MIFFLINBURG — After going winless last season, and in its first two games of this season, Milton’s softball team busted out of that funk in a big way Tuesday.
The Black Panthers scored six runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a 7-1 Heartland-I victory at Mifflinburg Area High School.
Milton’s last win came in 2019 when the Black Panthers went 3-16. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Yes, thank God. We needed this,” said Milton first-year coach Taylor Batman. “It’s nice, and it’s a good feeling — especially after last year.
“I have a young team, so hopefully we can keep it going,” Batman added.
The game’s starting pitchers — Milton’s Miranda Hess and Mifflinburg’s Paige Stewart — controlled the game through the first four innings, but in the fifth the Black Panthers finally broke through against Stewart.
Kiersten Stork led off the fifth with a hard-hit single to center, but the ball got away from centerfielder Chelsea Miller and Stork advanced all the way to third.
Two batters later and Emilie Miller lined an RBI single to left to bring Stork home with the game’s first run, and it left coach Batman wanting more.
“I thought we just got to keep it going. Don’t worry about the score and just keep it going,” she said. “”We needed to keep the bats going and keep (the offense) up. The girls did good. I’m proud of them.”
The fifth inning was just an appetizer for the Black Panthers (1-2), who began to feast on the Wildcats’ pitching an inning later.
Milton batted around to score its six runs in the sixth, with Miller and Kendall Fedder each hitting two-run singles to key the frame. Brooklyn Wade also had an RBI double and another run came home on an error.
“That was a breath of fresh air, so we could kind of calm down and get the outs, which they did,” said Batman.
Although it wasn’t that easy.
Mifflinburg (1-3) loaded the bases up in the bottom of the sixth, but the Wildcats could only bring one runner home — on a sacrifice fly to right by Madison Fohringer — as Hess got the final two batters to strike out to end the inning.
“We didn’t hit earlier in the game, so we were letting Milton hang around and they were getting more and more confidence and you could see it in them,” said Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez. “In the sixth inning they just came out and hit the ball hard, and we can’t take nothing away from them.
“Milton is a team that has made a lot of improvement and they’re doing really well. We didn’t hit, and Milton did,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
The Wildcats would load the bases again in the seventh, but a force out at home and then a liner caught by Wade at short ended the game for the Black Panthers.
Hess finished with the complete-game win and had seven strikeouts for Milton.
“Miranda has been working hard — on and offseason — and I’m pushing her to keep doing better that way she can finish her senior season strong,” said Batman, whose team will host Danville in next game on Thursday.
“I think this game really made the girls realize they can (win),” said Batman. “They can’t worry about last year and worry about the games before us. We got to focus on one game at a time, and I think this (win) really made them excited.”
Mifflinburg next plays at Penns Valley on Friday, and coach Hernandez expects his girls to use the game as a learning experience.
“We were getting runners on and moving them around, but we just couldn’t get them acros. We had the bases loaded in the last two innings and only came up with one run. That’s just the way it goes sometimes,” said Mifflinburg’s coach.
“We’re young, and we’re going to take this game and learn from it. The girls know what they did wrong and they are already starting to work (to correct their mistakes). The one thing I can say about this group is they work hard and they learn from their mistakes. This group will come around. It’s early still.”
Milton 7, Mifflinburg 1
At Mifflinburg
Milton 000 016 0 – 7-11-1
Mifflinburg 000 001 0 – 1-8-4
Miranda Hess and A Doyle. Paige Stewart, Chelsea Miller (6) and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Hess. LP: Stewart.
Top Milton hitters: Kiersten Stork, 3-for-5, run scored; Emilie Miller, 2-for-3, 2 walks, 3 RBI; Madelyn Nicholas, 3-for-4, run; Brooklyn Wade, 1-for-4, double, run; Kendall Fedder, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI; Doyle, 1-for-3, walk, run; Hess, RBI, run.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Kira Hackenberg, 2-for-3; Osborne, 2-for-3, walk, run.
