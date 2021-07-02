TRENTON – The Williamsport Crosscutters spent their final visit to Trenton of the season playing through the rain as they fell to the Thunder, 7-2, in a game played Thursday at Rider University.
The story of offensive struggles continued for the Cutters as they were unable to string together hits or find a hot bat. The only multi-hit game came from the bat of Sean Ross, who recorded a 2-for-5 day with a run scored.
Williamsport also only recorded one extra base hit, coming from Michael Trautwein as he recorded an RBI double in the seventh inning that scored Rob Marinec.
The recent struggles for Cutters starter Nick Cosentino continued today as he took the loss, falling to 2-3 on the season, after an outing that saw him surrender five runs, all earned, on four hits including a home run. Cosentino also allowed four walks in his three innings of work, but was able to record a matching four strikeouts.
Jon Snyder was the first out of the bullpen, and was near-perfect in three innings of relief. After walking the first two batters he faced, Snyder settled in and retired the next nine Thunder batters in order, including four strikeouts.
Hunter Caudelle worked the seventh inning out of the bullpen, and was tagged for two hits and also walked two batters while striking out two. A run was charged to Caudelle, but it was unearned due to a defensive error.
Ryan Velazquez closed out the day on the hill for Williamsport, allowing the seventh and final Trenton run of the day on two hits. Velazquez was the only Cutters pitcher to not allow a Thunder walk, and recorded one strikeout in his inning of work.
Williamsport (14-15-2) next hosts Mahoning Valley today at 7:05 p.m.
