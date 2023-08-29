LEWISBURG — The era of Lewisburg girls’ volleyball has finally begun, and it was well worth the wait.

Lewisburg’s inaugural match was played against Hughesville Monday night, and it went the Green Dragons’ way as they picked up a history-making 3-0 triumph over the Spartans.

