MIFFLINBURG - For a young Mifflinburg girls basketball team, Monday's season opening game against Shamokin proved to be quite a challenge for the Wildcats.
Despite not seeing much court time in the past month, Mifflinburg gave Shamokin a run for its money early.
The Indians however were hot from beyond the arc to start the game, and Shamokin carried that momentum throughout the contest to run away for a 49-28 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over the Wildcats at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
"I really didn't know what to expect (going in). We were practicing there and we obviously had the layoff, but we had a week of practice here," said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. "But we're young and we've got to figure some things out, and we got to continue to work each day and get better each day."
The Indians (2-1, 2-0 HAC-I) connected on three 3-pointers to begin Monday's game, getting one each from Ariana Nolter, Carly Nye and Morgan Nolter. Those treys, combined with a layup from Desiree Michaels, got Shamokin out to an 11-2 lead midway through the first quarter.
"I think everybody contributed very well again tonight, and it's fun to watch them play. It seems like they're having fun playing together, and that's the main ticket," said Rickert. "Whenever the ball goes into the basket its always important, so hitting those key shots early was big. The girls are feeding off each other nicely, and I hope that continues throughout the season."
Mifflinburg (0-1, 0-1) made a run of its own late in the first with help from a Ella Shuck, who made a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and then a mid-range jumper before the quarter expired to make the score 15-10 with Shamokin still on top.
But all that changed in the second period when Grace Nazih exploded for eight points, and the Indians held the Wildcats to just two on the other end as they increased their advantage to 31-12.
"We struggled in the second period. We had some costly turnovers and we missed a couple of shots we should've had. We had a real hard time with their press, but we missed some opportunities off of that," said coach Shuck. "Confidence wise, we just got to be more confident with the ball, and be more confident with what we're doing."
Shamokin would put the game away in the fourth period as the Indians reeled off 12 points in a row to stake out to a 49-18 lead with 3:26 remaining.
Nazih finished with 13 points, four steals and three rebounds, plus Ariana Nolter added 11 points, four rebounds and four steals for Shamokin in the victory.
"Like I said, everybody contributed, and everyone stepped up in different spurts of the game, which is huge, too," said Rickert. "We have some good leadership on the court, and the girls kind of fed off each other in a positive way, and that's what you want."
Ella Shuck finished with a game-high 15 points and three steals, plus Jenna Haines added five rebounds and three blocks for Mifflinburg, which next plays at Jersey Shore at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday.
"I told the girls at halftime, regardless of the outcome this was our first half of basketball this year and I'm just looking to get better in the second half," said coach Shuck. "We know what to do with the ball - we've been working on it. I think offensively we know our plays, and if we run them the way we're supposed to run them we're going to get some good looks.
"Some nights (those shots) will go down, and some nights they won't. Overall, I thought we played a little bit better in the second half, so I'm happy with that."
Shamokin 49, Mifflinburg 28
at Mifflinburg
Shamokin (2-1) 49
Carly Nye 3 0-0 7; Desiree Michaels 3 0-2 6; Emma Kramer 0 2-2 2; M. Lippay 1 1-2 3; Grace Nazih 6 1-1 13; Morgan Nolter 3 0-0 7; Ariana Nolter 4 0-0 11; Ally Waugh 0 0-0 0; Payten Puttman 0 0-2 0; Cassidy Grimes 0 0-0 0; Madysyn Nolter 0 0-0 0; Annie Hornberger 0 0-0 0; Cassie Drumheiser 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 4-9 49.
3-point goals: A. Nolter 3, Nye, Mo. Nolter.
Mifflinburg (0-1) 28
Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-0 0; Hayley Mook 1 0-0 3; Olivia Erickson 1 0-0 2; Alexis Scopelliti 1 0-0 2; Avery Metzger 0 1-2 1; Ella Shuck 5 3-4 15; Brooke Catherman 0 1-2 1; Jenna Haines 1 1-1 3; Laine Martin 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 7-11 28.
3-point goals: Shuck 2, Mook.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;15;16;6;12 - 49
Mifflinburg;10;2;6;10 - 28
JV score: Shamokin, 40-16. High scorers: Shamokin, Waugh, 8; Mifflinburg, Sheesley, 5.
