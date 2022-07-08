LEWISBURG — Early on in Thursday’s District 13 Major Division baseball game against Selinsgrove, nothing seemed to go right for West Branch’s All-Stars.
A walk to start the game, along with a couple of errors, an injury to starting catcher Jackson Bowers, plus a hit-batsman and some close plays that didn’t go West Branch’s way all resulted in Selinsgrove taking a five-run lead after the second inning.
Yes, it was another slow start by West Branch, but the team, which consists of players from Lewisburg, Milton and Warrior Run, would eventually come around.
West Branch scored a combined seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings to bounce back from its poor start and take an 8-6 victory over Selinsgrove in the elimination bracket final at Danny Green Field.
Landynn Bieber hit a two-run home run and Colin Shannon hit a solo shot to key a three-run fifth that gave West Branch the runs it needed to hold off Selinsgrove for the win.
“The boys fought, and they came back,” said West Branch manager Steve Bieber. “We’ve done this every game — we get down and then we come back. We did it against Selinsgrove the first time we played them (a 7-1 win on June 25), we did it against Bloomsburg (a 9-3 win on June 27), and then we got down against Mifflinburg (on Friday), but Mifflinburg is a good team, and it was hard to come back against them.
After West Branch got a run back in the third when Emmett Ranck scored on a Selinsgrove error, the joint all-star team would keep the momentum going in its favor with a big fourth inning.
A couple of fielder’s choices, an error and a double steal tied the game at 5-all for West Branch.
But an inning later, West Branch pulled ahead to take control of the game thanks to Landynn Bieber, who drove a 2-2 pitch over the center field wall for a 7-5 lead.
“That was really big. Right as I hit it, the adrenaline was through the roof. I knew right off the bat it was gone, and it was just so cool to look at Selinsgrove’s center fielder just looking up and watching it go,” said Landynn Bieber, who brought home Cole Grozier with his homer after Grozier singled in the previous at-bat.
“It was a two-run shot, and without it, it would’ve been a tie game. Right after it, you knew Selinsgrove wasn’t coming back. There was no chance,” added the younger Bieber.
Shannon helped make sure of that when he followed two at-bats later with a solo shot hit almost to the exact same spot as Bieber’s blast increased West Branch’s lead to 8-5.
“We had some key hits. It was 5-5 and Landynn puts one out, and you know what a home run does — it ignites everybody,” said West Branch’s manager. “It’s kind of funny now. Landynn has hit two home runs and Shannon has followed up in the same inning (with a home run).
“Those are two boys who have played together since they were five years old, so that’s pretty cool,” added manager Bieber. “We are a strong team, but we just need to show it. We just need to keep fighting and we just need to keep going. And as soon as the players believe that we’re good to go.”
And although Selinsgrove got a run back in the bottom of the fifth off winning pitcher Logan Stevenson, Shannon entered in relief with one out and proceeded to strike out four out of the six batters he faced to nail down the save.
Stevenson added 11 strikeouts on the day for West Branch.
“We’ve been really strong when (Logan and Colin) pitch together and are on,” said manager Bieber. “Against Mifflinburg they struggled to find the strike zone, and that showed. Now, they were on today.”
West Branch’s whole team will have to be on Saturday afternoon when it faces Mifflinburg at 1 p.m. in the first of two possible games to decide the District 13 championship. Should West Branch win, then game 2 for all the marbles would be Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
“We get another crack at Mifflinburg. We saw their players here watching (our game tonight), waiting to go. We’ll have one more practice to get ready for them, and we’ll give them the best we got,” said West Branch’s manager. “If a couple of things go our way (in that loss to Mifflinburg), the game would’ve looked a lot different. But total hat’s off to Selinsgrove, they put up a battle.
“So, we’re here complimenting Selinsgrove, but that was just one more step towards getting to Mifflinburg and giving Mifflinburg the best we got,” added Mifflinburg’s manager. “So, I’m all about it. Let’s have some fun. This is fun.”
District 13 Tournament
Major Division Baseball
at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg
West Branch 8, Selinsgrove 6
West Branch 001 430 — 8-10-3
Selinsgrove 320 010 — 6-5-5
Hudson King, Logan Stevenson (1), Colin Shannon (5) and Jackson Bowers, Landynn Bieber (1). Jonathan Neidig, Reid Kerstetter (4), Ryan Toskey (5) and Tanner Teats.
WP: Stevenson. LP: Kerstetter. S: Shannon.
Top West Branch hitters: Bieber, 2-for-5, HR (5th, 1 on), 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Bowers 1-for-4, run; Emmett Ranck, run; Shannon, 3-for-4, double, HR (5th, solo), 2 RBI, run; Stevenson, 1-for-3, double, walk, 2 RBI, run; Hudson King, walk; Fynn Oberdorf, 1-for-3, RBI; Parker Hamilton, 1-for-3; Jordan Sassman, walk; Cole Grozier, 1-for-1, 2 walks, 2 runs.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Teats, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs scored; Toskey, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Neidig, 2 runs; Braydon Gaugler, 1-for-3, RBI; Reid Kerstetter, 2-for-3, 3 RBI.
