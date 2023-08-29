LEWISBURG — The era of Lewisburg girls’ volleyball has finally begun, and it was well worth the wait.
Lewisburg’s inaugural match was played against Hughesville Monday night, and it went the Green Dragons’ way as they picked up a history-making 3-0 triumph over the Spartans.
The Green Dragons won their games 25-19, 25-15 and 25-18.
“It’s definitely an exciting time right now. The girls are pretty happy with how we’re starting the season,” said Lewisburg coach Amanda Geer. “Hughesville is also a first-year team and they did really well against us, but we’re happy to get the win.
“The girls worked really hard today,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Winning the way the Green Dragons did on Monday just proved how much the players have been waiting for this moment.
“I think the girls just want to play,” said Geer. “I think they are just so grateful they have the chance to finally be able to play.”
Although the Green Dragons played well both offensively and defensively against the Spartans, their service game is what paved the way for their win.
In game 1, Lewisburg trailed Hughesville 9-6 before it reeled off nine straight wins off the serve of freshman Claire Chandler to go up 15-9.
The Spartans came back and won seven of the next 10 points to get within two (18-16), but a kill by Elsa Fellon and an ace by Ella Vance helped result in the 25-19 win.
“They definitely kept their heads in some pretty tight situations,” said Geer. “I think we were down by one (early in the first game), and they were able to keep their heads, rally back and then keep moving forward towards their goal of winning.”
Brooklyn Ayres, the team’s libero, got a few aces to give Lewisburg a 9-2 lead early in the second game.
Later, a kill by Chandler and three aces by Ava Motto pushed the Green Dragons’ advantage to 14-5.
At the end of the second game Lewisburg really turned up the heat on Hughesville as a block at the net by Motto kickstarted a 7-3 run that was fueled by aces by Ayres and one by Fellon to get the 10-point win.
Lewisburg, however, had to deal with a little bit of adversity in the third game.
The Green Dragons got out to a 13-5 lead thanks to a kill and a dink at the net by Fellon, who then followed with six aces to put her team seemingly in control.
Hughesville came back and won 12 of the next 18 points to get within two (19-17), but Lewisburg refused to go down without a fight.
A kill by Makaila Huff and an ace by Ayres was followed by a block from Fellon to give Lewisburg a 22-17 lead.
“That changed the momentum, and it got the girls back in the game,” said Geer. “I think they maybe lost a little bit, and that got them back in the game. They started thinking more positively about themselves and got those last couple of points that we needed.”
The Spartans earned the next point to temporarily stall the Dragons run, but Hughesville hit the ball out of bounds to give Lewisburg a side out.
Fellon then followed with an ace and a winner at the net to close out the match.
“Our serving was really good, we had a lot of aces, and we got up good on the blocks. We had a lot of good touches on blocks, and the girls hustled, which is big,” said Geer.
“We definitely have some stuff to work on. We kind of get lost a little bit in our rotation and we get in each other’s way a little bit,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “We need to keep pounding the basics — we still have to do some skill work — but as a unit I think they are working really well as a team, but we just have some fine tuning we have to keep doing as we move on in the season.”
Lewisburg next plays at the Central Mountain Tournament this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.