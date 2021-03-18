LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons fell in a three-set heartbreaker at No. 1 doubles as Central Mountain took a 3-2 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I win Wednesday.
Getting wins for Lewisburg (0-1) on the day was Eddie Monico, who took a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles; and the No. 2 doubles team of Julian Alababackoff and Matt Rawson, 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, the Green Dragons’ Henry Schumacher and Chen Chen Gu fell to Jackson Walker and Leisher Gugino, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Lewisburg next plays at Central Columbia March 25 at 4 p.m.
Central Mountain 3, Lewisburg 2at LewisburgSingles
1. David Lindsey (CM) def. Evan Cecchini, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ethan Hall (CM) def. Zach Higgins, 6-3, 6-1. 3. Eddie Monico (L) def. Nate Brinker, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
