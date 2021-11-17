National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 16 11 2 3 25 62 42 Toronto 17 11 5 1 23 46 42 Tampa Bay 14 8 3 3 19 43 40 Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 51 60 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 15 7 6 2 16 45 44 Montreal 18 4 12 2 10 38 61 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 14 12 2 0 24 51 29 Washington 16 9 2 5 23 56 40 N.Y. Rangers 16 10 3 3 23 45 45 Philadelphia 14 8 4 2 18 38 35 New Jersey 14 7 4 3 17 42 42 Columbus 13 8 5 0 16 43 40 Pittsburgh 15 5 6 4 14 43 51 N.Y. Islanders 13 5 6 2 12 29 39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 15 9 3 3 21 51 40 Minnesota 15 10 5 0 20 49 47 Nashville 16 9 6 1 19 44 42 St. Louis 15 8 5 2 18 51 42 Dallas 14 6 6 2 14 37 43 Colorado 12 6 5 1 13 43 39 Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51 Arizona 16 2 13 1 5 26 62
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 17 10 4 3 23 61 46 Edmonton 15 11 4 0 22 61 47 Calgary 16 8 3 5 21 49 34 Los Angeles 15 8 5 2 18 42 37 Vegas 16 9 7 0 18 51 52 San Jose 15 8 6 1 17 43 42 Vancouver 16 5 9 2 12 41 55 Seattle 15 4 10 1 9 42 55 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Florida 6, N.Y. Islanders 1 N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 2 Buffalo 2, Pittsburgh 1 Toronto 3, Nashville 0 Philadelphia 2, Calgary 1, OT San Jose 4, Minnesota 1 Arizona 3, St. Louis 2 Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 2 Dallas 5, Detroit 2 Carolina 4, Vegas 2 Anaheim 3, Washington 2, OT Ottawa at New Jersey, ppd Wednesday’s Games Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m. Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Thursday’s Games Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Nashville at Ottawa, ppd New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 10 5 .667 — New York 8 6 .571 1½ Philadelphia 8 7 .533 2 Boston 7 7 .500 2½ Toronto 7 8 .467 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Washington 10 3 .769 — Miami 9 5 .643 1½ Charlotte 8 7 .533 3 Atlanta 6 9 .400 5 Orlando 3 11 .214 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 10 4 .714 — Cleveland 9 6 .600 1½ Milwaukee 6 8 .429 4 Indiana 6 9 .400 4½ Detroit 3 10 .231 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 9 4 .692 — Memphis 7 7 .500 2½ San Antonio 4 10 .286 5½ New Orleans 2 13 .133 8 Houston 1 13 .071 8½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 9 5 .643 — Denver 9 5 .643 — Portland 7 8 .467 2½ Oklahoma City 5 8 .385 3½ Minnesota 4 9 .308 4½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 12 2 .857 — Phoenix 10 3 .769 1½ L.A. Clippers 9 5 .643 3 L.A. Lakers 8 7 .533 4½ Sacramento 6 8 .429 6
Tuesday’s Games
Golden State 117, Brooklyn 99 Utah 120, Philadelphia 85 L.A. Clippers 106, San Antonio 92
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m. Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Golden State at Detroit, 7 p.m. Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Playoff glance
First Round
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 20
No. 2 Philadelphia vs. No. 7 NY Red Bulls, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
No. 4 New York City FC vs. No. 5 Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No. 6 Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Western Conference
Saturday, Nov. 20
No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 6 Vancouver, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
No. 4 Portland vs. No. 5 Minnesota United, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
No. 2 Seattle vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. ___
Conference Semifinal
Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 28
Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. Philadelphia-NY Red Bulls winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Thursday, Nov. 25
No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver winner vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m. ___
Conference Final
Eastern Conference
Dec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
Western Conference
Dec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD ___
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 11
Conference Champions, 3 p.m.
NWSL
Playoff glance
Sunday, Nov. 7
First Round
Chicago 1, Gotham FC 0 Washington 1, North Carolina 0, OT
Sunday, Nov. 14
Semifinals
Washington 2, OL Reign 1 Chicago 2, Portland 0
Saturday, Nov. 20
Championship
At Louisville
