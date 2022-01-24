EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Penn State Nittany Lions (13-0, 5-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), posted a convincing 28-9 win at Michigan State (8-2, 3-2 B1G) on Sunday in East Lansing, Mich.
Penn State closed out a two-dual swing through Michigan with seven more wins to go 15-5 in picking up two Big Ten road victories.
Senior Drew Hildebrandt, ranked No. 7 at 125, got Penn State off to a hot start with an 8-0 major over MSU’s Tristan Lujan, putting the Lions up 4-0 early. With No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young not wrestling, sophomore Baylor Shunk moved up to 133 and battled No. 12 Rayvon Foley before dropping an 8-2 decision. Senior Nick Lee, ranked No. 1 at 141, picked up Penn State’s second major in the opening three bouts, rolling up nearly 4:00 in riding time in a 13-1 major over Matt Santos.
Sophomore Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 19 at 149, used two third-period takedowns to notch a hard-fought 5-2 win over Peyton Omania, putting the Nittany Lions up 11-3. Sophomore Terrell Barraclough got the nod again at 157 and nearly knocked off No. 19 Chase Saldate before dropping a tough 4-2 (sv) decision in extra time. Penn State led 11-6 at the dual’s midway point.
Senior Brady Berge, ranked No. 16 at 165, collected the bout’s only three takedowns in a strong 7-4 win over Caleb Fish to but the Nittany Lions up 14-6. Sophomore Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, dominated Marty Larkin as he rolled to a 19-3 technical fall at the 3:32 mark in the second period. Junior Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 1 at 184, followed that up with a strong 4-0 win over No. 27 Layne Malczewski.
Junior Max Dean, ranked No. 2 at 197, battled No. 15 Cameron Caffey tough for seven minutes, forcing the Spartan to the outside circle for three periods but dropping a 3-2 decision for his first loss of the year. Sophomore Greg Kerkvliet, ranked No. 4 at 285, ended the dual meet with a first-period pin, getting the fall over Brad Wilton at the 1:58 mark in the first period.
The Nittany Lions won the takedown battle 16-5. Penn State picked up seven bonus points off a pin (Kerkvliet), a tech fall (Starocci) and two majors (Hildebrandt and Lee).
Penn State travels to Iowa City, Iowa, to take on No. 2 Iowa at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. The dual will be a B1G Network national telecast.
No. 1 Penn State 28, Michigan State 9
