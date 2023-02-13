LEWISBURG — Bucknell employed a balanced scoring attack with 10 players making at least one field goal, but the Bison were held back by a wide disparity in turnovers and fell 76-56 to first-place Colgate on Saturday afternoon in Patriot League men’s basketball action at Sojka Pavilion.
Andre Screen recorded 10 points, six rebounds, and four blocked shots for the Bison (10-17, 3-11 PL), who played one of the league’s top four teams for the fourth straight game and went 2-2 in that stretch. Tucker Richardson scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half, and Keegan Records scored 13 of his 17 in the second half to help the Raiders (19-8, 13-1 PL) break open a tight game.
Bucknell led for most of the game’s first 17 minutes, with Colgate taking its first lead of the day on a Richardson 3-pointer with 2:57 let in the opening half. The Bison trailed 34-31 at the intermission, tied the game briefly on a Jack Forrest 3-pointer to open up the second-half scoring, and then saw Colgate take control with an 11-0 run.
Bucknell turned the ball over on four of its first six possessions in the second half and 18 times overall, compared to only nine miscues by Colgate. That led to a 22-2 edge in points off turnovers and a 15-0 margin in fastbreak points for the Raiders, who have now won two straight games by a combined 48 points on the heels of their only Patriot League loss of the season last Saturday at American.
Two straight buckets in the paint by records capped that 11-0 run and gave Colgate a 45-34 lead. Bucknell got as close as seven on Timmerman’s fadeaway jumper, but Records scored the next five to make it 50-38 with 12:01 remaining. Later, a 9-0 run stretched the margin to 18, and Colgate would go on to lead by as many as 23 in the late stages.
Bucknell shot 42.3 percent overall and went 7-for-20 from the 3-point arc. Rice and Forrest scored eight points apiece for the Bison, who also received 22 points from the bench. Freshman Josh Fulton played a strong 13 minutes, collecting three points, a rebound, a steal, and four assists.
Richardson and Records were Colgate’s only two double-digit scorers. Richardson added four assists and five steals to his game-high 19 points. The Raiders finished at an even 50 percent from the field, including a 7-for-14 showing from the arc.
The Bison now have a short turnaround before hosting American on Monday. Bucknell defeated the Eagles 78-71 at Bender Arena on Feb. 1.
Warriors clinch top three slot in MAC Freedom Championship
WILLIAMSPORT – Three Lycoming seniors finished in double figures to lead the team as it clinched its fourth straight appearance in the postseason with an 85-69 win over FDU-Florham on a Senior Day Saturday, Feb. 11, at Lamade Gym.
The Warriors (15-8, 10-4 MAC Freedom) not only clinched their third straight appearance in the MAC Freedom Championship (they appeared in the MAC Commonwealth Championship in 2020), they clinched one of the top three seeds in the five-team tournament and they need just one more win in their last two regular-season games to clinch the No. 2 seed and earn a home game in the semifinals of the tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Senior Dyson Harward led the Warriors with 23 points and 13 rebounds for his school-record 36th career double-double, senior Mo Terry added 18 points, five assists and three steals and senior DeAundre Manuel added 14 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Sophomore Steven Hamilton added seven points and seven assists and both first-year J.J. Beagle and senior Luke Finkbeiner each added six points.
The Warriors shot 45 percent (31-of-69) from the field, hit 11 3-pointers, posted a 40-27 advantage on the glass, held a 25-7 advantage in points off turnovers and 16-4 advantage in second-chance points.
Lycoming jumped out to an 8-2 lead before FDU-Florham (3-20, 2-12) posted a 10-3 run to take the lead. Finkbeiner hit a 3-pointer off a give from Harward, though, to give Lycoming the lead back halfway through the first half.
The Devils never got the lead back to more than a point, but the Warriors didn’t separate until late in the first half when they scored the last six points of the half, first on a trey from Terry and then on an old-fashioned three-point play by Hamilton, giving the Warriors a 40-32 lead at the break.
Lycoming 97, FDU-Florham 38
WILLIAMSPORT – A trio of sophomores — Mya Wetzel, Meghan Dufner and Alicia Goldenziel – scored in double-figures to lead the Warriors to a MAC Freedom win over FDU-Florham for Senior Day on Saturday.
Wetzel finished with 15 points, a rebound, two assists and four steals. Dufner scored 14 points and added four rebounds, four assists and six steals. Goldenziel added 10 points, five rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Sarah Lanphear landed a career-best nine points to go with three rebounds and two assists.
The Warriors (7-16, 3-11 MAC Freedom) honored senior Kenzie Reed before the game and she came through with a career-high seven assists, six rebounds and two points. The Warriors capitalized on 30 points from the paint and 26 off turnovers, and 54 came from the bench as the team shot 41 percent (37-of-90) from the field.
Lanphear highlighted the final 10 minutes with nine points as the Warriors crossed the 90-point threshold for the first time since a 99-59 victory over Penn College on Nov. 26, 2019. Lanphear’s 3-pointers came at the six-, four- and one-minute marks. First-year Katie Bena canned a 3-pointer to push the Warriors past 90 against the Devils (0-18, 0-14).
