UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State head football coach James Franklin announced the hiring of Marques Hagans as offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Nittany Lions. Hagans comes to Happy Valley after spending 11 seasons at his alma mater, Virginia, in a variety of roles.

“We are excited to add Marques to our family,” said Franklin. “He is a veteran coach, whose experiences playing both quarterback and wide receiver at the highest levels will bring tremendous value to our program. Marques has a proven track record of developing receivers throughout his career and has worked alongside many coaches I respect. Marques is a relationship-based leader, whose family values align with the culture of Penn State. We are thrilled to welcome Marques, his wife, Lauren, and sons, Christopher and Jackson to Happy Valley.”

