High school
Baseball
Bloomsburg 12, Milton 10
Friday at Milton
Bloomsburg 300 105 3 – 12-8-10
Milton 251 011 0 – 10-8-3
S. Staib, Kreisher (3), D. Rasmusen (7) and Z. Huntingdon. Ethan Rowe, Dylan Reiff (5), Chase Hoffman (6), Gehrig Baker (7) and Aiden Keiser.
WP: Kreisher. LP: Rowe.
Bloomsburg: C. Martz, 1-for-4, walk, run scored; S. Frey, 2-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; A. Beagle, 2-for-5, run; C. Dube, 1-for-3, 2 runs; H. Curran, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 4 RBI, run; M. Petock, walk, run; Staib, walk, RBI, 2 runs; Kreisher, walk, run; L. Reifendeifer, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run.
Milton: Rowe, 1-for-4, walk, 2 runs; Hoffman, 1-for-5, RBI, run; Reiff, 2 runs, RBI; Quinn Keister, run; Austin Gainer, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, run; Luke Goodwin, walk; Luke Reitz, 1-for-3, walk; Trent Strous, 1-for-4, run; Keiser, 2-for-3; Carter Lilley, 2 runs.
College
Cross country
Lycoming College
Friday at Misericordia Invitational
Notes: Lycoming wrapped up its spring competition on Friday night at the Misericordia Invitational at Mangelsdorf Field. Five Warriors competed in the 5,000-meter run, with sophomore Mariah Rovenolt, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, finishing in 27:08.11.
Junior Brandon Gates, a fellow Warrior Run grad, led the Warriors in the 1,500-meter run, posting a time of 4:53.75. Senior Maverick Stenger, a Mifflinburg Area grad, took eighth in the 5,000-meter run in 19:29.98.
Softball
Game 1: E. Stroudsburg 4, Lock Haven 3
Game 2: E. Stroudsburg 6, Lock Haven 1
Friday at Lock Haven
Note: Warrior Run High School graduate Madi Waltman pitched in Game 1 for Lock Haven. Waltman turned in a solid outing, going seven innings and having three earned runs to her line. Waltman scattered nine hits and struck out for batters along the way.
Records: E. Stroudsburg is 22-12, 13-11 PSAC East. Lock Haven is 9-15, 9-15.
