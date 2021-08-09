MILTON — Over 370 youth football players took part in the fourth annual Building Champions Camp at the Milton Panther Cub Complex.
The camp was the largest to date with over 400 registered participants. It offered the latest techniques in youth football skills from USA Football and cheer skills. Volunteer coaches from the Heartland Youth Football League, local college coaches and high school coaches from as far away as Dover, Pa., manned the camp.
Cheer coaches from throughout the league and the Milton Competition Cheer Coach Traci Fergusen and her team provided cheerleaders with drills to learn.
The camp opens registration in late February and is available to any youth players or cheerleaders from kindergarten to grade 6. Information is updated at heartlandyouthfootball.com as the camp date approaches. Camp proceeds benefit Pediatric Cancer through partnered Organizations, Callie Cares (Loyalsock) and Think Big (Bloomsburg).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.