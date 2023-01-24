UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State head football coach James Franklin announced the hiring of Marques Hagans as offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Nittany Lions. Hagans comes to Happy Valley after spending 11 seasons at his alma mater, Virginia, in a variety of roles.
“We are excited to add Marques to our family,” said Franklin. “He is a veteran coach, whose experiences playing both quarterback and wide receiver at the highest levels will bring tremendous value to our program. Marques has a proven track record of developing receivers throughout his career and has worked alongside many coaches I respect. Marques is a relationship-based leader, whose family values align with the culture of Penn State. We are thrilled to welcome Marques, his wife, Lauren, and sons, Christopher and Jackson to Happy Valley.”
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be led by James Franklin and work with his tremendous coaching staff,” said Hagans. “I am excited to be part of the tradition of Penn State Football, to uphold the standard of excellence and to work relentlessly to compete for championships. My wife, Lauren, and our boys cannot wait to get to Happy Valley.”
After a five-year NFL career, Hagans returned to Virginia, his alma mater, in 2011 and joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant. He remained with the Cavaliers for 11 seasons, most recently serving as associate head coach and wide receivers coach.
During his time in Charlottesville, Hagans coached 10 of the top 15 players in career receptions at Virginia, led by Olamide Zaccheaus and his program-record 250 receptions and 2,753 career receiving yards, which is second in school history. Zaccheaus is currently with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.
In 2021, Virginia was the only school in the country with five different receivers topping 500 receiving yards. The Cavaliers averaged 392.6 passing yards and had four receivers with more than 600 receiving yards. Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks earned All-ACC accolades that year with Thompson pacing the squad with 78 catches to go with 990 yards, while Wicks set a school record with 1,203 receiving yards on 57 catches, averaging 21.1 yards per catch.
A four-time letterman at Virginia from 2002-05, Hagans currently sits No. 10 all-time in passing yards with 4,877 and seventh in total offense with 5,779 yards. He was selected as a wide receiver in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He spent three seasons with the Rams before being picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts in 2008. Hagans spent the 2009 and 2010 campaigns with Washington.
Lycoming baseball selected ninth in preseason poll
WILLIAMSPORT – In advance of taking the field for the first time in 52 years, the Lycoming College baseball team has been selected to finish ninth in the MAC Freedom Preseason Coaches’ Poll, announced by the conference office on Monday.
Arcadia (61) tops the poll with seven first-place votes, Stevens (53) and Misericordia (51) each received a first-place vote as DeSales (42), and FDU-Florham (38) finish off the top portion of the poll. Wilkes (32), Delaware Valley (17), King’s (16), and Lycoming (14) round out the poll.
Head coach Rick Oliveri’s 34-man roster hails student-athletes across 10 states. The team features considerable depth, with 12 infielders, seven outfielders, four catchers and seven left-handed pitchers and 14 right-handed pitchers, with several looking for an opportunity to continue as two-way players.
The Warriors, who last took the field in May of 1971, open the 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 17, against Greensboro College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.