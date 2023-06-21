WILLIAMSPORT – Jake Wenninger worked an immaculate inning, pacing Williamsport’s pitchers, in the Crosscutters’ 4-3 win over Frederick on Tuesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.
Wenninger worked a season-high five innings, striking out a season-high nine batters. He allowed one run on one hit but did not factor into the decision.
Jack Oberdorf gave the Crosscutters the lead for good in the bottom of the 8th, singling to left and scoring Stanley Tucker. It was Oberdorf’s ninth RBI of the season.
Tucker finished the night 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Keller Eberly earned his first win of the season in relief for Williamsport (6-10). He worked a pair of scoreless innings. He struck out three and was able to work around a leadoff double in the 8th.
Jack Crowder picked up his second save of the season, tossing a scoreless frame in the 9th.
Williamsport plays Frederick again tonight at 6:35 p.m. It is Knoebels Kids Night, and Milton-Watsontown Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.