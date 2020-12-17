LEWISBURG – Bucknell head football coach Dave Cecchini announced the signing of 17 players to National Letters of Intent this week as part of NCAA football's Early Signing Period.
"This was a unique year in recruiting due to the pandemic and all of the additional restrictions that came with it," Cecchini said. "Despite this added adversity, I am thrilled with the high caliber student-athletes we were able to attract in this year's recruiting class. On both sides of the ball, we made additions that will help us win championships."
The players hail from 10 states: Pennsylvania (4), New York (3), California (2), North Carolina (2), Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia.
Ten position groups are represented, including three each at cornerback and defensive line and two each at offensive line, running back and linebacker.
Cecchini and the Bison football staff will continue to add to the class of 2025 during the traditional signing period of Feb. 3 through April 1.
Early signees:
Rushawn Baker, RB, 5-11, 225, Victor, N.Y., Victor
Jack Barnes, OLB, 6-3, 225, Fayetteville, N.C., Blair Academy (N.J.)
Justin Fisher, DL, 6-5, 220, King of Prussia, Pa., Upper Merion Area
Kyle Fontes, TE, 6-4, 220, York, Pa., Central York
Ethan Grady, QB, 6-4, 215, Manhattan Beach, Calif., St. Monica Catholic
Jake Guy, OL, 6-2, 285, Philadelphia, Pa., Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)
Brad Jamison, LB, 6-3, 215, Upper Township, N.J., Ocean City
Grant Jones, OL, 6-6, 295, Ridgefield, Conn., Ridgefield/Deerfield Academy (Mass.)
Paul Neel, RB, 5-10, 185, Charlotte, N.C., Charlotte Catholic
Nick Niemynski, K, 6-1, 180, Blue Bell, Pa., Germantown Academy
Will Ohler, DL, 6-4, 230, Sudbury, Mass., Lincoln-Sudbury Regional
Marques Owens, WR, 5-10, 170, Austell, Ga., Harrison
Joe Ramos, LB, 6-2, 205, Staten Island, N.Y., Blair Academy (N.J.)
Ethan Robinson, CB, 6-1, 175, Montgomery, N.Y., Iona Prep
Ray Russell, CB, 6-0. 185, Broadlands, Va., Briar Woods
Mason Taylor, CB, 6-2, 180, San Pedro, Calif., Adelanto
Aneesh Vyas, DL, 6-2, 265, West Chester, Ohio, Lakota West
