LEWISBURG – The Bucknell wrestling team sent its seniors out in style with a 29-9 victory over American on Sunday afternoon at Davis Gym.
The Bison (12-4, 7-2 EIWA) cruised past the Eagles (1-10, 0-4 EIWA), bolstered by a five-bout winning streak that stretched between 133 and 165 pounds and a pair of first-period pins by Zach Hartman (165) and Logan Deacetis (184). Overall, they won seven of the 10 bouts contested, netting bonus points in four.
Hartman, one of six seniors honored on Sunday, put an exclamation mark on Bucknell’s five-bout winning streak with his pin. In his final Davis Gym appearance, the two-time All-American needed just 1:29 to bring Breon Phifer’s shoulders to the mat; it was his team-best seventh victory by fall of the season as well as the 26th of his career, good for eighth in the Bison annals.
Not to be outdone, Deacetis pinned Colin Shannon in only 1:33; it was the freshman’s sixth win by fall, placing him in second among Bison behind Hartman.
Kurt Phipps (133) returned to the win column, gutting out a 7-4 decision over Jack Maida. The sophomore, who improved to 13-3 (8-1 EIWA) in duals, was bolstered by posting a takedown and a reversal in the first period; he also rode out Maida for the majority of the middle stanza to lock in the riding time point.
No. 26 Darren Miller (141) followed up Phipps’s triumph with a commanding 14-2 major decision over Ethan Szerencsits. Miller racked up an incredible 4:34 of riding time in the process; later, he scored a 20-5 technical fall over Shamil Kalmatov, during which he clocked an even more impressive 5:17 of riding time, in an extra match that moved his overall record to a strong 12-2.
After Miller’s victory, Kolby DePron (149) and Nick Delp (157) logged back-to-back decisions, with Delp’s being a whitewashing. Mason McCready (197) added a 13-3 major decision over Carsten Rawls; he finished a second shy of registering exactly four minutes of riding time.
DePron’s victory was his team-leading 22nd of the season while Hartman’s was his 21st. Phipps rounds out Bucknell’s top three in overall wins with 18.
Before their Davis Gym finale, the Bison honored their six seniors: Hartman, Frank Houser, Noah Levett, Brett Rezendes, Brandon Seidman and Ty Williams. Through Sunday’s dual, they have combined for 149 victories, including 68 in dual competition.
Bucknell next faces off against Lehigh, which was ranked 14th in this week’s NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll, on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. The Mountain Hawks, who were also slotted first in the second NWCA Division I Mid-Major Wrestling Coaches Poll of the 2021-22 campaign, will be the Bison’s first nationally ranked opponent of the season.
