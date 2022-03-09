LEWISBURG – Bucknell women's basketball senior Marly Walls has been named to the Academic All-Patriot League Team, the league office announced on Monday. It's the third consecutive season Bucknell has had a student-athlete make the five-player list.
Walls, who earned Patriot League All-Defensive honors on Friday, becomes the 10th player in program history to earn Academic All-League status. The Bardstown, Ky. Native maintains a 3.59 cumulative grade-point average as a political science major with a minor in economics and has been a three-year Dean's List honoree as well as a three-year member of the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll.
As a highly-involved student-athlete, Walls has displayed leadership in and around the Bucknell campus over her four years. She's served as a member of the Bucknell Athletics Leadership Institute and is currently employed as a social media and marketing intern for the University Advancement's Marketing Strategy and Outreach team.
On the court, the team captain has put together a strong senior season for the 21-8 Bison. Walls started all 29 regular season games and averaged 32.9 minutes. She's helped guide the team on both ends of the floor, ranking sixth in the Patriot League in assists (3.6 apg) and tying for fourth in the league in steals (1.7 spg).
11 times this season Walls handed out five or more assists, and she matched her career high of eight assists four times. She also came away with three or more steals in nine contests, including a career-high five steals in Bucknell's most recent game. Walls scored in double figures 11 times and averages 7.7 points. Her best scoring output came in a big win over Army two weeks ago when she poured in a career-high 19 on 5-of-7 shooting, three 3-pointers and a 6-for-6 showing at the foul line.
A key component of Walls' career with the Orange & Blue has been her toughness. As a sophomore, she started the first 15 games of the season at point guard before suffering a season-ending knee injury. She worked her way back as a junior and re-emerged in the starting lineup this year to once against lead the Bison to a top-four seed in the Patriot League Tournament.
For her career, Walls totals 86 games played, 44 starts, 460 points, 195 assists and 101 steals.
Lehigh's Mackenzie Kramer was voted the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and the Mountain Hawks landed two players on the Academic All-League Team. Boston University's Maren Durant and Lafayette's Naomi Ganpo were also recognized.
To be eligible for the Academic All-Patriot League Team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and be a starter or key player in his/her sport. Freshmen or students in their first academic year at their school are not eligible for the honor. Voting for the Women's Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Academic All-Patriot League team is conducted by the League's women's basketball sports information directors.
Lycoming's Stauffer named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – A pair of standout efforts in goal has helped sophomore goalkeeper Zoe Stauffer earn her first MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week award.
The Lititz, Pa., native posted 22 saves in loss to Muhlenberg, the most for a Warrior goalkeeper since 2009 and tied for ninth-most in program history. She followed that by posting 11 saves in a 17-5 win over Mount Aloysius, the team's first win of the year.
Stauffer leads the MAC Freedom with an average of 15.0 saves per game and she is fifth with a .523 save percentage.
Stauffer is the first Warrior to earn a weekly award from a conference since Hailey Kimble was named the MAC Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Week on March 16, 2020. She is the first defensive player of the week since Erica Spero earned the honors from the MAC Commonwealth on May 2, 2016.
The Warriors get back on the field on Wednesday when they host Moravian at 5 p.m., at UPMC Field.
Bucknell's Davis captures fourth PL Rookie of the Week award
BETHLEHEM – Bucknell's Connor Davis earned his fourth Patriot League Rookie of the Week nod, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
The standout freshman was recognized after yet again matching the Bison single-game record for goals by a freshman with six in their 17-11 victory over Binghamton. With its triumph, the Bucknell men's lacrosse team is off to its fourth 5-0 start in program history.
Davis has now netted six goals in a single game three times, having previously done so at Mercer and against St. John's. Earlier, he became the first Bucknell newcomer to twice notch six goals in a single game, as only Thomas Flibotte (Drexel, 2013), Kevin Roth (Kutztown, 1989) and Rink Smith (Gettysburg, 1980) had previously accomplished this feat. Davis now has 25 on the season, 11 more than his closest teammate.
Davis is currently the NCAA leader with an average of five goals per game. Notably, he is the lone freshman to be ranked in the NCAA's top 20. He is also the only freshman in the NCAA's top 35 in points per game, standing 12th with an average of 5.20.
Davis's previous Patriot League Rookie of the Week nods came on Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21. He became the first student-athlete to capture this award three weeks in a row. The Patriot League record for most Rookie of the Week nods in a campaign belongs to Bucknell's Charlie Streep, who took home five in 2009.
Davis and the Bison open Patriot League action at Boston University on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Allie Boyce named PL women’s lacrosse rookie of the week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell freshman attacker Allie Boyce earned her first Patriot League Rookie of the Week honor on Monday after recording a pair of hat tricks in victories over Duquesne and St. Bonaventure last week.
Boyce scored on all three of her shots in Bucknell’s 16-7 win over Duquesne. She also logged two ground balls and a caused turnover in the victory.
She then scored three first-half goals to help stake the Bison to a 7-1 lead at St. Bonaventure on Saturday. The Bison (3-2) built a big advantage, then held on in the final minutes for a 10-8 victory.
After scoring again in Monday’s 16-11 loss to Campbell, Boyce now has 10 goals in five games this season, tied for second-most on the team.
