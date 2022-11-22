PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has a sprained left foot and will miss at least the next two games, joining teammates James Harden and Tyrese Maxey as Philadelphia 76ers stars sidelined by injuries.

The trio will miss the expected return of former Sixers guard Ben Simmons when Brooklyn plays tonight in Philadelphia. Embiid, the reigning NBA scoring champion, also will miss Wednesday’s game in Charlotte.

