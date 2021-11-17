National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 16 11 2 3 25 62 42 Toronto 17 11 5 1 23 46 42 Tampa Bay 14 8 3 3 19 43 40 Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 51 60 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 15 7 6 2 16 45 44 Montreal 18 4 12 2 10 38 61 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 14 12 2 0 24 51 29 Washington 16 9 2 5 23 56 40 N.Y. Rangers 16 10 3 3 23 45 45 Philadelphia 14 8 4 2 18 38 35 New Jersey 14 7 4 3 17 42 42 Columbus 13 8 5 0 16 43 40 Pittsburgh 15 5 6 4 14 43 51 N.Y. Islanders 13 5 6 2 12 29 39

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 15 9 3 3 21 51 40 Minnesota 15 10 5 0 20 49 47 Nashville 16 9 6 1 19 44 42 St. Louis 15 8 5 2 18 51 42 Dallas 14 6 6 2 14 37 43 Colorado 12 6 5 1 13 43 39 Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51 Arizona 16 2 13 1 5 26 62

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 17 10 4 3 23 61 46 Edmonton 15 11 4 0 22 61 47 Calgary 16 8 3 5 21 49 34 Los Angeles 15 8 5 2 18 42 37 Vegas 16 9 7 0 18 51 52 San Jose 15 8 6 1 17 43 42 Vancouver 16 5 9 2 12 41 55 Seattle 15 4 10 1 9 42 55 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 6, N.Y. Islanders 1 N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 2 Buffalo 2, Pittsburgh 1 Toronto 3, Nashville 0 Philadelphia 2, Calgary 1, OT San Jose 4, Minnesota 1 Arizona 3, St. Louis 2 Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 2 Dallas 5, Detroit 2 Carolina 4, Vegas 2 Anaheim 3, Washington 2, OT Ottawa at New Jersey, ppd Wednesday’s Games Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m. Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Thursday’s Games Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Nashville at Ottawa, ppd New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Brooklyn 10 5 .667 — New York 8 6 .571 1½ Philadelphia 8 7 .533 2 Boston 7 7 .500 2½ Toronto 7 8 .467 3

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Washington 10 3 .769 — Miami 9 5 .643 1½ Charlotte 8 7 .533 3 Atlanta 6 9 .400 5 Orlando 3 11 .214 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 10 4 .714 — Cleveland 9 6 .600 1½ Milwaukee 6 8 .429 4 Indiana 6 9 .400 4½ Detroit 3 10 .231 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 9 4 .692 — Memphis 7 7 .500 2½ San Antonio 4 10 .286 5½ New Orleans 2 13 .133 8 Houston 1 13 .071 8½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 9 5 .643 — Denver 9 5 .643 — Portland 7 8 .467 2½ Oklahoma City 5 8 .385 3½ Minnesota 4 9 .308 4½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 12 2 .857 — Phoenix 10 3 .769 1½ L.A. Clippers 9 5 .643 3 L.A. Lakers 8 7 .533 4½ Sacramento 6 8 .429 6

Tuesday’s Games

Golden State 117, Brooklyn 99 Utah 120, Philadelphia 85 L.A. Clippers 106, San Antonio 92

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m. Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Golden State at Detroit, 7 p.m. Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Playoff glance

First Round

Eastern Conference

Saturday, Nov. 20

No. 2 Philadelphia vs. No. 7 NY Red Bulls, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

No. 4 New York City FC vs. No. 5 Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No. 6 Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Saturday, Nov. 20

No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 6 Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

No. 4 Portland vs. No. 5 Minnesota United, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

No. 2 Seattle vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. ___

Conference Semifinal

Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 28

Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. Philadelphia-NY Red Bulls winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Thursday, Nov. 25

No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver winner vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m. ___

Conference Final

Eastern Conference

Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

Western Conference

Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD ___

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 11

Conference Champions, 3 p.m.

NWSL

Playoff glance

Sunday, Nov. 7

First Round

Chicago 1, Gotham FC 0 Washington 1, North Carolina 0, OT

Sunday, Nov. 14

Semifinals

Washington 2, OL Reign 1 Chicago 2, Portland 0

Saturday, Nov. 20

Championship

At Louisville

Washington vs. Chicago, Noon

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Noah Syndergaard on a one-year contract. National League PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Howie Kendrick special assistant to the general manager; Brian Kaplan assistant major league pitching coach and director of pitching development; Jason Camilli assistant major league hitting coach; Morgan Gregory director of strength and conditioning and nutrition; Furey Leva assistant major league strength and conditioning coach; Christian Bermudez medical operations liaison. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Released RHP Tanner Anderson, C Taylor Daivs and INF/OF Phillip Evans from the 40-Man roster. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named De Jon Watson director of player development. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL Josh Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived RB Le’Veon Bell. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Tipa Galeai from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve. Signed LB La’Darius Hamilton and RB Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad. Released DL Auzoyah Alufohai from the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived WR Tyron Johnson. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed T Greg Little on injured reserve. Waived S Sheldrick Redwine. Signed DT Andrew Billings to the practice squad. Released DE Jabaal Sheard from the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Josh Metellus on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated C Garrett Bradbury from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated T Timon Parris from the reserve practice squad/COVID-19 list. Signed FB Garrett Groshek to the practice squad. Terminated the practice contract of C Cohl Cabral. TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated OLB Derick Roberson from injured reserve. Signed LB Dylan Cole from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Cody Hollister to the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DE Chase Young on injured reserve. Promoted DL Daniel Wise from the practice squad to the active roster. Reinstated OL Saahdiq Charles from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Temarrick Hemingway and DT Gabe Wright to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled RWs Hudson Fasching and Jan Jenik and LW Ben McCartney from Tucson (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Announced the retirement of D Dion Phaneuf. Sent C Gabriel Vilardi to Ontario (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived C Adam Brooks. NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled C Greg McKegg from Hartford (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Nick Seeler from Lehigh Valley (AHL). ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Scott Perunovich from Springfield (AHL). Sent D Calle Rosen, G Joel Hofer and C Dakota Joshua to Springfield (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired LW Kyle Clifford from St. Louis in exchange for future considerations. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Waived D Guillaume Brisebois. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled C Paul Cotter and LW Sven Baertschi from Henderson (AHL). Placed LW Jonathan Marchessault on injured reserve/COVID-19 protocol. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Signed Rob Valentino as assistant coach through the 2024 season.

