Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 18 .684 _ Baltimore 35 20 .636 3 New York 33 23 .589 5½ Toronto 29 26 .527 9 Boston 28 26 .519 9½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 28 27 .509 _ Detroit 25 28 .472 2 Cleveland 24 30 .444 3½ Chicago 22 34 .393 6½ Kansas City 17 39 .304 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 35 19 .648 _ Houston 32 22 .593 3 Los Angeles 29 26 .527 6½ Seattle 28 26 .519 7 Oakland 11 45 .196 25
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 32 22 .593 _ Miami 28 27 .509 4½ New York 28 27 .509 4½ Philadelphia 25 29 .463 7 Washington 23 31 .426 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 28 26 .519 _ Pittsburgh 26 27 .491 1½ Cincinnati 25 29 .463 3 Chicago 24 30 .444 4 St. Louis 25 32 .439 4½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 22 .600 _ Arizona 31 23 .574 1½ San Francisco 28 26 .519 4½ San Diego 25 29 .463 7½ Colorado 24 31 .436 9
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0 Texas 5, Detroit 0 Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0 Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0 Minnesota 7, Houston 5, 10 innings Oakland 7, Atlanta 2 L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 4 N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 4
Tuesday’s Games
Texas 10, Detroit 6 Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2 Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5 St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1 Cincinnati 9, Boston 8 Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1 Houston 5, Minnesota 1 L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 1-5), 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Barría 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-5), 2:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 4-3) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 3:05 p.m. Atlanta (Shuster 1-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5), 3:37 p.m. Milwaukee (Teheran 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-5), 7:07 p.m. Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Varland 2-1) at Houston (Brown 5-1), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0 Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0 Arizona 7, Colorado 5 San Francisco 14, Pittsburgh 4 Oakland 7, Atlanta 2 L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 1
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0 Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2 San Diego 9, Miami 4 St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1 Cincinnati 9, Boston 8 Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1 Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m. Atlanta (Shuster 1-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5), 3:37 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 6-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 3:45 p.m. Washington (Corbin 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-4), 4:10 p.m. San Diego (Snell 1-6) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Teheran 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-5), 7:07 p.m. Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Lamet 1-1) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 1 .800 — New York 2 1 .667 1 Chicago 3 2 .600 1 Atlanta 2 2 .500 1½ Washington 2 2 .500 1½ Indiana 1 3 .250 2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 4 0 1.000 — Dallas 3 1 .750 1 Phoenix 1 2 .333 2½ Los Angeles 1 2 .333 2½ Seattle 0 2 .000 3 Minnesota 0 5 .000 4½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 81, Indiana 78 Atlanta 83, Chicago 65 Dallas 94, Minnesota 89 New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Chicago, 6 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Hicks on a one-year contract. Placed OF Cedric Mullins on the 10-day IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Corey Kluber on the paternity list. Recalled LHP Ryan Sherriff from Worcester (IL). Sent LF Adam Duvall on a rehab assignment to Worcester (IL). DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Placed OF Matt Vierling on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Recalled RHP Braden Bristo and INF Tyler Nevin from Toledo (IL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Kenta Maeda and LHP Caleb Thielbar to St. Paul (IL) on rehab assignments and CF Gilberto Celestino to Fort Myers (FSL) on a rehab assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Tommy Kahnle, RF Giancarlo Stanton and 3B Josh Donaldson on a rehab assignment to Somerset (EL). Reinstated C Jose Trevino from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Franchy Cordero from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned C Ben Rortvedt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Harrison Bader on the 10-day IL. SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Darren McCaughan from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Juan Then to Tacoma (PCL). TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Dane Dunning from the paternity list. Placed RHP Joe Barlow on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Sent RHP Spencer Howard to Round Rock (PCL) on a rehab assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent Santiago Espinal on a rehab assignment to Dunedin (FSL). Traded RHO Kelvin Perez to Atlanta.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated Lucas Luetge for assignment. CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Hayden Wesneski from Iowa (IL). COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed LHP Fernando Abad to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Karl Kauffmann to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled RHP Blair Calvo from Albuquerque (PCL). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Alex Vesia from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Gavin Stone to Oklahoma City. MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated OF Jesus Sanchez from the 15-day IL. Optioned INF Xavier Edwards to Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated RHP Nic Enright from the 15-day IL and designated him for assignment. Sent LHP A.J. Puk on a rehab assignment To Pensacola (SL). Sent LHP Trevor Rogers on a rehab assignment to Jupiter (FSL). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Jesse Winker on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 28. Recalled INF Abraham Toro from Nashville (IL). NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Eric Foggo on a minor league contract. Designated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment. PHLADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent C Rafael Marchan and 1B Darick Hall on rehab assignments to Clearwater (FSL). Signed RHP Jacob Barnes to a minor league contract. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Brett Sullivan to El Paso (PCL). Activated C Gary Sanchez. SAN FRANCISIC GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Luke Jackson from the 60-day IL. Optioned IF David Villar to Sacramento (PCL). Designated IF Matt Beaty for assignment.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Tyler Johnson. NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Yodny Cajuste. Released OL Eric Smith. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Jaleel Johnson and OL Peter Skoronski. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released CB Cameron Dantzler. Placed G Andrew Norwell on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed S Terrell Burgess and TE Brandon Dillon. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Celestin Haba, WR Tavaris Harrison and DB Karon Delince. Released WR Tre Turner. Placed OL Tui Eli on the one-game IL and FB Konner Burtenshaw on the six-game IL.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.