Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 74 48 .607 _
Tampa Bay 65 55 .542 8
Toronto 65 55 .542 8
Baltimore 63 58 .521 10½
Boston 60 62 .492 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 64 56 .533 _
Minnesota 62 57 .521 1½
Chicago 62 59 .512 2½
Kansas City 49 74 .398 16½
Detroit 47 76 .382 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 78 45 .634 _
Seattle 66 56 .541 11½
Texas 55 66 .455 22
Los Angeles 52 69 .430 25
Oakland 45 77 .369 32½
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 79 44 .642 _
Atlanta 75 48 .610 4
Philadelphia 66 55 .545 12
Miami 52 69 .430 26
Washington 41 82 .333 38
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 69 51 .575 _
Milwaukee 64 56 .533 5
Chicago 52 68 .433 17
Cincinnati 48 71 .403 20½
Pittsburgh 47 74 .388 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 84 36 .700 _
San Diego 68 56 .548 18
San Francisco 60 61 .496 24½
Arizona 55 66 .455 29½
Colorado 53 70 .431 32½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
Oakland 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2
Houston 5, Atlanta 4
Texas 7, Minnesota 0
Oakland 5, Seattle 3
Baltimore 5, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Ragans 0-2) at Minnesota (Gray 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 5, 11 innings
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings
Colorado 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0
St. Louis 16, Arizona 7
San Diego 2, Washington 1
Sunday's Games
Houston 5, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 9
San Diego 2, Washington 1
San Francisco 9, Colorado 8, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 3
St. Louis 6, Arizona 4
Monday's Games
Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 3-1) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Football
NFL Glance
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 69 39
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 24 21
Miami 1 1 0 .500 39 39
New England 1 1 0 .500 41 33
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 41 33
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 23 26
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 50 54
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 39 67
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 47 27
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 48 40
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 44 34
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 45 61
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 68 44
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 49
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 33
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 40 61
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 48 43
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 39 35
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 42 44
Washington 0 2 0 .000 35 47
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 33 41
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 23 37
Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 27 39
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 46 25
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 50 53
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 41 38
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 27 43
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 45 28
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 53 47
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 49 46
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 36 59
___
Thursday's Games
Chicago 27, Seattle 11
Friday's Games
New England 20, Carolina 10
Green Bay 20, New Orleans 10
Houston 24, L.A. Rams 20
Saturday's Games
Buffalo 42, Denver 15
Detroit 27, Indianapolis 26
Kansas City 24, Washington 14
Las Vegas 15, Miami 13
Pittsburgh 16, Jacksonville 15
San Francisco 17, Minnesota 7
Tennessee 13, Tampa Bay 3
Dallas 32, L.A. Chargers 18
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 21, Cleveland 20
N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 22
Baltimore 24, Arizona 17
Monday's Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Playoff Glance
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 0
Wednesday, August 17: Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63
Saturday, August 20: Las Vegas 117, Phoenix 80
Chicago 1, New York 1
Wednesday, August 17: New York 98, Chicago 91
Saturday, August 20: Chicago 100, New York 62
Tuesday, August 23: Chicago at New York, 9 p.m.
Connecticut 1, Dallas 1
Thursday, August 18: Connecticut 93, Dallas 68
Sunday, August 21: Dallas 89, Connecticut 79
Wednesday, August 24: Connecticut at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Seattle 1, Washington 0
Thursday, August 18: Seattle 86, Washington 83
Sunday, August 21: Seattle 97, Washington 84
x-Wednesday, August 24: Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Chicago/New York winner vs. Connecticut/Dallas winner
Las Vegas/Phoenix winner vs. Seattle/Washington winner
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Semifinal winners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.