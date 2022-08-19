TRENTON, N.J. – The Williamsport Crosscutters’ offense exploded for 29 runs on 26 hits, dominating the Trenton Thunder in a 29–3 road win Thursday.

Right fielder Conner Denning, who hit three home runs, and left fielder Nick Hussey each had six RBI in the game.

