoped to return early next month and Maxey could miss at least a month with their foot injuries.
PSU’s Allen collects Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week honor
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday. Allen helped No. 10 Penn State to a 55-10 win at Rutgers on Saturday.
Allen earned his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award of the season. He also picked it up after his performance against Central Michigan.
At Rutgers, Allen rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. He averaged 10.6 yards per carry. Allen had a 32-yard run in the third quarter to help him pick up his second 100-yard rushing effort of the season.
Allen scored on an 8-yard run in the third quarter. It was his ninth career rushing touchdown.
With Allen’s 117 rushing yards on the day, Nicholas Singleton (863 rushing yards) and Allen (748 rushing yards) became the first freshman duo in Big Ten history to both rush for 700+ rushing yards in a season.
Penn State is also the only school with two players with 700+ rushing yards and 9+ rushing touchdowns this season.
