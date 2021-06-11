WILLIAMSPORT - Seventeen Lycoming College student-athletes earned recognition on the 2020-21 MAC Winter Sportsmanship Team, the conference office announced on Thursday.
The MAC Sportsmanship Teams include a player from each conference school who has demonstrated exceptional sportsmanship through their actions on and off the field during the season. The teams are selected by the players and coaches from their respective schools.
The honorees included Meadowbrook Christian School's Taylor Gessner from the softball team, Milton Area High School's Nate Redell from the men's tennis team, and Southern Columbia's Shane Casey from the wrestling team.
The other honorees were junior Max Hanson (cross country), freshman Madisyn Neal (cross country), senior Kyle Pierce (football), senior Leland Malloy (men's soccer), senior Elle Sarracco (women's soccer), senior Emily Konopka (volleyball), sophomore Mo Terry (men's basketball), senior Erica Lutz (women's basketball), senior Brandon Vought (men's swimming), senior Cara Zortman (women's swimming), junior Michael Turck (men's golf), sophomore Dan Cantafio (men's lacrosse), sophomore Tess Arnold (women's lacrose), and senior Madi Heller (women's tennis).
A four-year letterwinner for the Warriors, Gessner started 24 games at third base as a senior, finishing the year hitting .250 with nine runs, four doubles and seven RBI. Gessner played 104 games in her career, posting 83 hits and batting .278, notching 49 runs, 13 doubles and 26 RBI.
The Warriors' top singles player, Redell posted a 4-5 record en route to Honorable Mention All-MAC Freedom honors. His record included a 3-3 mark in MAC Freedom play, posting wins in conference play over Misericordia, FDU-Florham and King's top players. He also posted a pair of wins in doubles play.
Casey, a two-time NWCA Scholar Athlete, posted a 38-32 career record in his four years with the team. He was a two-time MAC placewinner, posting a runner-up finish in 2020, and the criminal justice major took fifth at the NCAA Southeast Regional as a sophomore. He was also a two-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll.
Lycoming's Pierce, Wolcott earn CoSIDA Academic All-District honors
WILLIAMSPORT – For the second straight year, the Lycoming College football team had two players earn Academic All-District 4 honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America, as senior offensive lineman Kyle Pierce and sophomore tight end Aaron Wolcott were honored, the organization announced on Thursday.
Pierce and Wolcott both earn the award for the first time, as they are the 25th and 26th Warriors to earn a spot on the all-district team. Pierce’s selection marks the fourth straight year that a Warrior offensive lineman was honored and Wolcott is the team’s first tight end to earn selection.
Pierce started 21 games in a row and appeared in 31 in his career while splitting time as an offensive and defensive lineman. The engineering physics major moved to his spot as a permanent offensive lineman in the last seven weeks of 2020, earning Honorable Mention All-MAC honors as the team's center. Wolcott took over the team’s starting tight end position as a freshman, starting seven of the nine games he appeared in 2019, making nine receptions for 71 yards. He posted three catches for 35 yards against King’s.
The Warriors' regular season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The team played one spring game, posting a 31-7 win over Misericordia. They open the fall 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4, with a 1 p.m. game at Susquehanna.
Bucknell football trio recognized academically
LEWISBURG – Bucknell's Rick Mottram, Simeon Page and Conner Romango were recognized with major academic awards on Thursday.
Mottram, a senior linebacker, and Romango, a senior safety, were honored on the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 Football Team. Mottram was joined by Page, also a senior linebacker, on the FCS ADA Academic All-Star Team.
In addition, Mottram was tabbed as one of nine finalists for the 2020-21 FCS ADA Postgraduate Scholarship. Two student-athletes will receive a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship.
With Mottram and Romango's CoSIDA recognition, the Bison have now placed at least one student-athlete on the Academic All-District 2 Team each of the past seven seasons. Since 1981, Bucknell has earned 57 Academic All-District 2 Team citations.
Mottram, a 2019 CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American, graduated as a three-time Academic All-District 2 Football Team member while Romango captured his first career Academic All-District nod. Mottram made his second FCS ADA Academic All-Star Team while Page earned his first spot on this squad.
This spring, Mottram was voted as the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year and made his third-straight Academic All-Patriot League Team. Also a 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Semifinalist, he totaled 170 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, six sacks, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 28 career games, 17 of which were starts. As a junior, he became the first Bison since 2014 to post at least 100 tackles in a single season.
Page became the fifth Bison to make four career All-Patriot League Teams this spring, joining running back Rich Lemon (1993-96), offensive lineman Julién Davenport (2013-16), defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (2014-17) and punter Alex Pechin (2015, 2017-19). He was voted to his third-straight First Team; as a freshman, he was recognized on the Second Team.
Page wrapped up his storied career with 160 tackles, 40 tackles for a loss of 219 yards, 26.5 sacks for a loss of 179 yards, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two blocked kicks and one interception in 31 career games, 27 of which were starts. He entered his abbreviated senior campaign with 22.5 career sacks, three shy of a Bucknell school record unmatched since 1995; he recorded a sack in each of the Bison's four games to seize sole possession of this record. Along with making four All-Patriot League Teams, he earned a spot on the 2021 Spring Academic All-Patriot League Team.
Romango posted 103 tackles (77 solo), two tackles for a loss, one sack, three interceptions, six passes defended and one forced fumble in 25 career games, 17 of which were starts. The former walk-on seized the starting strong safety role as a junior after being a valuable member of special teams during his sophomore year; he also earned a scholarship for his performance on the field.
