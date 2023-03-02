Baseball
Spring Training Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Boston 3 0 1.000
Kansas City 5 1 .833
LA Angels 4 1 .800
NY Yankees 4 2 .667
Toronto 3 3 .500
Houston 2 2 .500
Oakland 2 2 .500
Tampa Bay 2 2 .500
Texas 3 4 .429
Baltimore 2 3 .400
Chicago WSox 2 3 .400
Detroit 2 3 .400
Minnesota 2 3 .400
Cleveland 2 4 .333
Seattle 2 4 .333
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Philadelphia 4 1 .800
St. Louis 3 1 .750
San Diego 4 2 .667
Colorado 3 2 .600
LA Dodgers 3 2 .600
Milwaukee 3 3 .500
NY Mets 3 3 .500
Cincinnati 2 2 .500
San Francisco 2 3 .400
Washington 2 3 .400
Arizona 2 4 .333
Chicago Cubs 2 4 .333
Atlanta 1 2 .333
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250
Miami 1 4 .200
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 10, Atlanta 7
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 0
St. Louis 5, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 7, Baltimore 4
Philadelphia 7, Toronto (ss) 2
Toronto (ss) 6, Detroit 4
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 5
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Dodgers 1
Texas 6, Colorado 4
Kansas City 12, Cleveland (ss) 6
San Diego 7, San Francisco 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Seattle 9, Cleveland (ss) 8
Boston 7, Miami 2
Wednesday's Games
Boston 4, Houston 4
Philadelphia 4, Minnesota 4
Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 3
Toronto 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2
Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 7
N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4
L.A. Angels 4, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 8, San Francisco 5
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 6
L.A. Dodgers 4, Texas (ss) 2 (7 innings)
Oakland 14, Cincinnati 14
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 3
Kansas City 8, Colorado 6
San Diego 5, Texas (ss) 1 (6 1/2 innings)
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 12:05 p.m.
Houston vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.
Atlanta vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco (ss) vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 45 18 .714 —
Philadelphia 40 21 .656 4
New York 37 27 .578 8½
Brooklyn 34 28 .548 10½
Toronto 31 32 .492 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 33 30 .524 —
Atlanta 31 31 .500 1½
Washington 29 32 .475 3
Orlando 26 37 .413 7
Charlotte 20 44 .313 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 45 17 .726 —
Cleveland 39 26 .600 7½
Chicago 29 34 .460 16½
Indiana 28 35 .444 17½
Detroit 15 48 .238 30½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 38 23 .623 —
Dallas 32 31 .508 7
New Orleans 31 32 .492 8
San Antonio 15 47 .242 23½
Houston 13 49 .210 25½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 44 19 .698 —
Minnesota 32 32 .500 12½
Utah 31 32 .492 13
Portland 29 33 .468 14½
Oklahoma City 28 34 .452 15½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 36 25 .590 —
Phoenix 34 29 .540 3
L.A. Clippers 33 31 .516 4½
Golden State 32 30 .516 4½
L.A. Lakers 30 33 .476 7
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 104, Chicago 98
Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 104
Washington 119, Atlanta 116
Memphis 121, L.A. Lakers 109
Denver 133, Houston 112
Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117
Indiana 124, Dallas 122
San Antonio 102, Utah 94
Golden State 123, Portland 105
Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101
Wednesday's Games
Phoenix 105, Charlotte 91
Chicago 117, Detroit 115
Philadelphia 119, Miami 96
Boston 117, Cleveland 113
New York 142, Brooklyn 118
Memphis 113, Houston 99
Milwaukee 139, Orlando 117
L.A. Lakers 123, Oklahoma City 117
New Orleans 121, Portland 110
Thursday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 60 47 8 5 99 226 129
Toronto 61 37 16 8 82 209 163
Tampa Bay 60 37 19 4 78 213 180
Buffalo 59 31 24 4 66 223 208
Florida 62 30 26 6 66 214 214
Ottawa 60 30 26 4 64 189 188
Detroit 60 28 24 8 64 182 196
Montreal 60 26 30 4 56 166 215
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 59 39 12 8 86 200 154
New Jersey 60 40 15 5 85 215 162
N.Y. Rangers 61 35 17 9 79 204 170
N.Y. Islanders 64 31 25 8 70 184 176
Pittsburgh 60 30 21 9 69 195 191
Washington 63 30 27 6 66 191 189
Philadelphia 62 23 28 11 57 163 205
Columbus 61 20 35 6 46 159 225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 61 32 16 13 77 199 161
Minnesota 61 34 21 6 74 177 167
Colorado 59 34 20 5 73 190 164
Winnipeg 61 35 24 2 72 188 165
Nashville 58 29 23 6 64 170 174
St. Louis 60 26 29 5 57 183 220
Arizona 61 21 31 9 51 166 216
Chicago 60 21 34 5 47 150 217
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 61 36 19 6 78 195 171
Los Angeles 62 34 20 8 76 211 211
Edmonton 62 33 21 8 74 237 207
Seattle 60 33 21 6 72 208 192
Calgary 61 27 21 13 67 196 192
Vancouver 60 24 31 5 53 205 243
San Jose 61 18 31 12 48 180 226
Anaheim 62 20 34 8 48 158 255
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1
Ottawa 6, Detroit 1
Columbus 5, Buffalo 3
Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1
Seattle 5, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
Los Angeles 6, Winnipeg 5, SO
Arizona 4, Chicago 1
Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT
Montreal 3, San Jose 1
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Edmonton 5, Toronto 2
Dallas 4, Arizona 2
New Jersey 7, Colorado 5
Washington 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Vegas 3, Carolina 2
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.