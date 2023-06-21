Jack Wenninger

Jack Wenninger of the Crosscutters throws to the Frederick Keys in the third inning at Muncy Bank Ballpark on Tuesday.

 PROVIDED BY Williamsport Crosscutters

WILLIAMSPORT – Jake Wenninger worked an immaculate inning, pacing Williamsport’s pitchers, in the Crosscutters’ 4-3 win over Frederick on Tuesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Wenninger worked a season-high five innings, striking out a season-high nine batters. He allowed one run on one hit but did not factor into the decision.

