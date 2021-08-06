AUSTIN, Texas – Bucknell's Zach Hartman was honored as a CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-American, the organization announced Friday afternoon.
Hartman, a rising senior Biology major in the Pre-Med track, was one of eight Division I wrestlers recognized across the three Academic All-America At-Large teams. He became the second Bison wrestler to make an Academic All-America Team, joining Ed Curran, a 1988 At-Large First Team honoree.
This is just the latest accolade for the decorated Hartman, who made the most of his abbreviated 2020-21 campaign. The team captain placed sixth in the 165-pound weight class at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, the third-highest finish by a Bison. He became the sixth Bucknell wrestler to earn All-America laurels, joining Tom Marchetti (167, 1989), Bryan Burns (190, 1991), Bobby Ferraro (177, 1994 & 1995), Andy Rendos (165, 2009 & 2010) and current assistant coach Kevin LeValley (149, 2010 & 2011). In addition, he joined Marchetti as Bucknell's second NCAA semifinalist.
Earlier in the season, Hartman went 3-0 en route to winning the 165-pound crown at the EIWA Championships. Already a two-time EIWA runner-up, he joined Rendos (2010), LeValley (2011) and Joe Stolfi (285, 2014) as Bucknell's EIWA champions. He also became the first Bison to be voted as the EIWA Wrestler of the Year by the conference's head coaches and the second to earn the EIWA Coaches' Trophy as the EIWA Championships' Outstanding Wrestler.
Overall, Hartman went 12-3 with two pins, one technical fall and one major decision. He won his first 12 bouts in a row, representing a new career-long winning streak. He appeared in all three NCAA Coaches' Panel Rankings, checking in as high as seventh, and was ranked as high as sixth nationally by both Intermat and The Open Mat. His career record stands at 67-20 (30-5 Dual) entering his senior campaign.
Hartman has excelled in the classroom, compiling a cumulative 3.91 grade point average and making every Bucknell's Dean's List during his time in Lewisburg to date. Earlier this off-season, he was recognized on his first CoSIDA Academic All-Academic All-District 2 At-Large Team, made his third NWCA All-Academic Team and earned his third EIWA Academic Achievement Award. He is one of three Bison to make three NWCA All-Academic Teams, along with Paul Petrov, a 2016 graduate, and Drew Phipps, a 2020 graduate.
