TRENTON, N.J. – The Williamsport Crosscutters’ offense exploded for 29 runs on 26 hits, dominating the Trenton Thunder in a 29–3 road win Thursday.
Right fielder Conner Denning, who hit three home runs, and left fielder Nick Hussey each had six RBI in the game.
Starting pitcher Jarrett Whorf threw six innings, allowing four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts to get the win and improve to 2-3.
Eighteen of the Cutters 29 runs were unearned in the game from eight Trenton errors.
The Cutters scored 12 runs in the top of the first, batting around twice in the inning. Eleven of the 12 runs scored were unearned due to four Trenton errors. Hussey’s RBI groundout to make it 4–0 would be the winning run in the game.
Denning followed with his first home run in the game, a three-run blast to make it 10–0 in the first.
The Crosscutters went scoreless in the second but scored multiple runs in the following five innings. They scored two in the third and fifth innings, three in the fourth, four in the sixth and five in the seventh.
Williamsport (14-9) added one in the eighth for its 29th run. Trenton scored single runs in the first, sixth and eighth innings.
Denning and first baseman Chris Swanberg each had four hits in the game. Centerfielder fielder Taylor Jackson and second baseman Jesse Hall each drove in two runs.
E.J. Taylor and Zach Miller each had multiple RBI off the bench. Eight players also scored multiple runs for the Cutters.
Williamsport next begins a three-game series at State College tonight at 6:35 p.m.
