MONTGOMERY — Montgomery is 2-0 for the first time in 20 years after taking down rival Hughesville in week one and rallying past Northwest a week ago.
New Coach Christian Diggs has the Red Raiders on a run of sorts, and Warrior Run enters Friday’s matchup in Montgomery after falling 48-14 to another neighboring rival, Milton.
Defenders’ Coach Chris Long is impressed with the Raiders’ quarterback, Logan Almeida, and its run game, powered by all-state lineman Thayden Miller, a force at 6-4, 250.
“Montgomery has a quality quarterback and a running back that runs the ball with authority,” said Long. “We must contain the quarterback and tackle better than we did on Friday. We must rally and have multiple guys to the ball. Their linebackers seem to be the most solid unit on their defense early in the season.”
Warrior Run struggled with establishing the run a season ago and that trend continued last week in the loss to Milton. Long knows that has to change if the Defenders expect to improve.
“We have to do a better job as an offensive line in the run game,” he said.
A bright spot was sophomore quarterback Ryan Newton. In his first varsity start, he three two touchdown passes, but also had three picks. Newton showed a strong arm on several throws, but was hesitant with others.
“I think the confidence will come with experience for Newton,” said Long. “He made some really nice throws on the touchdowns and that’s what he needs to build off of this year.”
Senior wideout Derek Thomas was a reliable target for Newton, and took some big hits yet still maintained possession. He was also on the receiving end of both of Newton’s TD throws.
“All through camp and thus far into the season Derek Thomas has played like a senior,” said Long. “He knows it’s his time to step up and he’s done so thus far.”
Warrior Run makes the short trip to Montgomery at 7 p.m. Friday.
Next week: At Central Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.