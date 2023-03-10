Players from all four schools from The Standard-Journal coverage area garnered spots on the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference’s 2022-23 All-Star Teams that were released recently.
In the HAC-I, Milton senior guard Xzavier Minium was named to the first team. Minium was a workhorse for the Black Panthers this past season and he rarely left the court.
“Xzavier is extremely deserving. He played a ton of minutes — games without a substitution,” said Milton coach Ryan Brandt. “His mid-range game evolved this year making him a complete offensive player. Defensively he got the majority of the toughest matchups.
“We didn’t have much depth this year. We couldn’t afford to lose any starter. With Xzavier, his athleticism was never matched. One thing we always had was the best athlete on the floor because of him,” added Milton’s Coach.
Also for Milton, senior guard/forward Ashton Krall was named to the HAC-I’s All-Defensive Team, plus fellow senior guard Jace Brandt was a second-team selection.
A pair of Lewisburg players — senior guards Cam Michaels and Henry Harrison — were both first-team selections for the Green Dragons, the District 4 Class 4A runners-up and PIAA qualifiers.
Michaels, who was also the HAC-II’s Most Valuable Player, averaged 15.5 points, 5.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game this season.
“Cam was very deserving of being the PHAC II MVP. He was a catalyst for our team on both offense and defense as can be seen by his stats,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji. “The two years I have coached Cam he has worked very hard to improve his all-around game as can be seen in this year’s scoring average and 2- and 3-point field goal percentage, 51.8 and 31.7, respectively.
“Cam has a motor that doesn’t stop. He also led our team in most minutes played for the season. He averaged 29 minutes a game,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Harrison averaged 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game to go along with shooting percentages of 55.8 percent for twos and 37.0 percent for threes.
“Henry also is very deserving of being First Team All PHAC II. Henry is a gym rat. He always wants to work on his game and get better. Besides his ability, Henry has an extremely high basketball IQ and is like having a coach on the floor. Henry was second on our team playing 27 minutes per game and was invaluable to our success both offensively and defensively as his stats show,” said Vaji.
“Cam and Henry complimented each other extremely well. They have different styles of ability which were able to make our team a well-rounded team. They were our top two scorers and were able to score in different ways which made it challenging to prepare for us,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Also making the HAC-II first team was Mifflinburg senior center Ethan Bomgardner, plus teammate Zack Wertman made the Division II’s All-Defensive Team. In addition, Lewisburg senior forward Wade Young made the defensive team as well.
Bomgardner averaged 15.5 points per game this season to go along with 8.0 rebounds a contest.
“Ethan was very deserving of first-team selection. He played his tail off all year long and dominated inside for us,” said Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott. “We needed an inside presence; Ethan was our leader this year!”
And in the HAC-III, Warrior Run senior guard Mason Sheesley was a first-team selection. Fellow backcourt players for the Defenders — Cooper Wilkins and Carter Marr — both earned spots on the HAC-III’s All-Defensive Team.
Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference2022-23 All-Star TeamsDIVISION IFirst Team:
Hayden Pardoe, Central Mountain; Jack Hanna, Central Mtn.; Joe Hile, Shamokin; Xzavier Minium, Milton; Ries Naugle, Selinsgrove; Jenssyn Shuey, Shamokin.
Second Team:
Jace Brandt, Milton; Mason Deitrich, Shikellamy; Blake Haddon, Selinsgrove; Hunter Hoy, Central Mtn.; Case Lichty, Shamokin.
Third Team:
Cameron Annis, Shamokin; Nijel Hunter, Milton; Cameron Lenner, Shikellamy; Rylan Price, Shamokin; Essex Taylor, Central Mtn.
Honorable Mention:
Gavin Bastian, Selinsgrove; Spencer Brion, Jersey Shore; Nathan Cataldi, Selinsgrove; Luke DeLong, Milton; Derrick High, Jersey Shore; Mason Miller, Jersey Shore; Kaimen West, Jersey Shore; Ryan Williams, Shikellamy.
All-Defensive Team:
Taylor, Central Mtn.; Ashton Krall, Milton; Asher Moyer, Shikellamy; Luke Piecuch, Selinsgrove; Price, Shamokin; West, Jersey Shore.
Most Valuable Player:
Hayden Pardoe, Central Mtn.
Defensive Player of the Year:
Essex Taylor, Central Mtn.
Coach of the Year:
Tyler Bardo, Central Mtn.
DIVISION IIFirst Team:
Cam Michaels, Lewisburg; Ethan Bomgardner, Mifflinburg; Henry Harrison, Lewisburg; Luke Huron, Danville; Carson Persing, Danville; Quinn Ranck, Montoursville; Logan Welkom, Central Columbia.
Second Team:
Bryce Eberhart, Montoursville; Jackson Gump, Central; Neyshawn Mabry, Lewisburg; Tyler Reigel, Mifflinburg; Noah Romig, Midd-West; Hayden Winn, Danville.
Honorable Mention:
Jack Blough, Lewisburg; Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; Easton Erb, Midd-West; Garrett Leitzel, Midd-West; Dameon White, Danville.
All-Defensive Team:
Andrew Beagle, Central; Erb, Midd-West; Wyatt Fry, Montoursville; Ethan Morrison, Danville; Zack Wertman, Mifflinburg; Wade Young, Lewisburg.
Most Valuable Player:
Michaels, Lewisburg.
Defensive Player of the Year:
Beagle, Central.
Co-Coaches of the Year:
Gary Grozier, Danville; and Chris Snyder, Central.
DIVISION IIIFirst Team:
Brian Britton, Southern Columbia; Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock; Carter Cowburn, Hughesville; Gage Patterson, Loyalsock; Mason Sheesley, Warrior Run; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel.
Second Team:
Tyler Arnold, Southern; Nate Bauman, Loyalsock; Dylan Bieber, Hughesville; Isaac Carter, Southern; Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg.
Third Team:
Rae Grant, Bloomsburg; Landon King, Hughesville; Madden Locke, Bloomsburg; Aiden McKee, Warrior Run; Damien Milewski, Mount Carmel.
Honorable Mention:
Jake Evans, Bloomsburg; Ethan Nagy, Loyalsock; Noah Shimko, Mount Carmel.
All-Defensive Team:
Chase Balichik, Mount Carmel; Jeff Fenstermacher, Hughesville; Tyler Gee, Loyalsock; Jacob Hoy, Southern; Carter Marr, Warrior Run; Cooper Wilkins, Warrior Run; Andru Williams, Bloomsburg.
Most Valuable Player:
Brian Britton, Southern.
Co-Coaches of the Year:
