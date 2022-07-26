STATE COLLEGE – Jarrett Whorff dominated on the mound as the Williamsport Crosscutters defeated the State College Spikes 8–1.
Shortstop Travis Holt and first baseman Carter Mize led the way at the plate for the Cutters, combining for the first five RBI of the game.
Whorff (1-1) threw 6.1 innings of two-hit ball, allowing both hits to centerfielder Dawson Bailey. Whorff forced seven groundouts and struck out three batters in just 77 pitches.
Holt got things started in the fourth with a two-run triple. Mize brought him home with an RBI single to make the game 3–0. They repeated that in the seventh inning as Holt hit his second triple bringing one run home followed by another single from Mize to extend the lead to 5–0.
The Cutters added one more in the eighth and two more in the ninth to extend the lead to 8–0.
Jesse Bolt relieved Whorff in the sixth allowing one hit in 1.2 innings.
Williamsport continues its series against the Spikes at 6:35 tonight, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Crosscutters return home Wednesday for a 6:35 p.m. game against the Spikes.
