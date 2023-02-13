LEWISBURG — Bucknell employed a balanced scoring attack with 10 players making at least one field goal, but the Bison were held back by a wide disparity in turnovers and fell 76-56 to first-place Colgate on Saturday afternoon in Patriot League men’s basketball action at Sojka Pavilion.

Andre Screen recorded 10 points, six rebounds, and four blocked shots for the Bison (10-17, 3-11 PL), who played one of the league’s top four teams for the fourth straight game and went 2-2 in that stretch. Tucker Richardson scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half, and Keegan Records scored 13 of his 17 in the second half to help the Raiders (19-8, 13-1 PL) break open a tight game.

