MIFFLINBURG — For a young Mifflinburg team looking go places this season, Wednesday’s conference matchup against Midd-West was an important one for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg continued its upswing in recent days as it cruised to a 40-14 Heartland-I victory over a short-handed Midd-West team behind a game-high 23 points from Ella Shuck.
The win was the third straight for the Wildcats (3-2 overall and HAC-I) in the last week after they started the season 0-2.
“It’s always good to get a win — it’s our third win in a row,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. “I keep telling the girls we got to find the little things (we did right) and continue to build and progress through the season.”
Mifflinburg started the game slowly, but a jumper by Meg Shively late in the first quarter began a 7-2 run for the Wildcats that resulted in a 12-5 lead.
Only five points followed for Mifflinburg in the second quarter — a 3-pointer by Shuck and another jumper by Shively. But Midd-West continued to hang around as the Mustangs only trailed 17-11.
“We started out a little slow, and I thought our defense needed to be better,” said coach Shuck. “But once we made some adjustments at halftime — we talked about how we needed to pick up the intensity on the defensive side of the ball — and I think that is what separated us there in the second half.”
An Ella Shuck trey from the left elbow preceded two more buckets by the junior guard/forward, including another 3-pointer off a kickout from Avery Metzger that gave the Wildcats a 25-11 lead with 1:13 left in the period.
“Ella knocked down some good looks for us, but we (also) had some hustle. We got some steals, and we were able to get some transition buckets,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “I thought Metzger there when she went after the offensive rebound, saved it, and then kicked it out to Ella for the three — that was big and a key moment.
“Those are the things that we harped on in the locker room at halftime. Like, we got to come out and we got to win the third quarter (9-0), and this is where we separate ourselves from the competition,” added coach Shuck.
Mifflinburg gained further separation late in the fourth when Alexis Scopelliti banked in a jumper before Ella Shuck sunk her fifth 3-pointer of the game to give the Wildcats a 29-point lead (40-11).
That allowed coach Shuck to get some of his younger players in, which will only help the Wildcats get more up to speed.
“That was a big plus. We are kind of short right now, so it’s always nice to get some younger players in,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “We’re young to begin with — we only have two seniors — so it’s nice to give some girls that don’t always get that time, some extra time on the court.
“It’s good to get a home win,” added coach Shuck.
Next up for Mifflinburg is a home game against Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We started out this year 0-2, but now we’ve picked up three wins in a row,” said coach Shuck. “We just need to get better day in and day out, and we’ll try our hardest to keep it going.”
Mifflinburg 40, Midd-West 14at Mifflinburg
Midd-West 5 6 0 3 — 14 Mifflinburg 12 5 9 14 — 40
Midd-West (0-5) 14
Alyssa Heckman 4 1-4 9; McKennin Voss 0 0-0 0; Sara Walter 1 0-0 2; Sage Phillips 1 1-2 3; Carmyn Markley 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
6 2-6 14.
3-point goals:
None.
Mifflinburg (3-2) 40
Ella Shuck 7 4-6 23; Avery Metzger 0 1-4 1; Jenna Haines 0 1-2 1; Laine Martin 0 0-0 0; Alexis Scopelliti 3 0-0 6; Meg Shively 3 0-0 7; Marissa Allen 1 0-0 2; Zoey Martin 0 0-0 0; Julia Martin 0 0-0 0; Emma Hyder 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 6-12 40.
3-point goals: Shuck 5, Shively 1.
