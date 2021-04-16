LEWISBURG — Whenever Lewisburg’s boys tennis team plays Central Columbia, a battle likely ensues.
Luckily for the Green Dragons, they have a No. 2 doubles team that’s become battle tested this season.
With the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II contest deadlocked, Lewisburg’s duo of Julian Alabackoff and Matt Rawson broke that tie with a three-set win in the final match of the day to give the Green Dragons a 3-2 victory over Central at the Lewisburg Area Community Tennis Courts.
“That was a great match overall. My nerves are shot after watching No. 2 doubles pull out a great win. (Alabackoff and Rawson) played really well, and the team (as a whole) played really well,” said Lewisburg coach Sam Harer, whose team swept the season series against the Blue Jays after the Green Dragons took a 3-2 win on March 25.
“I knew going into this match that it would be a tough one for us. I’m proud of how all of my players played today — making adjustments to their games to come up with the win!”
Thursday’s match became tied after Lewisburg (6-2) won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles while Central (6-3) claimed wins at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles.
Each win by the Green Dragons was followed by one from the Blue Jays, and just like in the previous meeting between the two teams the back-and-forth affair culminated at No. 2 doubles.
“At that point the match could’ve gone either way, and luckily we came out with the win overall,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
Though it wasn’t easy.
Competing against a different set of opponents than the last time they played the Blue Jays, Alabackoff and Rawson struggled early on against Central’s duo of Griffin Knelly and Dominic Valentino and they lost the first set 6-1.
But that all changed in the second set when the Green Dragons bounced back for a 6-4 win.
“The last time we played Central Columbia we played two different people, so we didn’t know what to expect for this match and we went into it pretty weak,” said Rawson. “We lost the first set (6-1) and we had to come back from that, and we did. We knew that we just had to take care of it before it got out of hand.”
The third set didn’t exactly start out the way Alabackoff and Rawson wanted it to either, as Knelly and Valentino opened with a 4-1 lead.
However, Alabackoff and Rawson work on that exact scenario in practice, and they were ready for the challenge.
“Something we’ve been working on in practice is starting down against two other people and trying to get back up, so that was really helpful (on Thursday),” said Rawson.
The Green Dragons would go on to reel off wins in each of the next five games to put the Blue Jays away with another 6-4 victory, even though all eyes (and all of the pressure) were on their shoulders.
“Central Columbia is a great team and we played them in a similar situation the last time, and I’m just happy we pulled out the win for the team because that’s what it’s all about,” said Alabackoff about his and Rawson’s 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) win over Luke Hottenstein and Adam Lang back in March. “I was frustrated to let (Thursday’s) match get that far, but tennis is one of those sports where its so easy to make mistakes if you have a negative mindset.”
Although the outcome of the match fell onto their shoulders, Alabackoff, for one, relished the pressure.
“I love being under pressure, and I think I play the best under pressure,” said Alabackoff. “Having all of our teammates and fans there supporting us definitely helps, and I’m happy to make them happy with the win.
Lewisburg opened the match with a 6-0, 6-0 win by Evan Cecchini at No. 1 singles, but Central evened the score with a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles.
The Green Dragons went back in front following Zach Higgins’ 6-4, 6-3 victory over Bryce Hazzard at No. 2 singles, only to see the Blue Jays retie the match soon after with Brady Madden’s 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Eddie Monaco at No. 3 singles.
Thursday’s contest may not be the last time Lewisburg and Central play each other this year. The District 4 Team Tournament is right around the corner and the two teams could quite possibly face each other again. The Blue Jays after all are the two-time defending district champs, with both wins coming against the Green Dragons.
And Thursday’s win could pay bigger dividends down the road should the two teams play each other again.
“Yeah, this win will definitely help the team in general, and it will definitely help with our next match against Montoursville (on Saturday),” said Harer. “This definitely builds our confidence going into the next couple of matches (and the postseason), for sure.”
Lewisburg 3, Central Columbia 2at LewisburgSingles
1. Evan Cecchini (L) def. Jordan Baker, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Zach Higgins (L) def. Bryce Hazzard, 6-4, 6-3. 3. Brady Madden (CC) def. Eddie Monaco, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles
