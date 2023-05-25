The contingent of area athletes heading down to Shippensburg University this weekend for the PIAA Track and Field Championships got a little smaller this week.
Lewisburg standout runner, senior Thomas Hess, will miss the final meet of his high school career due to a leg injury he’s been dealing with in recent weeks.
That in turn will hurt the Green Dragons’ points total, as well as their medal count this weekend.
“I know he would (try to run), but unfortunately, what we thought was a leg strain is actually a femoral shaft fracture. I have scratched Tommy from his events at states,” Lewisburg coach Ron Hess, Thomas’ father. “Obviously, we are very disappointed between both the 4 x 8 and the 800. We had a chance to win both of those events at the AAA level which is nearly unheard of for a small school like ours. But I’m thanking God that we were able to get an MRI and diagnosis (the injury) before it became a displaced fracture.
“Thomas is one of the toughest athletes that I have ever worked with. He has a mindset like almost no other and to do what he was able to do is absolutely incredible — to have run his lifetime best performances through the pain is just not normal. Each of the doctors that examined him felt strongly that he is a very unique athlete,” added coach Hess.
Lewisburg’s 4x800 relay team has the fastest time going into states (with a 7:48.30), but without Thomas Hess, the Green Dragons likely won’t have the legs to stay ahead of the rest of the field.
But Lewisburg still has sophomore Jonathan Hess to anchor the 4x800, which will also feature senior Micah Zook, junior Kieran Murray and now sophomore Alex Gilmore.
“I’m very excited for Jonny and the rest of the 4 x 8. I’m hoping Jonathan can try to podium (top 8) in the mile (where he comes in with the 25th fastest time of 4:21.92),” said coach Hess. “For the 4 x 8 we will not be going for a win, but if we can attempt to go 800 that would be a fantastic performance, and it also will be a great opportunity for some of our younger guys to get to experience state level competition. The goal will be to try to get a sneak peek at next year’s team through this effort and go out with personal bests for each athlete.
“I will also have another sophomore in the 4 x 8 — Alex Gilmore. This will be a great opportunity for him to experience the carnival that is states. I’m a strong believer that exposure to these types of environments help athletes as they continue to mature in the sport. So, I’m excited for him,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Also not running this weekend for Lewisburg is sophomore Haneef Shavers, the D-4 champ in the 100HH (15.01).
“Another unfortunate event is that Haneef will not be able to participate at states. He had a family obligation that he committed to long before the season even began, and before he had ideas of even winning districts,” said coach Hess.
“For Jonathan, I feel he will handle the race environment well. He is a natural born race a competitor and seems to always produce his best when the gravity of the situation is largest. It will be tough day for him to get out as quick as he’s used to just because at this level every athlete is stellar.”
Other Class 3A competitors include Milton senior Anthony Wendt and junior Ryan Bickhart.
Wendt is seeded 11th for the pole vault (14-3) and Bickhart has the 30th-fastest time in the 3,200 (9:52.02).
In Class 2A boys, Mifflinburg will be competing in three events.
Junior Collin Dreese is seeded 14th in the 1,600 (4:26.75), plus senior Arnold Troup is seeded 21st in the 100 (11.16).
Both Dreese and Troup also comprise the Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team that goes into the weekend with the fourth-fastest time of 3:28.25. Joshua Reimer and Bryant Groff round out the team.
On the girls side, the Class 2A field will feature six individual competitors as well as a relay team from area schools.
Warrior Run’s 3,200 relay team leads the way with a No. 2 seed (9:38.96) — just over 2 seconds behind the leading team from Central Cambria (9:36.13).
Running in the relay for the Defenders are junior Sienna Dunkleberger, sophomore Raygan Lust, senior Sage Dunkleberger and freshman Claire Dufrene.
Also for Warrior Run, Dufrene is seeded fourth in the 1,600 (5:13.95) and Lust is 13th in the 400 (59.81), plus junior Aurora Cieslukowski has a chance to give the Defenders another medal in the pole vault, where she is seeded third with a vault of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Milton is also in line to reach the podium in a pair of events, especially in the javelin where senior Morgan Reiner is seeded second (140-8) and junior Mackenzie Lopez is fifth (132-7)
“(Having two top-5 seeds) is actually not surprising at all. They have been No. 1 and 2 all season long and have proven time and again that they have earned that right,” said Milton coach Rod Harris. “I truly have no clue (as to who will come out on top). They both are fierce competitors, and at any given moment either one can hit a big one.
“I think they both are ready to go big at the state meet,” added Milton’s coach.
In addition for the Black Panthers, freshman Sammy Roarty has the seventh-fastest time in the 800 (2:21.24).
“I’m so excited for Sammy. She works really hard and is an incredible athlete. She worked really hard all season and experienced a lot of success,” said coach Harris. “I hope she gets on the podium. She has earned it with all of her success all season. If she just does what she can do, she will be a state medalist.
“Qualifying for states as a freshman is a huge deal. Hopefully it is a huge motivator for her,” added Milton’s coach.
In Class 3A girls, Lewisburg will be competing in four events: the 1,600, pole vault, javelin and the 4x100 relay.
Senior Hazel Buonopane is seeded 18th in the pole vault (11-0), while freshman Teagan Osunde is seeded 20th in the javelin (118-2) and freshman Baylee Espinosa has the 32nd fastest time in the 1,600 (5:15.84).
The Green Dragons’ 4x100 relay team consists of seniors Asha Hohmuth and Maddie Still, plus sophomore Caroline Blakeslee and freshman Maddy Moyers. They are seeded 19th with a time of 49.22.
But with the team competing in Class 3A for the first time this year, coach Michael Espinosa knows his girls will have their work cut out for themselves.
“The girls did a great job trusting their training, their coaches, and themselves as they entered the district meet. They were happy to see their faith rewarded, so they are ready to stick to what got them to this point. They are a humble group, which makes me very proud,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“With moving up to AAA this year, we realize the competition will be even deeper. This is a great motivator for each athlete as they go for their season best. We are not focusing on finishing places, points, or medals since those are out of our control.”
A good sign for the future is the fact coach Espinosa will have several underclassmen in competition this weekend, including his daughter Baylee.
“This has been a special year for me as a coach and parent. As with all first-year athletes, I have tried to push away “expectations” because that can cast a shadow over everything. I could not be prouder of how much Baylee, and all of her teammates, sacrificed for the team by competing in multiple events all season long. All our state athletes have earned this chance to focus on one event and put all their energy into it,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“I believe this group could compete with any of the squads that I have taken to states. They are a continuation of a tradition that began with our previous head coach, and my mentor, Jon Clark. Each group has its own unique personality and strengths, but they all reach for the same high standards of performance and sportsmanship. There are years when I wonder, “How will we ever replace the group that just graduated?” Every time I ask that question, the next group steps in to answer it.”
